ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

70 Christmas Movie Trivia Questions And Answers For People Who Looove The Holidays

By Laura Frustaci
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hdxpG_0jlPfNew00

We compiled a list of trivia questions and answers about all of your favorite Christmas movies . Get into the spirit by using these at your next holiday trivia night!

1. What is the name of the Grinch's love interest in How the Grinch Stole Christmas?

Martha May

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HjvJQ_0jlPfNew00
Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

2. What does George promise to give to Mary at the beginning of It's a Wonderful Life ?

The moon

3. Which reindeer do Jingle and Jangle take to Southtown, USA, in The Year Without a Santa Claus ?

Vixen

4. What does Susan Walker tell Kris Kringle is the thing she wants more than anything in the world in A Miracle on 34th Street (1994)?

A family, complete with a father and younger brother, and the house from the Cole's Catalog.

5. In The Santa Clause , on what date does Bernard say Scott is due back at the North Pole?

Thanksgiving

6. What is the name of the evil magician in Frosty the Snowman ?

Professor Hinkle

7. What was the name of Scrooge's old partner in A Christmas Carol ?

Jacob Marley

8. Complete this famous line from Elf : "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is ________"

"singing loud for all to hear."

9. In Elf , when Buddy runs away, what does he apologize for in the note he leaves behind?

Ruining their lives and cramming 11 cookies in the VCR.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PoRTe_0jlPfNew00
MovieStation / Via youtube.com

10. How many lights were on the Griswold's house in Christmas Vacation?

25,000 lights

11. Who busts Santa out of jail in The Santa Claus ?

Charlie and the E.L.F.S.

12. What is the name of the movie Kevin uses to deceive the pizza boy and a pair of cat burglars in Home Alone ?

Angels with Filthy Souls

13. How does one gain entrance into the secret Hall of Snow Globes in Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause ?

Through a vending machine marked "Out of order"

14. In Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer , what does Hermey wish he could be instead?

A dentist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QTdil_0jlPfNew00
Movie Night / Via youtube.com

15. What book does angel Clarence have with him when he comes to help George in It's a Wonderful Life ?

The Adventures of Tom Sawyer

16. In A Christmas Story , about how many "smelly hound dogs" does Ralphie say his neighbors, the Bumpuses, own?

785

17. What does Clark Griswold hope to buy with his big Christmas bonus in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation ?

A pool

18. What is the name of the dog in How the Grinch Stole Christmas?

Max

19. In the movie White Christmas, what are the sisters' names?

Betty and Judy

20. In Home Alone, where does Kevin's family go for Christmas?

Paris, France

21. Finish this line from How the Grinch Stole Christmas: "It came without packages, boxes or ______."

Bags

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45fBxA_0jlPfNew00
Tue Nguyen / Via youtube.com

22. In Elf, Buddy had to travel through which forest?

Candy Cane forest

23. What color is the ornament Charlie Brown puts on his tree?

Red

24. In A Christmas Story , what gift does Ralphie receive from his aunt?

A pink bunny suit

25. What is the name of the head elf in The Santa Clause ?

Bernard

26. An Oscar Meyer Weiner Whistle and Mystery Date Game were gifts given by Santa in what movie?

The Santa Clause

27. In what movie is one of the characters rushing to get her hands on canned hickory honey ham?

Christmas with the Kranks

28. What is the name of the doe that Rudolph likes in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer?

Clarice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29J3Hc_0jlPfNew00
Movie Night / Via youtube.com

29. In what movie is TurboMan the hot Christmas toy?

Jingle All The Way

30. What movie does a little boy run after his love in the airport?

Love, Actually

31. What's the highest-grossing Christmas movie of all time?

Home Alone

32. Santa has three reindeer with names that start with the letter D: Dancer, Dasher, and _____.

Donner

33. Why didn't Charlie Brown like Christmas?

He thinks it's too commercialized

34. In what movie does the main character eat cotton balls at the doctor's office?

Elf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dz4rG_0jlPfNew00
MovieStation / Via youtube.com

35. In Elf , what animal does Buddy try to hug?

Raccoon

36. In The Santa Clause 2 , what does Scott have to do to keep being Santa?

Get married

37. In The Polar Express , where does the train arrive for the main character?

His front lawn

38. What is "Bad Santa's" actual profession?

Thief and mall Santa

39. In the 2009 animated A Christmas Carol , what is the Ghost of Christmas Past supposed to be?

A candle flame

40. The Grinch's heart is said to be how many sizes too small?

2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W1CAI_0jlPfNew00
Tue Nguyen / Via youtube.com

41. In Last Holiday , what does Georgia do that leads to her getting a CAT Scan?

Bumps her head on a cabinet

42. What iconic thing does Mark use in Love Actually to show his love for Juliet?

Cue cards

43. In Christmas With the Kranks , what do the Kranks do that causes a neighborhood uproar?

Skip Christmas

44. In The Holiday , which actor plays Amanda?

Cameron Diaz

45. In Four Christmases , what does Brad's brother, Denver, love to do?

MMA

46. In Fred Claus , what initiates the Santa fight?

Fred pretends to be "Salvation Army-Like"

