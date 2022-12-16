ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16-year-old girl dies after Near West Side shooting

CHICAGO - Another teenager has died after a shooting over the weekend on the city's Near West Side, authorities said Monday. Shortly before 6:00 p.m. Friday evening, a 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were both inside a residence on the 100 block of N. Oakley in the West Town neighborhood on the city's Near West Side when they were hit by gunfire that came from outside.
Chicago Journal

Metra train strikes car that drove onto crossing, 2 killed

INGLESIDE, Ill. — A 13-year-old boy and a 75-year-old woman died Sunday after the car they were riding in drove through a railroad crossing gate and was struck by a Metra train, authorities said. The boy and the woman were pronounced dead at the scene following Sunday afternoon's crash...
