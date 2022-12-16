Read full article on original website
Truth About Cars
Stung: Kia Kills the Stinger
It's a sad day for fans of mid-luxury sports sedans/four-door coupes. And fans of the Kia Stinger. Or for people like yours truly, fans of both. The Kia Stinger is officially dead. And Kia is sending it out with a special Tribute Edition. Only 1,000 units will be built worldwide....
Upworthy
Little girl mistakes shopper for Santa and he adorably plays along: 'A great Christmas present'
Kids really look forward to meeting Santa Claus during the holiday season when he comes by to drop off their presents. One such child was ecstatic when she saw "Santa Claus" at a Walmart in Teays Valley while shopping with her family. The little one named Sophie Jo couldn't stop...
Truth About Cars
Video of the Week: Ford Workers Fight It Out
We don't know why these workers at a Ford plant -- it says KTP, so we assume it's Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville -- are fighting, but we can't stop watching. A fight club? Is someone mad at their co-worker for whatever reason? Simple boredom? Again, the reasons are unknown, and it's hard to hear from the audio.
Truth About Cars
2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro Review - Not Quite A Prius
3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 with hybrid electric motor (437hp @ 5,200rpm, 583 lb-ft @ 2,400 rpm) Ten-speed automatic transmission, four-wheel drive. 18 city / 20 highway / 19 combined (EPA Rating) Fuel Economy, L/100km. 12.9 city / 11.6 highway / 12.3 combined. (NRCan Rating) Base Price. $68,500 US / $82,831 CAN.
Truth About Cars
Jeep Grand Cherokee Loses V8 Engine
Jeep has discontinued the optional 5.7-liter Hemi V8 for the two-row Grand Cherokee, meaning you can either have the standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 or the new 2.0-liter PHEV that comes with the 4xe trim. That doesn’t mean the V8 has been removed entirely, however. Specific versions of the 3-row Jeep Grand Cherokee L can still be outfitted with the Hemi. You just have to get it in all-wheel drive, padding the price somewhat.
NORAD: Santa’s reindeer will be able to fly through snowstorm
"He's ready to make his rounds," Master Sgt. Ben Wiseman said in a phone interview from Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs.
Truth About Cars
McLaren Recalls Arturas Equipped With the Wrong Kind of Nuts
We’ve been hearing of recalls impacting hundreds of thousands of vehicles in recent weeks, but supercar manufacturers don’t have that kind of scale. McLaren recently issued a recall, and the number of vehicles involved and the component triggering the whole mess is tiny. The British automaker recalled 164...
‘Super Sized Salon’ Star Jamie Lopez Dead at 37
Jamie Lopez from WE TV’s Super Sized Salon has died at age 37. In addition to starring on the reality series, Lopez was the founder of the plus-size beauty salon Babydoll Beauty Couture. Her death was confirmed by the business’s Instagram account yesterday (Dec 20). The post included...
Truth About Cars
Hyundai Shows New Kona
Just when you thought it was impossible for Hyundai illumination to get any thinner, along comes the new Kona. Unveiled today in Korea, this subcompact crossover will seek to build upon the successes of its predecessor – a model which sold over 90,000 units in America even during the topsy-turvy 2021 calendar year.
Truth About Cars
QOTD: Truck Talk
Chris Tonn reviewed the Toyota Tundra for us this morning. A running theme that I've noticed whenever we review a Tundra or Nissan Titan is that we often say, even if the truck is good, that there's nothing about it that will help it steal sales from the Detroit Three.
Truth About Cars
Buick Requiring Dealers to Invest at Least $300K to Go EV
Buick has big EV plans, and its dealers will be paying a big cost if they want to stay with the brand. Those who want to stay with the brand will have to invest between $300,000 and $400,000. That's an average, Buick says, and will vary for each dealership. Buick...
Truth About Cars
Ford CEO Ready for a Years-Long Quality Improvement Initiative
Ford has had an incredibly busy past few years. The automaker has announced a new Mustang variant and released its first electric pickup truck in the F-150 Lightning. That type of execution takes coordination and planning, and any slipups can lead to significant quality control issues, and Ford CEO Jim Farley has his finger directly on the pulse of the problem.
Truth About Cars
Used Car of the Day: 2004 Volkswagen Golf R32
The Volkswagen Golf R often gets a lot of well-deserved love. That applies to older generations, as well. This 2004 Volkswagen Golf R32 is on offer for $25K, and the seller claims it has no rust or corrosion. The car has the Konig interior and while vague on the details, the seller says the restoration process was thorough and no expense was spared.
Truth About Cars
Wreaking Havoc: Ram Introduces New Trim for TRX
Ever the brand to produce the most in-yer-face variants of vehicles that already register on the Richter Scale of Aggression, Ram is amping up its 700 horsepower pickup truck by introducing the 2023 Ram 1500 TRX Havoc Edition. It’s yellow. Did you notice?. Ram is promising the Havoc will...
