ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Woman wanted after fight with gun in Woodburn

WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a suspect after a fight between two women in Woodburn, the Woodburn Police Department announced Wednesday. At about 2 p.m. on Dec. 6, police responded to reports of a fight with a firearm at 1255 East Lincoln Street. Police said the suspect...
WOODBURN, OR
kptv.com

PPB investigating deadly shooting in Hosford-Abernathy neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person has died after a shooting in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood Wednesday morning. Just before 11 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at Southeast 9th Avenue and Southeast Market Street. Police said a robbery occurred and a person had been shot. Officers arrived and began to provide the victim medical aid, which included applying a chest seal.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy