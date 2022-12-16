Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Paychex Inc expected to post earnings of 95cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Paychex Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on December 22. * The Rochester New York-based company is expected to report a 7.2% increase in revenue to $1.189 billion from $1.11 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 10 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on September 28 2022, for the period ended November 30, was for revenue of $1.186 billion. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Paychex Inc is for earnings of 95 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 15 "hold" and 2 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 0.1% in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Paychex Inc is $124.5, above its last closing price of $115.52. The company's guidance on September 28 2022 for the period ended November 30 was for Earnings before Interest and Taxes of USD450.72 million. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Aug. 31 2022 0.97 0.97 1.03 Beat 6.2 May. 31 2022 0.79 0.79 0.81 Beat 1.9 Feb. 28 2022 1.05 1.05 1.15 Beat 9.7 Nov. 30 2021 0.80 0.80 0.91 Beat 14.1 Aug. 0.80 0.80 0.89 Beat 11.1 31 2021 May. 31 2021 0.67 0.67 0.72 Beat 7.5 Feb. 28 2021 0.93 0.92 0.96 Beat 3.9 Nov. 30 2020 0.66 0.66 0.73 Beat 10.6 This summary was machine generated December 20 at 13:32 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
Carnival Corp reports results for the quarter ended in November - Earnings Summary
* Carnival Corp reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 85 cents per share for the quarter ended in November. The mean expectation of twelve analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 87 cents per share. * Revenue rose 198.3% to $3.84 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $3.91 billion. * Carnival Corp's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of $1.27. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 220.6% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days five analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * Carnival Corp shares had risen by 15.2% this quarter and lost 59.7% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $1.6 billion. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Carnival Corp is $10.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 7 "strong buy" or "buy," 9 "hold" and 5 "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 21 at 03:15 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Nov. 30 2022 -0.87 -0.85 Beat Aug. 31 2022 -0.15 -0.58 Missed May. 31 2022 -1.17 -1.64 Missed Feb. 28 2022 -1.26 -1.66 Missed.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-CarMax pauses share buyback after quarterly profit plunges 86%
Dec 22 (Reuters) - CarMax Inc on Thursday paused share buybacks after reporting an 86% fall in quarterly profit, hurt by waning demand for used cars as inflation-hit consumers reined in discretionary spending. Shares of the largest U.S. used-car retailer were down 11.5% at $52.54 before the bell. While auto...
Amex, Wells Fargo Make Morningstar List of Best Stocks
With the S&P 500 having dropped 21% so far this year, now might be a good time to consider buying some stocks. Morningstar has a list of the “best stocks to own” in various industries. We’re focusing this story on the financial services sector. So how does...
kalkinemedia.com
Precinct Properties (NZX: PCT) enters into new segment, shares down
Precinct Properties, a developer of commercial office spaces, has entered into a new segment. It announced that it would develop multi-unit residential properties with Lamont & Co. In the beginning, the new business will deliver Lamont’s existing strategy. Precinct Properties New Zealand Limited (NZX: PCT) announced on Tuesday (20...
kalkinemedia.com
CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Canada Nickel Co, Greenbank Capital, Keyera
Dec 21 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several Canadian companies, including Canada Nickel Company, Greenbank Capital and Keyera, on Wednesday. HIGHLIGHTS * Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd : Veritas Research initiates coverage with buy rating * Canada Nickel Company Inc : Haywood Securities raises to buy from hold * Greenbank Capital Inc : Zephirin Group initiates with buy rating * Keyera Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$35 from C$33 * Shawcor Ltd : TD Securities raises target price to C$14.5 from C$13 Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Wednesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd : Veritas Research initiates coverage with buy rating * Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd : Veritas Research initiates coverage with target C$82.1 * Bird Construction Inc : TD Securities raises target price to C$9 from C$8 * Canada Nickel Company Inc : Haywood Securities raises to buy from hold * CGI Inc : TD Securities raises target price to C$145 from C$135 * Corus Entertainment Inc : TD Securities cuts target price to C$4.5 from C$5 * Greenbank Capital Inc : Zephirin Group initiates with buy rating * Greenbank Capital Inc : Zephirin Group initiates with C$0.8 price objective * IAMGOLD Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$3.15 from C$3 * IAMGOLD Corp : Cormark Securities raises target price to C$3.75 from C$2.5 * IAMGOLD Corp : Stifel GMP raises to hold from sell * IAMGOLD Corp : Stifel GMP raises target price to C$3.25 from C$2.5 * IAMGOLD Corp : TD Securities raises target price to C$4 from C$3.25 * Imperial Oil Ltd : TD Securities cuts target price to C$81 from C$82 * Keyera Corp : BMO raises target price to C$34 from C$33.5 * Keyera Corp : CIBC raises target price to C$35 from C$33 * Shawcor Ltd : BMO raises target price to C$17 from C$15 * Shawcor Ltd : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$15.75 from C$14.50 * Shawcor Ltd : National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$16 from C$14 * Shawcor Ltd : TD Securities raises target price to C$14.5 from C$13 * Taseko Mines Ltd : Stifel GMP raises target price to C$2.6 from C$2.4 * Taseko Mines Ltd : TD Securities raises target price to C$2.5 from C$2.25 * Tenaz Energy Corp : Haywood Securities raises target price to C$4 from C$3.25 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
kalkinemedia.com
MetalNRG Says Chairman Christopher Latilla-Campbell Bought 10.6Mln Co's Ordinary Shares At £0.0008 Per Share
* METALNRG: NOTIFIED BY CHAIRMAN CHRISTOPHER LATILLA-CAMPBELL THAT HE BOUGHT 10.6 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.01P EACH IN CO'S CAPITAL AT £0.0008 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided...
