Tennessee officially has added another electric playmaker to its high-powered offense. Cameron Seldon, the No. 1-ranked player in the state of Virginia and one of the top athlete prospects in the country, officially signed with the Vols during National Signing Day on Wednesday morning. An all-purpose weapon who could potentially play wide receiver, running back or both in addition to making an impact as a return specialist, Seldon, who committed to Tennessee in July over Penn State and Maryland, is slated to play in both the All-American Bowl in San Antonio (January 7) and the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii (January 20) next month before joining the Vols as one of the early enrollees from their 2023 recruiting class.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO