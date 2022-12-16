ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch ‘Long Slow Exhale’

By Raven Brunner
 6 days ago
Long Slow Exhale is a sports drama that managed to pack a punch during its short-lived time on air.

Released in April, the fictional series takes a deep dive into women’s college basketball and follows head coach J.C. Abernathy (Rose Rollins) as she comes face-to-face with a sexual abuse scandal. Alongside Rollins, the cast was led by Ian Harding, Josh Lucas, and Lyriq Bent, with recurring appearances from Famke Janssen, Brent Sexton, and footballer Tony Gonzalez.

Want to watch Long Slow Exhale? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch and if there will be a second season.

Where To Watch Long Slow Exhale

Long Slow Exhale was released as a Spectrum Original and is streaming exclusively on Spectrum. The series can be accessed via Spectrum TV and Spectrum on Demand. Unfortunately, Spectrum plans come at a higher price-point than other streaming platforms and varies depending on locations and interest in package bundles. However, the website states that Spectrum TV can be purchased for $59.99 per month.

Last February, Deadline reported that Long Slow Exhale will stream on BET after a nine-month exclusive run on Spectrum, which should’ve ended in November. At the time of reporting, there have been no updates for the show’s move to BET and the title isn’t included in BET+’s library.

Will There Be A Long Slow Exhale Season 2?

Long Slow Exhale was canceled after one season in June, shortly after the show ended its premiere season on Spectrum. Deadline alleged that series creator Pam Veasey was hoping to shop the show elsewhere, but they concluded with, “it is unclear whether the Paramount cable network would be interested in continuing with the series.”

Josh Lucas

Long Slow Exhale

Spectrum Originals

