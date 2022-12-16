ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘True Crime: The Search For The Versace Killer’ on Hulu Offers Nothing New About The Death Of The Fashion Icon

By Liz Kocan
Decider.com
Decider.com
 6 days ago

Where to Stream:

True Crime: The Search For The Versace Killer

  • Where to Watch Widget Failed To Load. Please Try Again.

Unfortunately, Andrew Cunanan’s name will be forever linked with that of Gianni Versace. Cunanan murdered the fashion designer in 1997, but before he did, he was also responsible for killing four other people across the country. In the investigative news show True Crime: The Search For The Versace Killer on Hulu, we hear from the investigators who chased Cunanan as he made his way from Chicago to Miami in search of his most famous victim.

TRUE CRIME: THE SEARCH FOR THE VERSACE KILLER: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?

Opening Shot: “When you start doing evil, it’s like a slippery slope,” Dr. Robert Zagar, a forensic psychologist says in the opening moments of the news special. From there we’re introduced to a montage of the trail of death that Andrew Cunanan left behind in 1997.

The Gist: Most people familiar with the murder of Gianni Versace remember that Andrew Cunanan was the man responsible. While Versace was the most famous person Cunanan killed in the spring of 1997, he wasn’t the only one. This investigative news program on Hulu speaks to investigators and psychologists familiar with Cunanan’s crimes to explain the timeline of his murder spree and the motives behind it.

The special, which is just under a half-hour, feels almost like a prologue to something longer, the pace of the footage and interviews feels fast and the program never spends too long on the details of any one of Cunanan’s victims. Instead, we just get the facts of where Cunanan was at certain times, who he was with, and where he headed to next. After killing his first two victims, Jeff Trail and David Madson, in Minneapolis in April of 1997, Cunanan went to Chicago where he killed a real estate developer named Lee Miglin. He then stole Miglin’s car, ending up in New Jersey where he killed William Reese, a cemetery groundskeeper, whose car he also stole and then drove to Miami where he hid out before he shot and killed fashion designer Gianni Versace in July, 1997.

Through the eyes of investigative reporter Chuck Goudie, the special then recounts the days after Versace’s death amid the manhunt for Cunanan, until his death by suicide. Goudie appears both in present day and in footage from his investigation in 1997, explaining his role in the search for Cunanan (though he did discover certain items belonging to Cunanan, he did not actually help locate Cunanan himself). Cunanan’s body was later found on a houseboat he was squatting in, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound eight days after Versace’s murder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hov3H_0jlPaRuP00
Photo: Gillikin, Mallory A. (WLS-TV)

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? Ryan Murphy’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story is obviously a much longer, dramatized account of the events that are discussed in this special, but the documentary is a helpful companion piece to the series to understand the real chronology of events and some of the players in this tragic story.

Our Take: On paper this special is simply an account of all of the murders that Andrew Cunanan is responsible for, and while there’s nothing wrong with that on the surface, something feels off about it. There’s a strange tone, an occasional lack of objectivity, to the talking heads who appear here at times, the way they discuss some of the details of the case are just, I don’t know, too casual for expert witnesses. “Thank goodness for us that he did himself in,” the forensic psychologist, Dr. Robert Zagar says when discussing Cunanan’s suicide, which strikes a strange note, even when discussing the death of a killer.

Most of the commentary is from a man named Chuck Goudie, who was an investigative reporter working on the Cunanan story in 1997, and who says that his own search for clues into the crimes led to him becoming a part of the FBI’s own investigation. “I ended up not only being in the middle of the crime scene and finding things that federal agents should have found but didn’t… so it definitely became a personal story,” Goudie says at one point. And while journalists often find themselves in the middle of stories they report, Goudie seems self-congratulatory at times as he points out how he did a better job than the FBI in discovering important clues about Cunanan’s movements.

While the special presents the facts clearly and concisely, there’s little more to it than that.

Sex and Skin: A few shots of photos from men’s magazines appear, but not much else.

Parting Shot: “Andrew Cunanan absolutely wanted to be famous. He wanted to be remembered for something,” Goudie states as the end credits roll, but he rightly points out that the people we should actually be honoring and remembering more than the killer are his victims, whose faces appear on screen.

Sleeper Star: While the special is dominated by investigative reporter Chuck Goudie, I’m more fascinated by Dr. Zagar, whose commentary is occasionally insightful and sometimes just confusing.

Most Pilot-y Line: “Everywhere that Andrew Cunanan has gone in the past week, it seems like a body turns up.”

