'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Poster: Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek Get Flirty
Channing Tatum cemented his name as a lucrative star in Hollywood with the 2012s Magic Mike. Based on his own experience as a stripper in Tampa, Florida, the movie went on to become a huge commercial success and was followed by a sequel, Magic Mike XXL, three years later, which went on to become even more successful. So it is safe to say there is significant anticipation for the final movie in the trilogy and after eight years, that expectation has turned into reality with Magic Mike’s Last Dance.
'Reacher' Season 2 Release Date Teased by Amazon Studios Head of TV [Exclusive]
Fans of Reacher, the popular Prime Video series based on the best-selling Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child, have been anxiously waiting for news about the upcoming second season. Recently, Collider's own Steven Weintraub had the opportunity to talk with Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders about the success of The Rings Of Power, and asked him about the upcoming sophomore season of Reacher. Sanders answered the question by teasing fans with a possible 2023 return date.
'Scream's Kevin Williamson Reveals the Key Quality that Neve Campbell Created for Sidney
When it was first announced that the star of the Scream franchise, Neve Campbell, wouldn’t be returning for next year’s Scream VI, fans were understandably upset. The movies extended across nearly three decades, and Sidney Prescott (Campbell) remained a constant at keeping Ghostface coming for blood. So what made Sidney such a powerful protagonist in an ever-evolving cast of characters, and why is it so difficult for fans to see the title passed on? Collider’s Perri Nemiroff spoke with the original screenwriter, Kevin Williamson, who shared the secret to Sidney’s success, and how a lot of that came down to Campbell’s own ideas for her character.
New 'The Last of Us' Image Teases Merle Dandridge’s Marlene in Live Action
Gamers are less than a month away from the release of HBO’s The Last of Us. The series premieres in mid-January and has seen a marketing explosion because of that. Leading up to the release, we have received countless new trailers, posters, and images for this highly anticipated horror adaptation. Now the series, based on the critically acclaimed PlayStation franchise of the same name, has revealed a new image that highlights one of The Last of Us’ most compelling characters.
New 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Image Puts Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the Heart of the Adventure
There are a lot of films to get excited about in 2023, particularly in the summer movie season, which looks to be the most crowded in history. Arguably the most highly anticipated film next summer sees the return of the name of adventure, and its name is Indiana Jones. Everyone’s favorite Nazi-fighting archeologist is returning to theaters for one final adventure in June with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. With just six months until the film’s release, the marketing machine has been ramping up with Indy 5’s first trailer, poster, and a whole slough of new images. Now the latest image further teases Indy’s newest partner in crime for Dial of Destiny.
Charlie Cox Reveals When 'Daredevil: Born Again' Will Film
Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again will shoot for almost a year, reveals the Man Without Fear himself, Charlie Cox. Cox also discussed the show's unprecedented 18-episode order, pondering what this could mean for the series structure during an interview with NME. Cox first played the blind vigilante Matt Murdock in...
'Three Pines' Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in Prime Video's Murder Mystery
In December 2022, Prime Video saw the release of its murder mystery series Three Pines. Created by Emilia di Girolamo, with Sam Donovan and Tracey Deer directing, Louise Penny's original novel series has been brought to the small screen in an unforgettable fashion. The eight-episode whodunit is set against the backdrop of a fictional Canadian province; Three Pines is an eerily-ordinary, outwardly-idyllic village in Quebec's Eastern Townships whose residents harbor deep-rooted secrets. The unnerving enigma that is Season 1 follows Chief Inspector Armand Gamache of the Sûreté du Quebec police force, as he intuitively investigates each of the four standalone whodunit murder cases, establishing time and again that nobody in Three Pines is ever as they seem.
'Terrifier 2' Yule Log Warms Hearts With Catchy "Clown Café" Tune
SCREAMBOX has a holiday treat for Terrifier 2 fans straight out of the Clown Café. The horror streamer released an hour-long Yule Log featuring everyone's favorite demonic clown Art and the earworm of a tune from The Clown Café to ring in the holidays. Now, you can celebrate the festive season with an iconic song from one of the most surprising success stories of the year.
'Joyride': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
From The Crown to Empire of Light, Olivia Colman continues to impress with her bold choices in the film and television scenes. After all the dramatic roles that she's portrayed recently, the Academy Award-winning actress is about to venture into a more toned-down and light-hearted project. In Joyride, Colman plays Joy, a solicitor who ends up in a cab with a baby next to her in the back seat and a 12-year-old as the driver.
Charlie Cox Is Flattered By James Bond Fancasts, But He's Not Interested in Playing Him
While Charlie Cox fans would love to see the English actor playing the world’s most famous spy, it seems like the star is not interested in the role of James Bond. In an interview for NME, Cox also discussed what he would love to see in the next iteration of 007.
New 'Jack Ryan' Season 3 Images Take Fans Behind the Scenes of the Spy Drama
Prime Video has shared new images for Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan a day after the series' third season made its debut on the streaming service. These new images take fans behind the scenes as we see how the show is made as well as how the cast spends their downtime together.
New 'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Images Reveal Lauren Ambrose as Adult Van
The first look at Lauren Ambrose as Adult Van in Yellowjackets Season 2 has just been revealed. With three images in total revealed by Entertainment Weekly, the first look suggests that Van lives a happy life as an adult, but still wears scars, both physically and emotionally. Yellowjackets Season 2 is scheduled to drop on Showtime in March 2023 and will continue to explore the past and present of the high school soccer team that became stranded in the wilderness after a plane crash in 1996.
The 10 Best Marvel Team-Ups From the MCU's Phase 4
If there is one thing in which the Marvel Cinematic Universe excels, it is at providing viewers with interesting and likable characters. Marvel's Phase 4 was, above all, undoubtedly a phase of introductions and new beginnings, featuring many new faces and personalities for viewers to connect with. And with new...
Daniel Craig Reflects on How James Bond Ended Where it Started for Him: With 'Casino Royale'
The final outing for Daniel Craig as James Bond in last year's No Time to Die was memorable for many reasons, most notably for the fact that the film did something no villain had managed to do in over sixty years of the franchise — kill him. The conclusion of the film saw Bond, mortally wounded on an island (that also happened to be the lair of a supervillain, naturally) blown to smithereens by a naval bombardment.
‘Blood’ Trailer Asks How Far Would You Go to Save Your Children [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively present the trailer for Blood, an upcoming horror film set to release this January. The movie follows a recently divorced mother (Michelle Monaghan) who’s pushed to the brink of sanity while trying to save her son from a mysterious disease. The exclusive trailer starts with Jess...
How to Watch ‘Krampus’
There’s something eerily enjoyable about horror movies set around Christmas time. Fans of the genre would definitely agree. It’s kind of fun to watch spine-chilling, blood-curdling tales of monsters and dark elements, while the world outside is aglow in festive spirits. There are quite a few such movies that we can say are worthwhile to be watched as a holiday ritual every year. 2015’s Krampus makes it to that list. It’s essentially a Christmas horror comedy revolving around the titular demon who takes over a suburban neighborhood, with a particular target on the Engel family. Set against the backdrop of the brightest festival of the year, the film creates a grim atmosphere with scary creatures and gory fun.
New 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Poster Shows Miles Morales' World Turned Upside Down
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is going to raise the stakes for Miles Morales in every way possible. After his maiden adventure, Gwen Stacy is returning to fetch Miles for another multiversal spin and fans aren’t complaining. The beauty of Sony’s animated movie lies in its myriad animation styles that accentuate every character. Producer-writer duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller made sure to make the upcoming feature more distinct with every attention to detail.
10 Best Portrayals of Mrs. Claus On Screen, From Goldie Hawn to Angela Lansbury
When it comes to Christmas movies, shows, or specials, most people always think of Elf or other undisputed Christmas classics. But the truth is there are plenty of great portrayals of the happiest time of the year for people to enjoy depending on what they are looking for during the holiday season.
'The Banshees of Inisherin' and 'Aftersun' Lead London Critics' Circle Awards Nominations
The 43rd annual London Critics’ Circle Film Awards announced today the nominees for best movies of the year across several categories. The list celebrates some movies that have been discussed and praised ever since they premiered, including Tom Cruise-led blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, South Korean hit Decision to Leave, multiverse-themed action/comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Steven Spielberg’s deeply personal drama The Fabelmans.
‘The Pale Blue Eye' Review: Christian Bale and Henry Melling Get at the Tell-Tale Heart of an Edgar Allan Poe Mystery
Based on Louis Bayard’s critically acclaimed novel by the same name, Scott Cooper’s The Pale Blue Eye narrows in on a brief window of time when the literary great Edgar Allan Poe was a student at West Point Military Academy. While the film is a work of fiction, it presents a rather intriguing and believable interpretation of Poe, that neatly incorporates allusions to his later poems and short stories.
