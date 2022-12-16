Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County declares state of emergency with deadly low temperatures in the forecastEmily ScarviePortland, OR
In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Thousands without power as winter storm moves into Portland areaEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: City's pedestrian deaths reach 70-year high, I-84 eastbound closed between Troutdale and Hood RiverEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local group using preventative graffiti to ward off vandals, spark conversationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Investigation underway after 1 found dead outside Woodburn
Traffic is slowed outside Woodburn after police discovered someone dead from a gunshot wound.
Woman wanted after fight with gun in Woodburn
WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a suspect after a fight between two women in Woodburn, the Woodburn Police Department announced Wednesday. At about 2 p.m. on Dec. 6, police responded to reports of a fight with a firearm at 1255 East Lincoln Street. Police said the suspect...
Police: Woman, 74, dies after being dragged by hit-run driver
Salem police said a 74-year-old woman was struck and dragged by a vehicle Tuesday evening before she ultimately died.
PPB investigating deadly shooting in Hosford-Abernathy neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person has died after a shooting in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood Wednesday morning. Just before 11 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at Southeast 9th Avenue and Southeast Market Street. Police said a robbery occurred and a person had been shot. Officers arrived and began to provide the victim medical aid, which included applying a chest seal.
Police: Woman recovering after husband shoots her, their child and himself
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Police in Washington State said a woman and her child were shot by her husband before he shot himself earlier this month. The husband and child both died while the woman is now recovering. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a Salmon...
73-year-old Longview man rescued from under a bulldozer
An elderly Longview man was rescued Wednesday after being trapped under a bulldozer.
‘Suicidal and homicidal’ Kelso man shot by police has died
A Longview man died at a hospital after he was shot over the weekend by Kelso police responding to a call that he was armed and described as “suicidal and homicidal,” Clark County sheriff’s officials said Monday. Joseph Coons, 38, was taken to a trauma hospital after...
Felon arrested after guns found during Portland traffic stop: PPB
Portland police said a convicted felon was arrested during a traffic stop after he was allegedly caught with multiple guns.
Gunfire shatters glass doors at Legacy Emanuel ER
A shooting just outside a hospital in Portland shattered a glass entrance door at the facility on Monday afternoon, police and the hospital said.
Armed and ‘Suicidal and Homicidal’ Washington Man Injured in Police Shooting
A Cowlitz County police officer was involved in a shooting with a man who was reportedly suicidal and homicidal in Longview, Washington, following what appears to have been a standoff with the man as he was holed up inside a house with his wife and children, the Kelso Police Department said early Sunday morning.
Shooting suspect caught in SW Portland with gun and drugs, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say they arrested a man with drugs in Southwest Portland on Saturday night. Officers were first called out shortly after 8 p.m. on reports of a shooting near Southwest 1st Avenue and Ankeny Street. While heading to the area, a witness told 911 dispatchers that...
Portland landlord who killed one tenant, wounded another sentenced to life in prison
A Portland man who gunned down two tenants he was trying to evict from an RV parked at his Cully neighborhood home was sentenced to life in prison Monday with the possibility of parole in 32½ years. Multnomah County Circuit Judge Benjamin Souede handed down the sentence after a...
Fatal police shooting of SE Portland homeowner was lawful, grand jury rules
A grand jury found that Portland police Officer Joshua Dyk acted lawfully when he shot and killed a Southeast Portland homeowner who was firing a gun outside his house, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office announced Monday. The grand jury returned a “not true bill” Thursday, meaning members believed...
Bail Set at $1.5 Million for Man Charged in Grisly SW Washington Casino Stabbings
A Clark County Circuit judge has set bail at $1.5 million for a Vancouver man accused of stabbing four people at a Washington casino with a hunting knife and leading sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed car chase Monday night. Scott Harmier, 41, was charged in Clark County Circuit Court...
Pedestrian hit in NE Portland, dies at hospital
The crash in the 14100 block of NE Sandy Boulevard happened around 6:25 p.m. The man was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital as the driver stayed on the scene.
Portland man says houseless neighbors saved his life, then forced to move
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man credits his houseless neighbors for saving his life during an attack. FOX 12 spoke with that man who said he feels less safe now that those neighbors have been forced to move. The neighbor said eight houseless people used to live on this...
‘Armed, suicidal, homicidal’ man shot by Kelso officer
A man said to be armed with a gun and suicidal inside a Longview house with his wife and children was shot by a Kelso police officer who helped respond to the scene.
4 suspicious fires in Salem; man arrested for arson
After a series of late night fires in the same general area of Salem, a 28-year-old man was arrested and booked on 3 charges, including arson.
64 arrested in ‘astonishing’ shoplifting sting in Portland
The Portland Police Bureau ran a shoplifting sting over the weekend which officers said had "astonishing" results.
Dozens of stolen car cases dismissed in Portland area amid public defender shortage
PORTLAND, Ore. — In Multnomah County, a shortage of public defense attorneys has forced judges to dismiss hundreds of felony cases, including car thefts, assaults, robberies, gun possession, and eluding police. Oregon's lack of public defenders has been well-documented in recent months. KGW's series 'Injustice' shared the stories of...
