Highland Park, IL

wlip.com

Man Killed in Lake County Hit and Run Identified, Search for Suspect Vehicle Continues

(Waukegan, IL) A man that was killed during a southern Lake County hit and run has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Jose Portillo of Lake Zurich, was hit by a vehicle Saturday night along Route 12 near June Terrace. Police say they received a call that night about an intoxicated male in the roadway, and were on their way to check out the situation when they witnessed the 38-year-old being struck by a dark colored SUV. Police attempted life saving measures on Portillo, but were unsuccessful…the suspect SUV fled the scene. No further description of the vehicle has been released…and the matter remains under investigation.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot to death inside South Side business

CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot and killed inside a business on Chicago's South Side in Gresham Tuesday night. Police say a man wearing all black clothing and a black ski mask entered a business in the 8000 block of South Halsted Street around 11:55 p.m. and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Secretly-dispatched police catch catalytic converter thief on NW Side

Chicago police utilized a “silent dispatch” to catch a catalytic converter thief in the act on the Northwest Side early Friday, according to CPD records. The relatively uncommon technique, which can prevent suspects who monitor police radio transmissions from learning that cops are on the way, sends officers to the scene via a computer message in their squad cars.
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Coroner identifies woman being held in Lake County Jail that died after being found unresponsive in her cell

The coroner has identified a woman, who was being held in custody for allegedly causing traumatic injuries to a baby, that died after she was found unresponsive in her Lake County Jail cell. An autopsy performed Monday on Khayla Evans, 24, of Grand Prairie, Texas, showed she had underly medical conditions and no significant injuries […]
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
CBS 58

42-year-old woman killed in shooting, police investigate

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday, Dec. 18 around 2:27 a.m. near 95th and Brown Deer. A 42-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman as...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 20, shot while driving in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A driver was shot and wounded Tuesday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 20-year-old man was driving northbound around 9:24 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Keeler Avenue when gunfire broke out and struck him in the lower back, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Body found after warrant arrest in Elgin

ELGIN, Ill. — A body was discovered inside an Elgin home following a warrant arrest Sunday night. Just before 7 p.m. Elgin police responded to the area of Summit and Hiawatha for a well-being check. When they arrived, police said a man was taken into custody on unrelated and outstanding warrants.
ELGIN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man critically wounded by gunfire on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded in an alley Thursday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood. The 36-year-old was in an alley around 8:13 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Douglas Boulevard when gunfire broke out, according to police. He suffered gunshot wounds to the thighs and...
CHICAGO, IL

