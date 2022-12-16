Read full article on original website
Crash reported on I-57 near Rantoul
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police were called out for a property crash involving a commercial vehicle on Interstate 57 northbound near milepost 248 just south of Rantoul Thursday morning. Both north and southbound lanes may be slowed. Drivers are told to expect delays and seek an alternate route...
Sangamon County Coroner confirms death of 35-year-old Springfield man
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed the death of 35-year-old Earl L. Moore on Wednesday. Moore was transported by EMS from his residence in Springfield to the emergency room on Dec. 18 and was pronounced dead by hospital staff upon arrival at approximately 3:14 a.m. The coroner said an autopsy was […]
WAND TV
Champaign PD seeks assistance in bank robbery investigation
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The Champaign Police Department has asked for public assistance on a December 19 bank robbery investigation. CPD officers responded to the First Financial Bank, 1205 S. Neil Street, for reports of a robbery around 9:11 a.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, officers were told that a suspect entered the bank, showed a note indicating the presence of a handgun, and demanded money. The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
foxillinois.com
Mom who injured her baby in DUI crash gets probation
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A mother who was found guilty in a DUI crash that injured a child has been sentenced to 24 months on probation. Jearniqua Cotton was arrested in Decatur in October after a car accident. According to a sworn statement by police, Cotton had been driving...
WAND TV
DPD: Person in house struck by gunshot fired from outside
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A person inside a house was struck by a shot from outside early Tuesday morning, Decatur Police said. It happened in the 600 block of East Garfield around 3 a.m. The person was struck one time in the arm. Police have no suspects at this time.
Man sentenced to 38 years for shooting at Champaign Co. Sheriff’s deputy
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Potomac man has been sentenced to 38 years in prison for shooting at a Champaign County Sheriff’s deputy nearly two years ago. John Bennett pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a crime that carries a maximum of 45 years in prison. Champaign County State’s Attorney […]
fordcountychronicle.com
Paxton Police Blotter: Urbana man arrested for meth, on Missouri warrant
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:. — Timothy A. Burke, 55, of Urbana, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle and on a no-bond Missouri Department of Corrections warrant during a traffic stop at 1:39 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, near the intersection of Pells and Taft streets on the west side of Paxton’s downtown. Burke, who remained Wednesday at the Ford County Jail awaiting extradition to Missouri, was a passenger in a vehicle that Paxton police pulled over after determining that its registered owner had a revoked Illinois driver’s license. The driver — who was not the registered owner and did have a valid license — was Greg L. Phillips, 32, of Alvin. Phillips was arrested on a Vermilion County warrant for failure to appear in court for a status hearing in a pending case. After both Phillips and Burke were taken to the Ford County Jail, police found 22.4 grams of methamphetamine in multiple baggies hidden in Burke’s shoe. Inside the vehicle, police also found a loaded hypodermic syringe and one full cannabis joint.
WAND TV
Champaign PD officer retires after 22 years of service in CPD
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A Champaign police officer retired from the force just in time for the holidays. Officer Jeffrey Creel retired this week after a 22 year stint in the Champaign Police Department. His career began in 1993 with the Polk County Sheriff's Office in Des Moines, Iowa....
2 Champaign juveniles arrested for murder, unlawful use of weapon
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Rantoul Police Department and US Marshalls Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested two Champaign juveniles, ages 14 and 16, on Tuesday for the offenses of murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The arrests come as a result of the ongoing investigation in connection to the shooting death of 34-year-old DeCarlo […]
wmay.com
Nine From Peoria Arrested In Springfield On Gun Charges
Nine people, all from Peoria, have been arrested on gun charges as part of a Springfield police crackdown on people coming into town from other communities looking to start trouble. Seven adults and two juveniles were taken into custody late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. They face multiple charges,...
wlds.com
Authorities Seeking Info on Missing Franklin Woman and Daughter
***UPDATE*** from the Missing Persons Awareness Network 12/21/22 12:09PM:. With a great relief, we can report that Charli and Penelope have been located and are with family, both safe! Thank you to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and the Morgan, Scott Cass County CrimeStoppers, and all of you for sharing!!
newschannel20.com
Man steals from Walmart then batters worker
SAVOY, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in solving a retail theft and a battery to a store employee at the Walmart in Savoy. We're told on December 15, a suspect entered Walmart, placed a hoverboard and scooter into a cart, and started walking toward the exit.
WAND TV
Springfield Firefighters working on fire on East Cook
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — According to a Facebook post from Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37, crews are on a scene with heavy fire showing in the 1900 block of East Cook. Multiple engines and trucks are currently at the fire. According to the page, the two story wooden structure is "fully involved" which generally means that the building is unable to be entered due to the amount of fire.
New Berlin teenager dies in car crash
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified a teenager killed in a crash in Morgan County as 16-year-old Kelly Peters. Allmon says she was taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital on Friday after a motor vehicle crash, where she later died. The coroner and State Police are investigating.
WAND TV
Mt. Zion declares snow emergency
MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND)- The Village of Mt. Zion has declared a snow emergency, until further notice, due to the current Winter Storm Warning that has been issued for Macon County. According to Officials, during the snow emergency parking is prohibited on all Village streets. No person shall park, cause...
Decatur man arrested in deadly U.S. 36 hit-and-run
LONG CREEK, Ill. (WCIA) — A 61-year-old Decatur man has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly hit-and-run incident that happened on U.S. Route 36 earlier this week. Carry Floyd is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death, a Class 1 felony. He was arrested by agents of the […]
wmay.com
Body Found Near Hillsboro High School
Montgomery County authorities are investigating the discovery of a body in a creek near Hillsboro High School. The body was found by a student who was walking home after school on Friday. The deceased person was identified as 33-year-old Joshua Ernst of Hillsboro. There’s no word yet on the cause of death, but authorities say foul play is not suspected.
