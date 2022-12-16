CHICAGO - Another teenager has died after a shooting over the weekend on the city's Near West Side, authorities said Monday. Shortly before 6:00 p.m. Friday evening, a 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were both inside a residence on the 100 block of N. Oakley in the West Town neighborhood on the city's Near West Side when they were hit by gunfire that came from outside.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO