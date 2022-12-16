Maria Bakalova Talks Booking ‘The Honeymoon’ While Bloody From ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ and Vacation Horror Stories

Read full article on original website
Related
Upworthy
Little girl mistakes shopper for Santa and he adorably plays along: 'A great Christmas present'
Kids really look forward to meeting Santa Claus during the holiday season when he comes by to drop off their presents. One such child was ecstatic when she saw "Santa Claus" at a Walmart in Teays Valley while shopping with her family. The little one named Sophie Jo couldn't stop...
Sorry, Cowboys: There Won’t Be An Original ‘Yellowstone’ Episode On Christmas Day
Nothing sounds sweeter than an hour-long visit with the Duttons on Christmas Day. Sadly, America’s favorite ranchers won’t be around: Paramount revealed today there is no original episode planned for Dec. 25. The eighth episode, which is called “A Knife And No Coin,” won’t air until New Years Day at 8 p.m. It’s also the midseason finale. In case anyone suffers from withdrawals, Paramount is airing a Dutton Family Holiday Marathon on Christmas Day starting at 10 a.m. ET/PT. The network will show episodes of Yellowstone, as well as the first episode of 1923 and episodes one and two of 1883....
Collider
New 'The Last of Us' Image Teases Merle Dandridge’s Marlene in Live Action
Gamers are less than a month away from the release of HBO’s The Last of Us. The series premieres in mid-January and has seen a marketing explosion because of that. Leading up to the release, we have received countless new trailers, posters, and images for this highly anticipated horror adaptation. Now the series, based on the critically acclaimed PlayStation franchise of the same name, has revealed a new image that highlights one of The Last of Us’ most compelling characters.
Collider
'The Sandman's Deleted Scene Explains Why Death Is So Compassionate
The Sandman is a gift that keeps on giving! In the spirit of the holiday season, Netflix released a deleted scene from the episode "The Sound of Her Wings" featuring Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and Dream (Tom Sturridge). Previously, the clip was exclusively shown at the Brazil CCXP, during The Sandman panel attended by Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, and Howell-Baptiste.
Collider
'Three Pines' Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in Prime Video's Murder Mystery
In December 2022, Prime Video saw the release of its murder mystery series Three Pines. Created by Emilia di Girolamo, with Sam Donovan and Tracey Deer directing, Louise Penny's original novel series has been brought to the small screen in an unforgettable fashion. The eight-episode whodunit is set against the backdrop of a fictional Canadian province; Three Pines is an eerily-ordinary, outwardly-idyllic village in Quebec's Eastern Townships whose residents harbor deep-rooted secrets. The unnerving enigma that is Season 1 follows Chief Inspector Armand Gamache of the Sûreté du Quebec police force, as he intuitively investigates each of the four standalone whodunit murder cases, establishing time and again that nobody in Three Pines is ever as they seem.
Collider
'The Simpsons' Producers Explain the Process Behind Their Famous Couch Gags
The Simpsons has been a decades-old television staple and is now in its 34th season, with Springfield's eponymous family bringing laughter to everyone's humble abode for 33 years now. It is, without a doubt, an animated series that has truly stood the test of time, thanks to its comedic characters, numerous spin-offs, and classic gags that made viewers laugh due to their creative execution. One of The Simpsons' "biggest moments" often occurs during couch gags, which has also contributed to the series' success by letting the show remain connected with the "new generation."
Best new TV shows of 2022 to watch in the new year
Some say we're living in a golden age of television, and 2022 gave us nothing less than a stunning collection of new shows to binge-watch.
Collider
‘Blood’ Trailer Asks How Far Would You Go to Save Your Children [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively present the trailer for Blood, an upcoming horror film set to release this January. The movie follows a recently divorced mother (Michelle Monaghan) who’s pushed to the brink of sanity while trying to save her son from a mysterious disease. The exclusive trailer starts with Jess...
Collider
10 Best Portrayals of Mrs. Claus On Screen, From Goldie Hawn to Angela Lansbury
When it comes to Christmas movies, shows, or specials, most people always think of Elf or other undisputed Christmas classics. But the truth is there are plenty of great portrayals of the happiest time of the year for people to enjoy depending on what they are looking for during the holiday season.
Collider
10 Best 'Christmas Vacation' Characters, Ranked Naughty To Nice
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation became a classic Christmas comedy among the likes of A Christmas Story and Scrooged when it hit theaters in 1989 as the third installment of the Vacation film series. Starring Chevy Chase as the festive family man you just can't help to root for, the movie follows Clark Griswold as he attempts to have a big family Christmas despite his relatives, in-laws, and even his kids acting Grinch-like.
Collider
Why the Big Bad Wolf From 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' is the Best Dreamworks Villain
Editor's Note: The following article contains full spoilers for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.Dreamworks Animation has delivered no shortage of fantastic villains over its decades-long career, particularly from the Shrek franchise with Lord Farquard (John Lithgow), the Fairy Godmother (Jennifer Saunders), and Rumpelstiltskin (Walt Dohrn). There are of course examples from their other films as well, like the complex Ramesses (Ralph Fiennes) from The Prince of Egypt (1998) and the deranged Lord Shen from Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011). The acclaimed studio's latest critical hit, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022), is already worthy of being called a modern animated masterpiece for its gorgeous art style, hysterical sense of humor, and surprisingly mature themes on mortality, but the foes that Puss (Antonio Banderas) and his friends face pushes the sequel into a whole other tier altogether. The variety of the antagonistic forces is also a big plus, with the sympathetic Goldilocks (Florence Pugh) and her crime family of the Three Bears, the power-mad and irredeemable Big Jack Horner (John Mulaney), and one final main villain who completely steals the show.
Collider
'Terrifier 2' Yule Log Warms Hearts With Catchy "Clown Café" Tune
SCREAMBOX has a holiday treat for Terrifier 2 fans straight out of the Clown Café. The horror streamer released an hour-long Yule Log featuring everyone's favorite demonic clown Art and the earworm of a tune from The Clown Café to ring in the holidays. Now, you can celebrate the festive season with an iconic song from one of the most surprising success stories of the year.
Collider
'Treason' Review: Everyone's Got a Secret in Charlie Cox's Spy Thriller Series
It’s no secret that Netflix likes to pump out content, for better or for worse. Critical and commercial success stories such as Stranger Things, The Sandman, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and now the explosive series Wednesday have dominated the original content charts for the streamer and helped it maintain its status as it competes with an ever-expanding lineup of streaming services. These TV shows stand out in a sea of constant new releases for Netflix that tend to rely on more generic plot lines and casts, the majority of which you haven’t even heard of or don’t stumble upon until long after they have ended naturally or by force. While Treason might not light Netflix on fire in the same way the Addams family or the residents of Hawkins, Indiana have, this succinct espionage thriller is certainly a worthy addition to your watch list.
Collider
The 'Gossip Girl' Reboot Doesn't Know What to Do with Zoya Anymore
When teachers Kate Keller (Tavi Gevinson), Jordan Glassberg (Adam Chanler-Berat), and Wendy (Megan Ferguson) decided to revive the Gossip Girl legacy made infamous by one Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley), they needed a hook to lure people in. What the original Gossip Girl (the show and the website) excelled at was the rivalry between frenemies Serena (Blake Lively) and Blair (Leighton Meester), whose turbulent relationship shook the Upper East Side of New York on practically a daily basis. Trying to follow in the footsteps of their predecessor, the teachers found their own rivalry to focus on in HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot: Queen of Constance Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander) and her long-lost younger sister Zoya Lott (Whitney Peak).
Collider
'Justified: City Primeval' Showrunners Reveal How Quentin Tarantino Helped Bring About Revival Series
Fans can thank Quentin Tarantino for the return of Raylan Givens on next year's miniseries Justified: City Primeval. A conversation with Timothy Olyphant about Elmore Leonard on the set of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood led to the FX series revival. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunners Dave...
Collider
‘The Pale Blue Eye' Review: Christian Bale and Henry Melling Get at the Tell-Tale Heart of an Edgar Allan Poe Mystery
Based on Louis Bayard’s critically acclaimed novel by the same name, Scott Cooper’s The Pale Blue Eye narrows in on a brief window of time when the literary great Edgar Allan Poe was a student at West Point Military Academy. While the film is a work of fiction, it presents a rather intriguing and believable interpretation of Poe, that neatly incorporates allusions to his later poems and short stories.
Collider
Whatever Happened to Disney's 'Tron 3'?
When it arrived in theaters in December 2010, there was hope that Tron: Legacy, like many movies that cost over $150 million to make, could spawn a new endlessly lucrative franchise for its financiers. A sequel to the 1982 movie Tron, Tron: Legacy was aiming to exploit the cult following of its predecessor and use it as a springboard towards getting the kind of massive fanbase that Star Wars has. It's now been over a decade since Legacy was released, and that sequel has never come to fruition, though not for a lack of effort. In fact, there have been several attempts to get the Tron franchise up and running again, but none of the incarnations of Tron 3, as of this writing, have ever gained enough momentum to actually exist.
Collider
How to Watch ‘Krampus’
There’s something eerily enjoyable about horror movies set around Christmas time. Fans of the genre would definitely agree. It’s kind of fun to watch spine-chilling, blood-curdling tales of monsters and dark elements, while the world outside is aglow in festive spirits. There are quite a few such movies that we can say are worthwhile to be watched as a holiday ritual every year. 2015’s Krampus makes it to that list. It’s essentially a Christmas horror comedy revolving around the titular demon who takes over a suburban neighborhood, with a particular target on the Engel family. Set against the backdrop of the brightest festival of the year, the film creates a grim atmosphere with scary creatures and gory fun.
Collider
New 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Image Puts Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the Heart of the Adventure
There are a lot of films to get excited about in 2023, particularly in the summer movie season, which looks to be the most crowded in history. Arguably the most highly anticipated film next summer sees the return of the name of adventure, and its name is Indiana Jones. Everyone’s favorite Nazi-fighting archeologist is returning to theaters for one final adventure in June with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. With just six months until the film’s release, the marketing machine has been ramping up with Indy 5’s first trailer, poster, and a whole slough of new images. Now the latest image further teases Indy’s newest partner in crime for Dial of Destiny.
Collider
'Joyride': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
From The Crown to Empire of Light, Olivia Colman continues to impress with her bold choices in the film and television scenes. After all the dramatic roles that she's portrayed recently, the Academy Award-winning actress is about to venture into a more toned-down and light-hearted project. In Joyride, Colman plays Joy, a solicitor who ends up in a cab with a baby next to her in the back seat and a 12-year-old as the driver.
Comments / 0