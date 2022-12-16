Read full article on original website
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Biden says he hopes this Christmas season marks a fresh start for the US
President Biden on Thursday delivered a message of unity ahead of the Christmas holiday, calling on Americans to stop focusing on divisions amongst each other. “I sincerely hope this Christmas season will drain the poison that has infected our politics and set us against one another. I hope this Christmas season marks a fresh start…
North Korea denies reports it offered munitions to Russia
SEOUL, Dec 23 (Reuters) - North Korea's foreign ministry denied reports it offered munitions to Russia, calling it "groundless," and denounced the United States for providing lethal weapons to Ukraine, the North's official KCNA news agency reported on Friday.
NKorea sold arms to Russia's Wagner group, US says
North Korea has delivered arms to Russia's private military group Wagner, the White House said Thursday, calling the mercenary enterprise a "rival" for power to the defense and other ministries in the Kremlin. "Wagner is emerging as a rival power center to the Russian military and other Russian ministries," Kirby said.
