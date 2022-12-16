Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
Wayside Christian Mission hosts holiday party with help of 2 local nurses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Christmas celebration was held at Wayside Christian Mission on Thursday, including special gifts from two local nurses. Stacy Burks and Cristal Pollak helped with the holiday party. Throughout the year, they collected coats, hats, gloves and more to give to people in need. On top...
wdrb.com
Louisville nonprofit puts together essential kits for homeless outreach organizations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Workers at Louisville nonprofit SOS spent their Thursday morning putting together care kits for the homeless. There was everything from socks to toothpaste as they worked to make sure those on the street have the essentials. Louisville and the surrounding area is expected to get hit...
wdrb.com
WDRB presents Home of the Innocents with record-breaking check from Jude's Jingle Tree
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB viewers raised more than $51,000 this Christmas season for Jude's Jingle Tree, money that will go directly to the Home of the Innocents in Louisville. Viewers sent in beautiful ornaments, heartfelt cards and money all month. All of the money and ornaments will be sent...
Kentucky permanently removes children from facility where young boy died in July
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Thursday, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) announced that it will permanently remove children from a Louisville psychiatric residential treatment facility after a little boy died earlier this year. Officials say 7-year-old Ja'Ceon Terry died at Uspiritus-Brooklawn on July 17. His cause...
wdrb.com
Feed the City hosts annual coat giveaway for those in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local group is working to make sure kids have basic needs like coats and gloves. Feed the City held its annual "Buy a coat, warm a heart" event Thursday on South 26th Street. It's the 21st year for the event. Families who signed up back...
wdrb.com
Mt. Washington barber gives haircut to U.S. veteran with terminal cancer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A veteran with terminal cancer was in need of a haircut, but was a little too sick to get to the barber shop. When Bruce Gooden, a Mt. Washington barber, heard about Rick Morgan, he picked up his trimmers and headed over to the veteran's home without hesitation for a proper haircut. Morgan has stage 4, terminal cancer and is in hospice care.
wdrb.com
Operation White Flag in effect at Louisville homeless shelters during dangerous cold
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dangerously cold temperatures make Louisville's homeless population vulnerable. Operation White Flag goes into effect when the temperature or the wind chill is below 35 degrees. That means anyone needing shelter can stay at the participating shelters while weather conditions persist. At a city news conference Thursday,...
wdrb.com
NAMI Louisville hopes more teens will join Youth Advisory Council to increase mental health awareness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville group focused on mental health hopes more teens will step up to speak their mind. Abby Pearce started to struggle with her mental health a couple of years ago when the pandemic led to virtual school and a lot of isolation. "It cased a...
wdrb.com
State moves to permanently remove children from Brooklawn facility following child's death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Kentucky will permanently remove children from the Uspiritus-Brooklawn facility in Louisville amid an investigation into the death of a 7-year-old boy. Ja'Ceon Terry died July 17 while in the care of the Child and Family Services center, which serves as a psychiatric residential...
wymt.com
Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
wdrb.com
ReImagine Network offering help to Louisville organizations focused on violence prevention
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Grassroots groups focused on violence prevention have a chance to get some extra help. The ReImagine Network, which is part of the Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods, is offering a "capacity-building fellowship" to 10 Louisville-based organizations. Recipients will get $20,000, access to grant writing training...
wdrb.com
West Louisville healthcare options expand, others transition service to better serve community
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- West Louisville residents live in what experts often call a healthcare desert or island, but recent needed services have been added closer to home. It has been a mix of new facilities opening in Louisville and existing providers transforming care for patients. Both, searching for a way to better serve its surrounding community.
wdrb.com
Groups working to get Louisville's homeless sheltered ahead of winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bitter cold headed to Kentuckiana can be deadly to anyone without shelter. Groups who help those experiencing homelessness are working overtime to prepare for the incoming winter storm, wanting to get as many people into shelter as they can for as long as they can. "Keeping...
wdrb.com
Lexington boy blinded by gunfire joins Game Changers board
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington boy blinded by gun violence is being empowered to support other children impacted by violence. Malakai Roberts is joining the Game Changers Youth Advisory Board. Game Changers is a Louisville-based group that promotes early childhood education, mentorship, and community involvement to end violence. Roberts...
wdrb.com
Louisville doctor weighs in on health risks of dangerously cold weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville health experts are warning about potential health risks to look out for as dangerously cold temperatures descend upon the area. Frigid weather increases the risks of hypothermia, frostbite, heart attacks and strokes. Cold weather can put more stress on your heart and increase blood pressure, which can increase the risk of heart attack and stroke, especially when working outside or shoveling snow in extreme conditions.
wdrb.com
Louisville fire station on South 6th Street installs Safe Haven Baby Box
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another local fire station has a resource for parents who need help. The Louisville fire station at 1500 South 6th Street now has a Safe Haven Baby Box. Baby boxes provide a safe and anonymous way for parents to surrender infants. The box is climate-controlled and...
wdrb.com
Louisville gets nearly $40M from state to help with eviction relief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly $40 million will be used to help people facing eviction in Louisville stay in their homes. Mayor Greg Fischer and Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg were at Kentucky's Capitol on Thursday to pick up the check from Gov. Andy Beshear. Those who qualify can get up to...
wdrb.com
Early morning fire damages 7 businesses in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Fire damaged seven businesses in a strip mall Wednesday morning in Louisville's Russell Neighborhood. Louisville Division of Fire Major Bobby Cooper tells WDRB that the fire started around 4 a.m. at 18th and West Jefferson Streets. At least 70 firefighters responded and spent hours battling the...
wdrb.com
Kentucky matching program provides nearly $15 million to help employees with child care costs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky program is set to use $15 million to help employers in the state offer their workers money for child care. The main goal of the program is to get more people back to work. "We've got a real chance here, and we need to...
WLKY.com
Louisville restaurateur known for helping teens get a second chance opens new location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local restaurateur who captured the hearts of Americans after being featured on CBS is back in business after a brief hiatus. Barry's Cheesesteaks held a grand opening on Valley Station Road Saturday. Barry's Cheesesteak announces new location:. You might remember Barry Washington. After he saw...
Comments / 1