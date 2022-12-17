70 Christmas Movie Trivia Questions And Answers For People Who Looove The Holidays
We compiled a list of trivia questions and answers about all of your favorite Christmas movies . Get into the spirit by using these at your next holiday trivia night!
1. What is the name of the Grinch's love interest in How the Grinch Stole Christmas?
Martha May
2. What does George promise to give to Mary at the beginning of It's a Wonderful Life ?
The moon
3. Which reindeer do Jingle and Jangle take to Southtown, USA, in The Year Without a Santa Claus ?
Vixen
4. What does Susan Walker tell Kris Kringle is the thing she wants more than anything in the world in A Miracle on 34th Street (1994)?
A family, complete with a father and younger brother, and the house from the Cole's Catalog.
5. In The Santa Clause , on what date does Bernard say Scott is due back at the North Pole?
Thanksgiving
6. What is the name of the evil magician in Frosty the Snowman ?
Professor Hinkle
7. What was the name of Scrooge's old partner in A Christmas Carol ?
Jacob Marley
8. Complete this famous line from Elf : "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is ________"
"singing loud for all to hear."
9. In Elf , when Buddy runs away, what does he apologize for in the note he leaves behind?
Ruining their lives and cramming 11 cookies in the VCR.
10. How many lights were on the Griswold's house in Christmas Vacation?
25,000 lights
11. Who busts Santa out of jail in The Santa Claus ?
Charlie and the E.L.F.S.
12. What is the name of the movie Kevin uses to deceive the pizza boy and a pair of cat burglars in Home Alone ?
Angels with Filthy Souls
13. How does one gain entrance into the secret Hall of Snow Globes in Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause ?
Through a vending machine marked "Out of order"
14. In Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer , what does Hermey wish he could be instead?
A dentist
15. What book does angel Clarence have with him when he comes to help George in It's a Wonderful Life ?
The Adventures of Tom Sawyer
16. In A Christmas Story , about how many "smelly hound dogs" does Ralphie say his neighbors, the Bumpuses, own?
785
17. What does Clark Griswold hope to buy with his big Christmas bonus in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation ?
A pool
18. What is the name of the dog in How the Grinch Stole Christmas?
Max
19. In the movie White Christmas, what are the sisters' names?
Betty and Judy
20. In Home Alone, where does Kevin's family go for Christmas?
Paris, France
21. Finish this line from How the Grinch Stole Christmas: "It came without packages, boxes or ______."
Bags
22. In Elf, Buddy had to travel through which forest?
Candy Cane forest
23. What color is the ornament Charlie Brown puts on his tree?
Red
24. In A Christmas Story , what gift does Ralphie receive from his aunt?
A pink bunny suit
25. What is the name of the head elf in The Santa Clause ?
Bernard
26. An Oscar Meyer Weiner Whistle and Mystery Date Game were gifts given by Santa in what movie?
The Santa Clause
27. In what movie is one of the characters rushing to get her hands on canned hickory honey ham?
Christmas with the Kranks
28. What is the name of the doe that Rudolph likes in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer?
Clarice
29. In what movie is TurboMan the hot Christmas toy?
Jingle All The Way
30. What movie does a little boy run after his love in the airport?
Love, Actually
31. What's the highest-grossing Christmas movie of all time?
Home Alone
32. Santa has three reindeer with names that start with the letter D: Dancer, Dasher, and _____.
Donner
33. Why didn't Charlie Brown like Christmas?
He thinks it's too commercialized
34. In what movie does the main character eat cotton balls at the doctor's office?
Elf
35. In Elf , what animal does Buddy try to hug?
Raccoon
36. In The Santa Clause 2 , what does Scott have to do to keep being Santa?
Get married
37. In The Polar Express , where does the train arrive for the main character?
His front lawn
38. What is "Bad Santa's" actual profession?
Thief and mall Santa
39. In the 2009 animated A Christmas Carol , what is the Ghost of Christmas Past supposed to be?
A candle flame
40. The Grinch's heart is said to be how many sizes too small?
2
41. In Last Holiday , what does Georgia do that leads to her getting a CAT Scan?
Bumps her head on a cabinet
42. What iconic thing does Mark use in Love Actually to show his love for Juliet?
Cue cards
43. In Christmas With the Kranks , what do the Kranks do that causes a neighborhood uproar?
Skip Christmas
44. In The Holiday , which actor plays Amanda?
Cameron Diaz
45. In Four Christmases , what does Brad's brother, Denver, love to do?
MMA
46. In Fred Claus , what initiates the Santa fight?
Fred pretends to be "Salvation Army-Like"
47. The main character in The Polar Express can't hear... what?
Santa's sleigh bells
48. What does the Mayor of Whoville give the Grinch as a gift?
An electric razor
49. In The Santa Claus 2 , what artist is parodied by Molly Shannon during her song, "I Feel Like Some Christmas?"
Shania Twain
50. What Christmas delicacy aboard the Polar Express gets its own musical number?
Hot chocolate
51. What was plastic Santa overly concerned about in The Santa Clause 2 ?
The Naughty & Nice List
52. Who voices Scrooge in the 2009 A Christmas Carol ?
Jim Carrey
53. In Fred Claus , who plays Santa?
Paul Giamatti
54. There's a sequel to the classic Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas titled what?
Mickey's Twice Upon A Christmas
55. In Deck the Halls , what kind of competitive war breaks out?
Christmas Lighting
56. What gift does Buddy the Elf send to his father?
Lingerie
57. What Pro Wrestler plays Santa in Santa's Slay ?
Bill Goldberg
58. In A Christmas Story , what does Ralphie want for Christmas?
BB gun
59. In The Santa Clause , what does Scott Calvin do that makes him Santa?
Puts on Santa's suit
60. In The Nightmare Before Christmas , what is Jack Skellington's title?
The Pumpkin King
61. In the 2000 version of Dr. Suess' How the Grinch Stole Christmas , who gets to carve the Roast Beast?
The Grinch
62. How is Noelle related to Santa Claus in Noelle ?
She's his daughter
63. Which country is Amber sent to in A Christmas Prince ?
Aldovia
64. How many sizes does the Grinch's heart grow when he starts to get feelings?
3
65. How many total ghosts are there in A Christmas Carol ?
4
66. In The Polar Express, what is the first gift of Christmas?
Bell from Santa's Sleigh
67. What is the name of the main villain in The Nightmare Before Christmas ?
Oogie Boogie
68. Finish this iconic line from It's a Wonderful Life: "Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his _____."
Wings
69. In the movie Elf, what is the first rule of the code of elves?
Treat every day like Christmas
70. Finally, what Christmas song does Buddy sing with Jovie in the shower?
"Baby It's Cold Outside"
This post contains content written by ostendarperin, Jeremy Hayes, Kathryn, Pumpkin Spice, Krista Torres, Morgan Murrell, and Jamie Spain. It was compiled by Laura Frustaci.