47. The main character in The Polar Express can't hear... what?

Santa's sleigh bells

48. What does the Mayor of Whoville give the Grinch as a gift?

An electric razor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s1sZI_0jlPfNew00
Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

49. In The Santa Claus 2 , what artist is parodied by Molly Shannon during her song, "I Feel Like Some Christmas?"

Shania Twain

50. What Christmas delicacy aboard the Polar Express gets its own musical number?

Hot chocolate

51. What was plastic Santa overly concerned about in The Santa Clause 2 ?

The Naughty & Nice List

52. Who voices Scrooge in the 2009 A Christmas Carol ?

Jim Carrey

53. In Fred Claus , who plays Santa?

Paul Giamatti

54. There's a sequel to the classic Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas titled what?

Mickey's Twice Upon A Christmas

55. In Deck the Halls , what kind of competitive war breaks out?

Christmas Lighting

56. What gift does Buddy the Elf send to his father?

Lingerie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27UnJy_0jlPfNew00
MovieStation / Via youtube.com

57. What Pro Wrestler plays Santa in Santa's Slay ?

Bill Goldberg

58. In A Christmas Story , what does Ralphie want for Christmas?

BB gun

59. In The Santa Clause , what does Scott Calvin do that makes him Santa?

Puts on Santa's suit

60. In The Nightmare Before Christmas , what is Jack Skellington's title?

The Pumpkin King

61. In the 2000 version of Dr. Suess' How the Grinch Stole Christmas , who gets to carve the Roast Beast?

The Grinch

62. How is Noelle related to Santa Claus in Noelle ?

She's his daughter

63. Which country is Amber sent to in A Christmas Prince ?

Aldovia

64. How many sizes does the Grinch's heart grow when he starts to get feelings?

3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37rSR3_0jlPfNew00
Tue Nguyen / Via youtube.com

65. How many total ghosts are there in A Christmas Carol ?

4

66. In The Polar Express, what is the first gift of Christmas?

Bell from Santa's Sleigh

67. What is the name of the main villain in The Nightmare Before Christmas ?

Oogie Boogie

68. Finish this iconic line from It's a Wonderful Life: "Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his _____."

Wings

69. In the movie Elf, what is the first rule of the code of elves?

Treat every day like Christmas

70. Finally, what Christmas song does Buddy sing with Jovie in the shower?

"Baby It's Cold Outside"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T27M9_0jlPfNew00
MovieStation / Via youtube.com

This post contains content written by ostendarperin, Jeremy Hayes, Kathryn, Pumpkin Spice, Krista Torres, Morgan Murrell, and Jamie Spain. It was compiled by Laura Frustaci.

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

People are just realising what the red Christmas light is actually for

We learn so much from TikTok, and thanks to one user, we now know the function of those 'spare' red bulbs that are sometimes found in packs of string lights. TikToker @viznelly took to the video-sharing platform to demonstrate exactly what they do - and our minds are blown. You...
Distractify

Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?

Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
TENNESSEE STATE
Mary Duncan

Guests choke down cow tongue that woman makes for dinner, her husband throws his to the dog

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. There’s this song I keep hearing on the radio that has a line in it about being fancy like taking your date to Applebees, and I can really relate. I love food, don’t get me wrong, but for the most part I’m your basic meat and potatoes kind of girl. I don’t like fish, I loathe eating vegetables, and I can be extremely picky to the point of picking things out of my food.
TODAY.com

62 Christmas appetizers that'll make holiday hosting easy

From finger foods to crowd-pleasing dips to elegant hors d'oeuvres, these easy appetizer recipes will get your Christmas dinner off to a shining start. Picture this: Friends and family flood into the house on Christmas evening. Outside it's dark and chilly, but the house is warm and decorated with soft twinkly lights, glorious garlands and maybe even some mistletoe. The tree is up and the excitement still lingers from morning gift exchange. But with all the glee of Christmas tradition filling the room, a spread of gorgeous, bright-colored and delicious appetizers welcome everyone to what is about to be the best part of the day: Christmas dinner!
VERMONT STATE
The Hill

What’s the most hated Christmas song?

(NEXSTAR) — Whether or not you want to hear it, you’ll be hearing it all December long: Christmas music. Are you walking in a winter wonderland yet?. Each year, discourse over which Christmas songs are “good,” “bad” and “problematic” begins again. This time last year, YouGov surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults to find out: which Christmas songs do you like or dislike?
SheKnows

Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin

They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
Tyla

Woman shares genius way she decorates her stair rail for Christmas

A woman has shared the genius way she makes Christmas decorations for her stair bannister - and it's so easy. @shaynaalnwick Easy DIY Christmas Staircase Decor! 😍🎄 #christmasdecor #christmas #christmasdecorating #diy ♬ Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee. In the clip, TikToker @shaynaalnwick revealed the...
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy