* Paychex Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on December 22. * The Rochester New York-based company is expected to report a 7.2% increase in revenue to $1.189 billion from $1.11 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 10 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on September 28 2022, for the period ended November 30, was for revenue of $1.186 billion. * ​Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Paychex Inc is for earnings of 95 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 15 "hold" and 2 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 0.1% in the last three months. ​ * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Paychex Inc is $124.5​, above​ its last closing price of $115.52. ​​​ The company's guidance on September 28 2022 for the period ended November 30 was for Earnings before Interest and Taxes of USD450.72 million. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). ​ QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Aug. 31 2022 0.97 0.97 1.03 Beat 6.2 May. 31 2022 0.79 0.79 0.81 Beat 1.9 Feb. 28 2022 1.05 1.05 1.15 Beat 9.7​ Nov. 30 2021 0.80 0.80 0.91 Beat 14.1 ​​Aug. 0.80 0.80 0.89 Beat 11.1 31 2021 May. 31 2021 0.67 0.67 0.72 Beat 7.5​ Feb. 28 2021 0.93 0.92 0.96 Beat 3.9 Nov. 30 2020 0.66 0.66 0.73 Beat 10.6 This summary was machine generated December 20 at 13:32 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