Our Call: SKIP IT! Though this special offers a solid Cliff’s Notes version of Cunanan’s killing spree, it doesn’t offer much more than you would learn by reading the killer’s Wikipedia page. It’s simply a collection of facts, starting with the death of Jeff Trail and ending with Cunanan’s own suicide, that present a helpful timeline of his destruction, without enough insight or detail to make it resonate.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ On Peacock, Where The Friends From The Film Series Face Mid-Life Issues

The Best Man franchise holds a bit of a unique spot in pop culture, mainly because the original film and its sequel were about 14 years apart. So the college friends from the original film were dealing with the life of being around 40. Now, almost a decade later, the group (sans one… see below) is back, they’re all around 50 and dealing with everything that gets thrown at people during mid-life. Do they have the same chemistry they did in 1999?
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Wheel’ On NBC, A Game Show Where Contestants Get “Expert” Help From Six Celebrities

NBC has decided to air its latest game show, The Wheel, five nights per week over the next two weeks. So while you’re wrapping gifts, packing the returns to Amazon of the gifts you got, or pounding down leftover egg nog, this celebrity-filled import from the UK will certainly fill your living room with noise. But is it a good game? THE WHEEL: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: Host Michael McIntyre stands in the middle of a huge wheel, with six celebrities in big chairs rotating around him. The Gist: On The Wheel, the six celebrities serve as experts in one of six...
Decider.com

Stream It or Skip It: ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 on Netflix, Where Lily Collins Is Back With a Bang (and Bangs)

Bonjour, Emily in Paris fans! After surviving early criticism and warranted fun-poking, Darren Star’s Emmy-nominated series returns for a third season on Netflix with newfound confidence and the same amalgamation of chaos and joie de vivre we crave. When we last left Emily, she had to decide if she was staying at Savoir and heading home to Chicago or joining Sylvie’s new company and fully committing to a life in Paris. Will Emily sort out her professional, personal, and love life in these new 10 episodes? Or are we ending on another massive cliffhanger?
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘I Hate Suzie’ Season 2 on HBO Max, In Which A Disgraced Celebrity Tries To Win Back The Public On A Christmas Dance Competition

Suzie Pickles went from being a teen pop star to a struggling actress to a public punchline on season one of HBO Max’s I Hate Suzie. Suzie’s hoping for redemption in Season 2 when she accepts an invitation to appear on a dance competition show, but her brutal, public divorce threatens to dim any hope of a light at the end of the tunnel for her. So what’s she gonna do? She’s gonna dance.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Jack Ryan’ Season 3 on Prime Video, Featuring John Krasinski In A Well-Built Version Of The Spies And Guns And Intrigue Genre

Jack Ryan returns to Prime Video for a third season of globetrotting and spy jobbing, and featuring a more comfortable John Kraskinski in the role that’s also been played by Harrison Ford, Alec Baldwin, Ben Affleck, and Chris Pine. But with two seasons under his belt, plus his turn as a bearded operator in Michael Bay’s 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, does anyone really even remember Krasinski as Office nice guy Jim Halpert? (Maybe it doesn’t matter, anyway, since Mindy Kaling has declared their old show totally cancelable.) For the third go-round of Jack Ryan, Krasinski and returning...
Variety

Mark Boal Turns His Focus to TV and Latin America with Apple TV+ Drama Kidnapping Thriller ‘Echo 3’: ‘We Spent a Lot of Energy Bringing Scope to It’

Mark Boal has focused much of his energy as a screenwriter on interpreting the geopolitical dramas of our times in the Middle East and Central Asia. For his new Apple TV+ series “Echo 3,” the two-time Oscar winner who wrote and produced 2008’s “The Hurt Locker” and 2011’s “Zero Dark Thirty” has turned his gaze to the United States’ neighbors to the south. The drama series, adapted from the 2018 Israeli series “When Heroes Fly,” revolves around a kidnapping of an American research scientist (played by Jessica Ann Collins) near the Colombia-Venezuela border and the rescue effort that ensues led by...
Deadline

Sorry, Cowboys: There Won’t Be An Original ‘Yellowstone’ Episode On Christmas Day

Nothing sounds sweeter than an hour-long visit with the Duttons on Christmas Day. Sadly, America’s favorite ranchers won’t be around: Paramount revealed today there is no original episode planned for Dec. 25. The eighth episode, which is called “A Knife And No Coin,” won’t air until New Years Day at 8 p.m. It’s also the midseason finale. In case anyone suffers from withdrawals, Paramount is airing a Dutton Family Holiday Marathon on Christmas Day starting at 10 a.m. ET/PT. The network will show episodes of Yellowstone, as well as the first episode of 1923 and episodes one and two of 1883....
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Alice in Borderland’ Season 2 on Netflix, Where Players Still Strive To Survive Their Bloody Gameplay Reality

Adapted from the graphic novel written and illustrated by Haro Aso, Alice in Borderland debuted on Netflix in December 2020, as the world reeled from lockdowns and the pandemic. Back then, its depiction of a desolate downtown Tokyo was jarring, given the state of the real world. But as Borderland developed, its premise – thrust into an abandoned city, players must bargain their lives against competing in a series of mysterious games – began to wrap in on itself, and the world Borderland imagined became a place to escape into. So how are our survivors doing in season 2? Let’s enter the game…
Decider.com

‘Alice in Borderand’ Season 2 Episode 1 Recap: Next Level

So here’s the pitfall for those of us who want to sound smart while enjoying Alice in Borderland. You know how Squid Game, the similarly themed Korean show about average joes forced to kill or be killed by mystery-shrouded game masters, is sort of about the dehumanizing power of capitalism? Alice in Borderland is pretty much just about the pleasure of watching gorgeous actors run around killing and rescuing each other.
Decider.com

‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’s Latest Episode “Me Time” Is a Work of Art

From its first episode, Fleishman Is in Trouble has told the same story: A divorced father has to pick up the pieces after his ex-wife mysteriously disappears, abandoning him and their children. It’s a story this series has told masterfully through its electric performances, full embrace of Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s elegant prose, and inspired cinematography. And as this week’s episode “Me Time” reveals, it’s a story that’s always been, on some level, wrong. Fleishman Is in Trouble‘s second-to-last episode is a stunning work of art, an installment of this rich series that not only turns its central narrative on its head but makes us, the audience, complicit in its biased crimes. Spoilers ahead.
Decider.com

Julia Garner Gave the Best Performance of the 2022 in ‘Ozark’

A truly great performance is a hard thing to accomplish. TV is littered with interesting characters, fictional people bolstered by sharp writing, superb costume design, and convenient plot devices specifically engineered to make us fall in love with them. But great performances have always required more. They demand their actors to go beyond what’s written on the page or even what’s on the screen to create a performance that’s somehow more than the sum of its excellent parts. And no actor exemplified that high caliber better than Julia Garner in Ozark‘s final season.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Parent Test’ On ABC, Where Different Parenting Styles Are Given Tests And The “Best” One Is Chosen

Parenting is hard enough without having other parents passing judgement on what we’re doing with our kids. Yet, ABC is now airing a show that’s nothing but parents judging other parents. In fact, one of twelve designated parenting styles will be chosen the “most effective,” as if that exists in the real world.  THE PARENT TEST: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: Twelve sets of parents walk into a comfy, couch-laden studio, greeted by hosts Ali Wentworth and parenting expert Dr. Adolph Brown. The Gist: In The Parent Test, sets of parents with varying parenting styles are brought into a studio. Four sets are...
Decider.com

‘Jack Ryan’ Season 3 Episode 5 Recap: “Druz’ya I Vragi”

If you’re Elizabeth Wright, how much leeway can you really give your rogue field agent who has now dragged his lone wolf investigation of the Sokol nuclear plot from Athens, Greece and Vienna, Austria, onward to Budapest, Hungary and now – and this really adds some tasty icing to a cake baked fully from crazy – all the way into the heart of Russia and the ruined company town of Matoksa? Having arrived in Budapest personally to take Zubkov into custody, Elizabeth forbids Jack to tell her how he’ll enter Russia in Jack Ryan Season 3 Episode 5 (“Druz’ya I...
Decider.com

Is ‘Women Talking’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

There’s only one more day until Claire Foy‘s dark and gritty drama, Women Talking, is in theaters — and we’ve got you covered on how you can watch it. Inspired by true events, Women Talking follows eight women from an isolated Mennonite colony as they grapple with reality as well as their religion after spending years being drugged and raped by men within their community. The movie also stars Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley and Frances McDormand.
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘Strange World’ Be on Disney+?

Get ready to go on an adventure this holiday season by watching Strange World on Disney+, which is coming to the streaming service tomorrow. The latest animated Disney film failed to get audiences out to theaters over Thanksgiving weekend, but that’s good news for those who were waiting to watch the movie at home. Because after just one month in theaters, Disney moved Strange World to Disney+ and video-on-demand. All the better for parents looking to keep their children entertained over the holiday break! Directed by Don Hall, with a screenplay by Qui Nguyen, Strange World tells the story of a family...
Decider.com

‘Super Sized Salon’ Star Jamie Lopez Dead at 37

Jamie Lopez from WE TV’s Super Sized Salon has died at age 37. In addition to starring on the reality series, Lopez was the founder of the plus-size beauty salon Babydoll Beauty Couture. Her death was confirmed by the business’s Instagram account yesterday (Dec 20). The post included...
Decider.com

It’s Over For You Bitches, Patti LuPone Has Joined The MCU!

Everybody rise! Patti LuPone is reportedly joining the cast of the WandaVision spin-off, Agatha: Coven of Chaos. So, does that mean we’re finally going to get a musical episode? That’ll be A Marvel Cinematic Universe first!. Hear me out. In addition to LuPone, the series stars Kathryn Hahn,...
Decider.com

Decider.com

55K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy