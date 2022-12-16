Former "WWE NXT" North American Champion Bronson Reed returned to the promotion on the 12/19 "WWE Raw" in Des Moines, Iowa. Towards the closing stages of The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis ladder match, Lumis had all but secured victory upon climbing the ladder until Reed grabbed for his leg and pulled him down to the mat. Reed would follow it up with thunderous Avalanche and Tsunami top rope splash, before setting up the ladder in the middle of the ring for The Miz, who did the honors and reclaimed his "money" to win the match. After the bout, The Miz and Reed posed together, seemingly confirming their new on-screen alliance.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO