Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Wayside Christian Mission hosts holiday party with help of 2 local nurses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Christmas celebration was held at Wayside Christian Mission on Thursday, including special gifts from two local nurses. Stacy Burks and Cristal Pollak helped with the holiday party. Throughout the year, they collected coats, hats, gloves and more to give to people in need. On top...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Feed the City hosts annual coat giveaway for those in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local group is working to make sure kids have basic needs like coats and gloves. Feed the City held its annual "Buy a coat, warm a heart" event Thursday on South 26th Street. It's the 21st year for the event. Families who signed up back...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Mt. Washington barber gives haircut to U.S. veteran with terminal cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A veteran with terminal cancer was in need of a haircut, but was a little too sick to get to the barber shop. When Bruce Gooden, a Mt. Washington barber, heard about Rick Morgan, he picked up his trimmers and headed over to the veteran's home without hesitation for a proper haircut. Morgan has stage 4, terminal cancer and is in hospice care.
MOUNT WASHINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Lexington boy blinded by gunfire joins Game Changers board

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington boy blinded by gun violence is being empowered to support other children impacted by violence. Malakai Roberts is joining the Game Changers Youth Advisory Board. Game Changers is a Louisville-based group that promotes early childhood education, mentorship, and community involvement to end violence. Roberts...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville doctor weighs in on health risks of dangerously cold weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville health experts are warning about potential health risks to look out for as dangerously cold temperatures descend upon the area. Frigid weather increases the risks of hypothermia, frostbite, heart attacks and strokes. Cold weather can put more stress on your heart and increase blood pressure, which can increase the risk of heart attack and stroke, especially when working outside or shoveling snow in extreme conditions.
LOUISVILLE, KY