kalkinemedia.com
Precious metals rally as U.S. dollar extends losses
(Reuters) - Gold prices climbed more than 1% to their highest levels in a week on Tuesday and other precious metals also rallied on the back of a sliding dollar, as markets remained focused on the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy. Spot gold was up 1.5% to $1,814.68 per ounce...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-Mexico headline inflation rebounds in early December, core inflation slows
Dec 22 (Reuters) - Mexico's headline inflation rebounded in the first half of December after six fortnights of slowing, while the core inflation index finally started to creep down, data from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Thursday. Annual headline inflation rose to 7.77% from 7.46% at the end of...
kalkinemedia.com
Which ASX consumer stocks are in action this month
Star Combo reported 5.6% revenue growth, as well as new and improved distribution arrangements in Q1. Netccentric increased its shareholding in Plata & Punta, a growth-oriented performance marketing business. East 33, which has appointed a new independent chairperson, registered strong performance in Q1. Consumer stocks belong to companies engaged in...
kalkinemedia.com
TSX posts biggest gain in six weeks, led by resource shares
TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rallied on Wednesday as higher oil prices boosted energy shares and investors took some encouragement from domestic data showing an easing in the annual rate of inflation. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 264.21 points, or 1.4%, at 19,571.10, its...
kalkinemedia.com
What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Thursday, December 22
(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The U.S. Commerce Department is scheduled to report the third-quarter gross domestic product likely remained unchanged at 2.9%. The Labor Department is scheduled to report initial jobless claims for the week ended Dec. 17 likely rose to 222,000 from 211,000 in the previous week. Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc is expected to settle a class action lawsuit accusing the social media giant of allowing third-parties, including Cambridge Analytica, to access users' personal information. Data from Mexico's national statistics agency INEGI is expected to show the country's annual headline inflation likely hit 8.34% in December compared with 8.66% in November. LIVECHAT - REUTERS GLOBAL MARKETS FORUM Steven Bell, chief economist, EMEA of Columbia Threadneedle Investments, discusses the economic outlook for 2023, path forward for central banks. (0500/1000) To join the conversation, click here (Compiled by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru; Edited by Shilpi Majumdar)
kalkinemedia.com
Euro zone almost closed current account deficit in October
FRANKFURT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The euro zone almost closed its current account deficit in October, European Central Bank data showed on Wednesday, likely thanks to cheaper energy imports. The euro zone's current account deficit narrowed to 400 million euros from 8 billion euros in September and over 20 billion...
kalkinemedia.com
Which ASX tech stocks have surged over 100% in past five years?
ASX 200 All Technology index surged by 12.11% in the past five years. All Technology index increased by 1.35% on 22 December 2022. Meanwhile, ASX 200 increased by 0.49%. Australian all technology index S&P/ASX 200 All technology (INDEXASX:XTX) features technology companies across a range of sectors, according to ASX. At the time of launch on 24 February 2022, the index comprised 46 companies, and as of March 2022, the index has grown to 72 companies.
kalkinemedia.com
LSE-listed utility stocks to watch ahead of 2023
Ever since the energy bills support scheme was introduced in October, there has been no redemption of 37% of the vouchers. The scheme to provide energy bills support was launched to reduce the impact of soaring bills on households during the rough winter months. Despite support being offered, over 1.3...
kalkinemedia.com
Wall St opens flat, Tesla rises on Musk poll outcome
(Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes were subdued at the open on Monday after two straight weeks of losses on recession worries, while Tesla shares rose after a poll showed Elon Musk should quit as Twitter's CEO. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.99 points, or 0.00%, at the...
kalkinemedia.com
Chimeric (ASX:CHM) advances CHM 1101 clinical trial with dosing completion in third dose cohort
Chimeric has completed dosing in the 3rd dose cohort in Phase 1 clinical trial of CHM 1101 (CLTX CAR T) cell therapy. The objective of the Phase 1 trial is to assess the safety and effectiveness of CLTX CAR T and to determine the suggested dose for a Phase 2 trial.
kalkinemedia.com
Gold steadies as firmer U.S. dollar caps advance
(Reuters) - Gold prices were unchanged on Wednesday, holding above the key $1,800 level, as expectations of slower U.S. rate hikes lent support, but a rise in the dollar capped any further gains in the non-yielding bullion. Spot gold was unchanged at $1,817.69 per ounce by 12:12 p.m. ET (1712...
kalkinemedia.com
Glittering gold gives markets some Christmas cheer
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian stocks were trying to get into a festive mood on Wednesday and managed small gains, with even Japan's Nikkei lifting off a two-month low it hit following the Bank of Japan's surprise decision to loosen its tight leash on government bond yields. MSCI's broadest index of...
Comments / 0