Related
WISN
Kenosha shooting scene: Alleged gunman dead; three victims taken to hospital
KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha police said a suspected gunman is dead after a shooting Monday night near 13th Avenue and 56th Street. Police said they were called for an active shooter situation just before 9 p.m. When they arrived, officers were shot at and returned fire, police said. Officers...
wlip.com
Man Killed in Lake County Hit and Run Identified, Search for Suspect Vehicle Continues
(Waukegan, IL) A man that was killed during a southern Lake County hit and run has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Jose Portillo of Lake Zurich, was hit by a vehicle Saturday night along Route 12 near June Terrace. Police say they received a call that night about an intoxicated male in the roadway, and were on their way to check out the situation when they witnessed the 38-year-old being struck by a dark colored SUV. Police attempted life saving measures on Portillo, but were unsuccessful…the suspect SUV fled the scene. No further description of the vehicle has been released…and the matter remains under investigation.
Suspect shot during armed robbery in Milwaukee, 2 others arrested
Three men were arrested after an armed robbery in Milwaukee on Tuesday. One of those men was shot during the incident.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot to death inside South Side business
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot and killed inside a business on Chicago's South Side in Gresham Tuesday night. Police say a man wearing all black clothing and a black ski mask entered a business in the 8000 block of South Halsted Street around 11:55 p.m. and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing.
Autopsy reveals man found in Elgin home died from stab wounds: Coroner
An autopsy has revealed the body of a man found by police in an Elgin home Sunday morning died of stab wounds. The Kane County Coroner’s Office announced that 33-year-old Gerardo Hernandez died of multiple stab and cuts wounds
cwbchicago.com
Secretly-dispatched police catch catalytic converter thief on NW Side
Chicago police utilized a “silent dispatch” to catch a catalytic converter thief in the act on the Northwest Side early Friday, according to CPD records. The relatively uncommon technique, which can prevent suspects who monitor police radio transmissions from learning that cops are on the way, sends officers to the scene via a computer message in their squad cars.
Chicago police officer found dead of apparent suicide inside home, investigators say
Investigators say the female officer in her 30s appears to have died by suicide.
11-year-old in custody in connection to Gary middle school shooting threat
GARY, Ind. - An 11-year-old is in custody in connection to a social media post that threatened a shooting at a Gary middle school. According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, a social media post threatened an active shooter scenario at 9 a.m. Monday at Lake Ridge New Tech Middle School.
cwbchicago.com
Man committed 2 robberies on the CTA while on bail for having a gun on the CTA, prosecutors say
Chicago — A man who is currently jailed for allegedly robbing a man on the Red Line downtown while he was on bail for allegedly having a gun on the Red Line on the South Side has been charged with committing yet another robbery on the CTA earlier this year.
Coroner identifies woman being held in Lake County Jail that died after being found unresponsive in her cell
The coroner has identified a woman, who was being held in custody for allegedly causing traumatic injuries to a baby, that died after she was found unresponsive in her Lake County Jail cell. An autopsy performed Monday on Khayla Evans, 24, of Grand Prairie, Texas, showed she had underly medical conditions and no significant injuries […]
CBS 58
42-year-old woman killed in shooting, police investigate
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday, Dec. 18 around 2:27 a.m. near 95th and Brown Deer. A 42-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman as...
WISN
Exclusive: Family of 10-year-old boy charged with killing mother speaks out
MILWAUKEE — Rhonda Reid says her world was shattered on Nov. 21. "We've pretty much been shaken, shaken to our core," Reid told WISN 12 News' Hillary Mintz in an exclusive sit-down interview Monday. Prosecutors say a 10-year-old boy shot and killed his mother, Quiana Mann, inside their home...
Man, 20, shot while driving in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A driver was shot and wounded Tuesday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 20-year-old man was driving northbound around 9:24 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Keeler Avenue when gunfire broke out and struck him in the lower back, according to Chicago police.
WGNtv.com
Body found after warrant arrest in Elgin
ELGIN, Ill. — A body was discovered inside an Elgin home following a warrant arrest Sunday night. Just before 7 p.m. Elgin police responded to the area of Summit and Hiawatha for a well-being check. When they arrived, police said a man was taken into custody on unrelated and outstanding warrants.
fox32chicago.com
Man critically wounded by gunfire on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded in an alley Thursday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood. The 36-year-old was in an alley around 8:13 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Douglas Boulevard when gunfire broke out, according to police. He suffered gunshot wounds to the thighs and...
Teen girl dies, 5 others injured after Fuller Park crash: Chicago police
Chicago police said a van appeared to have hit a median on the South Side.
fox32chicago.com
Man accused of West Side murder bragged about it to 2 others who he later tried killing, prosecutors say
CHICAGO - Martae Logan fatally shot a man who stood on a sidewalk in Austin last month, then showed crime alerts of the fatal attack to two others who he tried killing days later, according to prosecutors. Logan, 20, is accused of getting out of the backseat of a car...
Man shot in back while driving on I-57 on Far South Side, ISP say
The man was driving on the interstate when he was struck in the back by gunfire near Halsted Street, Illinois State Police said.
Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter charged
The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged.
CBS 58
MPD investigating homicide of 4-year-old child near 41st and Orchard
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide of a 4-year-old child. Officials believe the child died from abuse. Police say it happened at a residence near South 41st and Orchard Streets. According to police, around 5 p.m. on Dec. 16, a 4-year-old girl was brought to a...
