ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims

President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
The Hill

On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal

Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress.   Welcome to On…
The Hill

Biden says he hopes this Christmas season marks a fresh start for the US

President Biden on Thursday delivered a message of unity ahead of the Christmas holiday, calling on Americans to stop focusing on divisions amongst each other. “I sincerely hope this Christmas season will drain the poison that has infected our politics and set us against one another. I hope this Christmas season marks a fresh start…
Commercial Dispatch

Zelenskyy to meet Biden, address Congress as war rages on

WASHINGTON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was making his way to Washington on Wednesday for a summit with President Joe Biden and to address Congress in his first known trip outside the country since Russia’s invasion began in February. Zelenskyy said on his Twitter account that the visit...
WASHINGTON, DC
Commercial Dispatch

Court upholds ban on contractor vaccine mandate in 3 states

NEW ORLEANS — A federal appeals court panel has upheld a decision blocking President Joe Biden’s administration from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations as part of federal contracts with three states. The ruling, dated Monday, is the latest in a series of setbacks for Biden’s attempt to boost COVID-19 vaccination...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Reuters

North Korea denies reports it offered munitions to Russia

SEOUL, Dec 23 (Reuters) - North Korea's foreign ministry denied reports it offered munitions to Russia, calling it "groundless," and denounced the United States for providing lethal weapons to Ukraine, the North's official KCNA news agency reported on Friday.
Reuters

Exclusive-TikTok steps up efforts to clinch U.S. security deal

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Popular short-video app TikTok is offering to operate more of its business at arm's length and subject it to outside scrutiny as it tries to convince the U.S. government to allow it to remain under the ownership of Chinese technology company ByteDance, according to people familiar with the matter.
MARYLAND STATE
AFP

NKorea sold arms to Russia's Wagner group, US says

North Korea has delivered arms to Russia's private military group Wagner, the White House said Thursday, calling the mercenary enterprise a "rival" for power to the defense and other ministries in the Kremlin. "Wagner is emerging as a rival power center to the Russian military and other Russian ministries," Kirby said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy