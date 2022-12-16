Read full article on original website
Athena Opens Up About Her WWE Release
Current AEW and Ring of Honor star Athena is flourishing in her new role as a heel, with her victory over Mercedes Martinez at Ring of Honor Final Battle netting her the Ring of Honor Women's World Championship. Prior to making the move over to AEW and ROH, however, many fans will remember Athena as Ember Moon in WWE. Appearing on the latest episode of "Talk Is Jericho," Athena detailed the events leading up to her WWE release, sharing her thoughts on the transition to "WWE NXT 2.0," which brand she preferred to compete on in the company, and much more.
Top Impact Star Comments On Mickie James' 'Last Rodeo'
Mickie James has built a legacy in the wrestling business, and she's on her "Last Rodeo." James has vowed to retire when she loses another match. James will challenge Jordynne Grace for the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view on January 13. During an appearance on "Counted Out with Mike & Tyler," Deonna Purrazzo discussed how valuable James has been to her career.
Alexa Bliss Apparently Turns Heel, Teases Bray Wyatt Alliance On WWE Raw
The Alexa Bliss – Bray Wyatt saga is far from over. A week after she nearly laid out Bianca Belair with a Sister Abigail, Bliss – once again hypnotized by the omnipresent forces of Wyatt – smashed a flower vase over Belair's head during a sitdown interview on the 12/19 "WWE Raw" in Des Moines, Iowa.
Doudrop Provides Status Update After Weeks Away From WWE TV
Doudrop has not been heavily featured on WWE programming following the retirement of Vince McMahon. Since Triple H became Chief Content Officer in July, Doudrop has only wrestled seven times, only picking up two wins in those seven matches. Her most recent contest saw her and former tag team partner Nikki ASH, now known as Nikki Cross, defeat Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne — a victory that came on the September 6, 2022, edition of "WWE NXT." This unexplained absence has left many fans concerned, but Doudrop recently posted an update on Twitter with a photo of her flexing and stated: "Not dead, don't worry."
Rhea Ripley Wrestles Her First Intergender Match On WWE Raw
Rhea Ripley defeated Akira Tozawa in the first-ever intergender match of her WWE career on the 12/19 "WWE Raw" in Des Moines, Iowa. The match was set up after Tozawa threw the drink from his solo cup in Dominik Mysterio's face, drawing the ire of Ripley, who proceeded to strike Tozawa with a stiff right hand before challenging him to an impromptu match.
Alexa Bliss Recalls Intergender Feud With Top WWE Star
Fans were recently treated to an intergender match on "WWE Raw" between Rhea Ripley and Akira Tozawa, which is something that rarely takes place in WWE. However, Alexa Bliss got the chance to compete in one during her partnership with Bray Wyatt, feuding against Randy Orton. That brought a lot of supernatural elements, including Bliss throwing a fireball at his face, and she admitted to "BT Sport" that she was "surprised he had eyebrows after that."
WWE Hall Of Famer Koko B. Ware Hospitalized
WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware is currently in the hospital. The news was announced on the official Twitter account of The Wrestling Collection, a branding and creative agency owned by Ted Dibiase Jr. that lists Ware as one of its notable clients along with Ted Dibiase Sr., "I.R.S." Mike Rotunda, and the estates of Junkyard Dog and King Kong Bundy.
Braun Strowman Reveals Who He'd Wrestle If He Could Wrestle Anyone
Braun Strowman has revealed the one WWE Hall of Famer he'd wrestle in a perfect world. Strowman is a current member of the "WWE SmackDown" roster after making his return to the company on the September 5 episode of "WWE Raw." Strowman had been released by WWE back in June 2021, but was brought back after Vince McMahon retired as the company's Chairman and CEO.
Dakota Kai Names WWE Stars She Wants To Face
Dakota Kai was released by WWE in April when Vince McMahon was still in power. Just about a week after McMahon's retirement, Kai became the first of many previously released stars to return to WWE as Triple H became the head of creative and talent relations. Kai had spent many years in "WWE NXT" and had held the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Raquel Rodriguez.
Update On Situation Between WWE And Battleground Championship Wrestling
The owner of Battleground Championship Wrestling is clarifying a recent dispute with WWE over the appearance of D-Von Dudley at its unofficial ECW tribute show last weekend. D-Von, a.k.a. Devon Hughes, was advertised to be part of the BCW's "Tribute to the Extreme" show last weekend but was pulled from the card last minute, with the promotion's owner Tim Embler reportedly telling fans during the show that WWE forced BCW to pull Hughes from the show.
Former NXT Star Returns On WWE Raw To Align With The Miz
Former "WWE NXT" North American Champion Bronson Reed returned to the promotion on the 12/19 "WWE Raw" in Des Moines, Iowa. Towards the closing stages of The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis ladder match, Lumis had all but secured victory upon climbing the ladder until Reed grabbed for his leg and pulled him down to the mat. Reed would follow it up with thunderous Avalanche and Tsunami top rope splash, before setting up the ladder in the middle of the ring for The Miz, who did the honors and reclaimed his "money" to win the match. After the bout, The Miz and Reed posed together, seemingly confirming their new on-screen alliance.
Arn Anderson Confirms Longstanding Story About Ric Flair Becoming Spartacus In WCW
Ric Flair has often told the story that then-WCW Executive Vice President Jim Herd wanted him to take on a Roman gladiator gimmick and be renamed Spartacus in 1991. Herd has denied Flair's claim. However, Arn Anderson confirmed Flair's version of events on the latest episode of his "ARN" podcast.
WWE Star Wants To Be On The Masked Singer
Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman may have performed on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" at WrestleMania many times, but he's looking for a different kind of stage now. "The Monster of All Monsters" wants to be the monster among "The Masked Singer." In a recent interview with "SHAK...
Stephen A Smith Reacts To The Idea Of Becoming A WWE Heel Manager
Outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A Smith is not averse to the idea of becoming an on-screen heel manager on WWE programming. On Tuesday's episode of "ESPN First Take," the topic of Smith possibly joining WWE was broached by Ric Flair, who revealed he'd heard rumblings of WWE management toying with the idea of the charismatic sportscaster appearing at WrestleMania 39.
Clarification On Parker Boudreaux's Trustbuster Status In AEW
Parker Boudreaux made his AEW debut in July, following his WWE release earlier this year. Boudreaux's debut came on "AEW Dark," and within a month's time, he became part of a heel stable known as the Trustbusters. The faction consists of him, Ari Daivari, Slim J, Sonny Kiss, and Jeeves Kay — a group that has only wrestled one match on AEW TV as a team, losing to Best Friends and Orange Cassidy in the first round of the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament.
Chris Jericho Says He's 'Finished Up' With Top AEW Faction, Names Potential Next Opponent
Following AEW star Chris Jericho's surprising loss to Action Andretti on last week's "AEW Dynamite," as well as Jon Moxley's victory over Sammy Guevara on "AEW Rampage," it looks like the lengthy feud between the Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club may finally be at an end. That is, if Chris Jericho can be believed. The former AEW World Champion spoke to Winnipeg Sports Talk to discuss the upcoming Winnipeg debut for AEW, and revealed the status of the rivalry between the two groups.
IYO SKY Reunites With Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion
Real-life "best friends" IYO SKY and KAIRI (formerly known as Kairi Sane in WWE) might be working on opposite ends of the globe right now, but that doesn't keep them from making time to visit one another when the opportunity arises. SKY, one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside partner Dakota Kai, managed to visit KAIRI, the IWGP Women's Champion, in Japan earlier this Summer. There, the two visited the gym that KAIRI owns and took several photos inside.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Names Recent Backstage Decision Triple H's 'First Fumble'
Freddie Prinze Jr. believes that the first blunder in the Paul "Triple H" Levesque era may have occurred. Mandy Rose has become a hot topic in the world of pro wrestling. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp was the first to report that Rose was released by WWE shortly after her 413-day reign as the NXT Women's Champion ended. The report noted that WWE's decision boiled down to racy content on Rose's FanTime page.
Kenny Omega Puts Over WWE Star As 'The Real Deal' In The Ring
AEW star and executive vice president Kenny Omega tends not to tweet more than a few times a week, so when he does, it tends to stand out. This goes doubly so for his latest, which came on Thursday afternoon, as the former AEW World Champion went out of his way to praise a current WWE star that he had worked with a few times in the past.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Criticizes Recent WWE SmackDown Reveal
Fans got their first in-person glimpse of Uncle Howdy this past Friday on "SmackDown" after he appeared to prove to both LA Knight and fans that he was a separate entity from Bray Wyatt rather than his counterpart. As speculation about who is under the mask runs rampant, there is one person who was not impressed with the reveal: former WWE writer and Hollywood actor Freddie Prinze Jr.
