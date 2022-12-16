Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Dubas Moving on From His Worst Trade
The Toronto Maple Leafs general manager has pulled several trades, but not all are pretty. However, Kyle Dubas may be able to put the worst trade of his NHL career behind him after shipping Denis Malgin to the Colorado Avalanche for Dryden Hunt. Now when that player steps on the ice, Leafs’ fans don’t have to be constantly reminded of what Dubas did to acquire Malgin in the first place. It is easily the most lopsided deal under the general manager and might rank pretty high on the all-time franchise worst trades too.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Made the Right Move Despite Thompson’s Strong Season
Given Tage Thompson’s dominance this season, we can now reassure the St. Louis Blues‘ fanbase. On July 1, 2018, the Blues traded Thompson to the Buffalo Sabres for Ryan O’Reilly. They also sent Vladimir Sobotka, Patrik Berglund, a 2019 first-round pick, and a 2021 second-round pick to Buffalo. I’m not here to re-visit the trade and how all pieces panned out.
The Hockey Writers
3 Reasons Oilers Top 4 Is Miles Better Than the Maple Leafs’ Core
In choosing to write this, I’m well aware that fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs will come across this article and take aim at my assessment in the comments section. To be honest, that’s part of the reason for writing such a piece. I’m more than curious to see where this debate goes and read the responses from readers who make an argument for and against the Edmonton Oilers when it comes to trying to determine which team has the better group of top-four forwards this season.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Pastrnak, Lysell, Trade Candidates & More
Another week is down in the 2022-23 season for the Boston Bruins and their strong start to the season continued after going 2-0-1 in the last week on home ice. They have one more home game on Dec. 22, before a three-game road trip around the Christmas break will lead them into the New Year and the Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Stock Up, Stock Down: Hagel, Cooper & More
Welcome to this edition of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stock Up and Stock Down, a weekly column detailing the highs and lows of the team’s performance. This column will take a short break over the holidays and resume in early January 2023. The Tampa Bay Lightning continue to...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: Smith, Carlo, Kane & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Craig Smith has been sent down to the American Hockey League (AHL) days after clearing waivers. In other news, Brandon Carlo became the last Bruin to score his first goal of the season, and one has to wonder if we may see more scoring from the defensive defenseman from here. Meanwhile, it appears that Patrick Kane is the Bruins’ primary trade target from the Chicago Blackhawks, rather than Jonathan Toews.
The Hockey Writers
Avalanche Forward Evan Rodrigues Developing Into a Key Piece
Given the injuries they have suffered so far this season, the Colorado Avalanche have been one of the toughest teams to get a real grip on, as to how good they are, and how legitimate their Stanley Cup challenge is. In a bid to put together a contending roster once again this season, the Avs signed Evan Rodrigues in the summer to a one-year, $2 million contract.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks News & Rumors: Pettersson, Myers, Horvat & More
In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the Canucks have one untouchable on their roster, and that happens to be Elias Pettersson. Additionally, Tyler Myers wants to stay in Vancouver, but trade interest could pick up on him soon. Also, the return the Canucks want for Bo Horvat and Brock Boeser is revealed.
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights Break Home Scoring Slump in Win vs. Coyotes
The Vegas Golden Knights earned their 23rd win of the season in dominant fashion after defeating the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. With the victory, they broke a three-game losing streak at home and surpassed the Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes in the standings, giving them the second-best record in the NHL.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Canucks, Hurricanes, Oilers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, a couple of scribes for The Athletic looked at the possibility of the Toronto Maple Leafs pursuing Bo Horvat of the Vancouver Canucks. What would it take to get that deal done? Are the Carolina Hurricanes and forward Jordan Staal close to getting an extension done? Finally, are the Edmonton Oilers open to moving the red-hot Tyson Barrie if it means getting something bigger accomplished?
The Hockey Writers
3 Senators Who Must Step Up in 2023
The Ottawa Senators have endured a lackluster start to the season and sit at the bottom of the Atlantic Division as a result. It feels like an eternity since the team entered the year on a wave of optimism after the arrival of Claude Giroux, Alex DeBrincat, and Jake Sanderson.
The Hockey Writers
Sharks’ Lack of Appetite for Full Rebuild Will Lead to Mediocrity
The San Jose Sharks have been in a bit of a rebuild as of late; however, they have yet to fully commit to it. Sharks long-time broadcaster Randy Hahn joined the Jeff Marek Show on Thursday, Dec. 15, and said, “I don’t think this fanbase in this marketplace has the appetite for what is happening in Detroit or what we see in Buffalo.” While it’s true that it may be difficult for Bay Area fans to get fully behind a rebuild, if the organization wants to win a Stanley Cup at some point, it needs to be done. The team already has some prospects in place, so if they decide to rebuild soon, it should be a short process, and unlike what we saw with the Buffalo Sabres and Arizona Coyotes if it’s done correctly.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Should Bolster Roster to Make Playoff Push
This season has been one of ups and downs thus far for the Buffalo Sabres, but it has ultimately been one of the more fun starts to a campaign they’ve had in some time. Tage Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin have broken out as superstars, while players like Alex Tuch, Dylan Cozens, and Jeff Skinner have helped to create one of the highest-scoring offenses in the NHL. Not to mention the early returns looking promising on rookies Owen Power, Jack Quinn, and JJ Peterka. The future is surely bright in Buffalo, but that future also doesn’t have to be so far away. They have brought themselves within striking distance of a playoff spot, and are currently riding the high of a four-game western road trip sweep. General manager Kevyn Adams should reward his team’s resilience this season and bolster their roster so they can continue their push toward the playoffs.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Swap Skill for Grit in Malgin/Hunt Trade with Avs
The Toronto Maple Leafs swung another trade on Dec. 19, and it wasn’t one for a top-four defenseman or a top-six scoring winger. If anything, it was more comparable to the deal they made with the Arizona Coyotes a few weeks ago, adding Conor Timmins in exchange for Curtis Douglas. This time, the Maple Leafs swapped some forward depth, trading forward Denis Malgin to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for forward Dryden Hunt.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning’s Duke Can Prove Doubters Wrong at 2023 World Juniors
For a contending team like the Tampa Bay Lightning, you have to make the most out of your limited draft selections each season. For the most part, the picks they have remaining on draft day are considered “low-value,” as they often take place in the later rounds when it gets harder and harder to find NHL-caliber talent still on the board.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning and NHL Have Both Excelled Under Gary Bettman
In 1992, Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” ruled the airwaves and Michael Keaton donned the Bat suit. Also, at the NHL owners’ meeting in the middle of December, Gary Bettman was announced as the first commissioner of the league, taking over from Gil Stein who had served as league president.
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ Penalty Kill Sparking Five-Game Point Streak
The St. Louis Blues have recorded points in five-consecutive games and have placed themselves just three points out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference. After having one of the worst penalty kills in the entire league to start the season, the Blues have turned a corner when shorthanded and are seeing the benefits on the scoreboard.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Play Classic Christmas Characters
The Toronto Maple Leafs have been an early Christmas present for their fans in the 2022-23 season. They’ve given us a magical Mitch Marner point streak that set a new franchise record, an incredible point streak that fell just one game short of a franchise record and hit the Christmas break comfortably in the NHL’s top five. What has also been noticeable is the amount of fun they seem to have, leading us to our favourite holiday feature: Re-casting Maple Leafs in Holiday Classics.
The Hockey Writers
Present-Day Rangers Have Similarities with 1990s Red Wings
The New York Rangers show similarities to the 1990s Detroit Red Wings. Both teams had and have deep prospect pools with a tough lineup to crack. So far during the 2020s, the Rangers have made the playoffs twice, with one of those instances being the “COVID” or “bubble playoffs”, where extra teams were allowed to participate in a play-in round in which the Blueshirts made a quick exit. However, they did make it to the 2022 Eastern Conference Final before losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Holland Deserves Credit for Kostin & Skinner Deals
When Edmonton Oilers general manager (GM) Ken Holland’s career is over, he’ll be regarded as one of the best GMs in the history of the NHL. He’s already in the Hockey Hall of Fame in the builder category, with impressive achievements that include winning four Stanley Cups with the Detroit Red Wings.
