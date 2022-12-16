ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

Meghan Lukens: Our Future. Our Colorado. Let’s Get to Work.

With the broad support of voters in Moffat, Rio Blanco, Eagle, and Routt counties, it is an honor and a privilege to be the next Colorado state representative of House District 26. During my campaign, I focused on the concerns of my neighbors, my community and the hardworking people of...
UPDATED: U.S. Highway 40 reopens over Rabbit Ears Pass, expect ‘adverse conditions’

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 9:20 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 to update the road closure and conditions. 9:20 a.m.: Rabbit Ears Pass has reopened, but the Colorado Department of Transportation still describes the stretch of road experiencing “high wind with snow and adverse conditions” and drivers should take extreme caution.
New Howelsen skatepark kickflips into place next fall

With official approval from Steamboat Springs City Council, the Howelsen skatepark will receive a total makeover tentatively planned for the fall of 2023. As it stands, the current skatepark has had infrastructure issues and continually requires repairs, replacements and other maintenance done for safety. The ramps have been re-skinned and...
Is a geothermal system right for the Brown Ranch?

On Thursday, Dec. 15, the Yampa Valley Housing Authority board opted to further investigate three options for heating homes at the Brown Ranch, with one of those options being a communitywide geothermal system. The other two options were a baseline electric system with a natural gas backup and an all-electric...
Steamboat Springs offers free Christmas tree recycling starting Friday

Emerald Park will once again serve as the drop-off location for the free Christmas Tree Recycling program this year. According to the city, Steamboat Springs residents can dispose of natural Christmas trees for free beginning Friday, Dec. 23, through the end of February. All decorations must be removed from the tree before recycling. Wreaths will not be accepted.
Obituary: William Homer

Beloved Son, Father, Grandson, Brother, Fiance, Nephew, Cousin, and friend of so many went home to join the Lord on November 10, 2022. All who knew him are saddened by his unexpected passing. His hometown was Steamboat Springs where he attended both SoRoCo and Steamboat Springs High Schools. He was...
School board, Steamboat Springs High School principal agree to part ways

The Steamboat Springs School District and Steamboat Springs High School Principal Rick Elertson have finalized a separation agreement. The move, which was unanimously approved by the school board during a special meeting Monday, Dec. 19, allows Elertson to start seeking other opportunities and the district to begin searching for an interim principal.
Steamboat Council tables discussion on short-term rental license exemptions

Steamboat Springs City Council is reviewing an ordinance that would allow certain “quasi-hotel” properties to be excepted from the short-term rental licensing process. The spirit of the ordinance is to allow properties that function similar to a hotel, such as the units at the Steamboat Grand, to be licensed in one fell swoop — saving the city time and resources while saving the property owners money on license fees.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO

