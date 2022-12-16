One of the most anticipated openings of the year happened over the weekend when the second location of Soule debuted in North Lawndale. The first iteration opened in 2017 in West Town, a blend of creole and soul food with dishes like shrimp and grits, jerk chicken wings, and fried catfish. The restaurant provided a casual level of sophistication in a come-as-you-are atmosphere that was also BYO. Black ownership made a difference in flavors and in making customers feel welcome on the North Side, and Soule soon became a celebrity hangout for rappers and athletes.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO