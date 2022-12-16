Read full article on original website
Charlie Cox Is Flattered By James Bond Fancasts, But He's Not Interested in Playing Him
While Charlie Cox fans would love to see the English actor playing the world’s most famous spy, it seems like the star is not interested in the role of James Bond. In an interview for NME, Cox also discussed what he would love to see in the next iteration of 007.
'Reacher' Season 2 Release Date Teased by Amazon Studios Head of TV [Exclusive]
Fans of Reacher, the popular Prime Video series based on the best-selling Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child, have been anxiously waiting for news about the upcoming second season. Recently, Collider's own Steven Weintraub had the opportunity to talk with Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders about the success of The Rings Of Power, and asked him about the upcoming sophomore season of Reacher. Sanders answered the question by teasing fans with a possible 2023 return date.
Sorry, Cowboys: There Won’t Be An Original ‘Yellowstone’ Episode On Christmas Day
Nothing sounds sweeter than an hour-long visit with the Duttons on Christmas Day. Sadly, America’s favorite ranchers won’t be around: Paramount revealed today there is no original episode planned for Dec. 25. The eighth episode, which is called “A Knife And No Coin,” won’t air until New Years Day at 8 p.m. It’s also the midseason finale. In case anyone suffers from withdrawals, Paramount is airing a Dutton Family Holiday Marathon on Christmas Day starting at 10 a.m. ET/PT. The network will show episodes of Yellowstone, as well as the first episode of 1923 and episodes one and two of 1883....
Charlie Cox Reveals When 'Daredevil: Born Again' Will Film
Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again will shoot for almost a year, reveals the Man Without Fear himself, Charlie Cox. Cox also discussed the show's unprecedented 18-episode order, pondering what this could mean for the series structure during an interview with NME. Cox first played the blind vigilante Matt Murdock in...
Daniel Craig Reflects on How James Bond Ended Where it Started for Him: With 'Casino Royale'
The final outing for Daniel Craig as James Bond in last year's No Time to Die was memorable for many reasons, most notably for the fact that the film did something no villain had managed to do in over sixty years of the franchise — kill him. The conclusion of the film saw Bond, mortally wounded on an island (that also happened to be the lair of a supervillain, naturally) blown to smithereens by a naval bombardment.
'The Sandman's Deleted Scene Explains Why Death Is So Compassionate
The Sandman is a gift that keeps on giving! In the spirit of the holiday season, Netflix released a deleted scene from the episode "The Sound of Her Wings" featuring Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and Dream (Tom Sturridge). Previously, the clip was exclusively shown at the Brazil CCXP, during The Sandman panel attended by Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, and Howell-Baptiste.
Why Ben Affleck's Direction Would Be a Good Thing for the DCU
The DC Extended Universe, along with its parent company, Warner Bros, has experienced a tumultuous 2022, from canceled projects, mixed reception of tent-pole releases, and massive executive changeover. Perhaps the lone bright spot in the midst of their creative and financial turmoil was the recent announcement that, along with Peter Safran, James Gunn would be in charge of DC Studios, overseeing all future studio productions. This is a step in the right direction for Warner Bros. With a filmmaker like Gunn rather than a business executive at the creative helm of these projects, the films of the DCEU have the chance to break out of their rut. A move that shows that DC is ready to succeed again is the latest comment from Gunn, where he has expressed interest in getting the Zack Snyder-verse's Batman, Ben Affleck, in the director's chair.
Why the Big Bad Wolf From 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' is the Best Dreamworks Villain
Editor's Note: The following article contains full spoilers for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.Dreamworks Animation has delivered no shortage of fantastic villains over its decades-long career, particularly from the Shrek franchise with Lord Farquard (John Lithgow), the Fairy Godmother (Jennifer Saunders), and Rumpelstiltskin (Walt Dohrn). There are of course examples from their other films as well, like the complex Ramesses (Ralph Fiennes) from The Prince of Egypt (1998) and the deranged Lord Shen from Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011). The acclaimed studio's latest critical hit, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022), is already worthy of being called a modern animated masterpiece for its gorgeous art style, hysterical sense of humor, and surprisingly mature themes on mortality, but the foes that Puss (Antonio Banderas) and his friends face pushes the sequel into a whole other tier altogether. The variety of the antagonistic forces is also a big plus, with the sympathetic Goldilocks (Florence Pugh) and her crime family of the Three Bears, the power-mad and irredeemable Big Jack Horner (John Mulaney), and one final main villain who completely steals the show.
New 'Jack Ryan' Season 3 Images Take Fans Behind the Scenes of the Spy Drama
Prime Video has shared new images for Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan a day after the series' third season made its debut on the streaming service. These new images take fans behind the scenes as we see how the show is made as well as how the cast spends their downtime together.
How to Watch ‘Jingle All the Way’ Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger
In the prime of the 90s, when people were swooning over Arnold Schwarzenegger’s action roles, he showed his fans that he could be equally good in comedy. That’s how we got some of the most raucous comedies of the 90s featuring the former Mr. Universe, like Twins, Junior, and the almost cult-like holiday movie, Jingle All the Way. It’s full of classic family fun, laugh-out-loud scenarios, as well as a generous dose of heartwarming moments, all of which make it just about right for this season. The plot follows Schwarzenegger as Howard Langston, a mattress salesman who desperately tries to buy a Turbo-Man action figure for his son, but has tough competition from the postal worker, Myron Larabee (Sinbad) who also wants to buy the same toy for his own kid. The movie is said to have been inspired by the real-life trend of the high sell-out of popular toys/games of its time, like the Cabbage Patch Kids, Tamagotchi, Tickle-me Elmo, et al.
New 'The Last of Us' Image Teases Merle Dandridge’s Marlene in Live Action
Gamers are less than a month away from the release of HBO’s The Last of Us. The series premieres in mid-January and has seen a marketing explosion because of that. Leading up to the release, we have received countless new trailers, posters, and images for this highly anticipated horror adaptation. Now the series, based on the critically acclaimed PlayStation franchise of the same name, has revealed a new image that highlights one of The Last of Us’ most compelling characters.
‘Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl’ is the musical event of the year—here's how to stream it
The entire voice cast of 'Encanto' will share the stage and sing popular songs from the hit Disney film with 'Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl.'
'Joyride': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
From The Crown to Empire of Light, Olivia Colman continues to impress with her bold choices in the film and television scenes. After all the dramatic roles that she's portrayed recently, the Academy Award-winning actress is about to venture into a more toned-down and light-hearted project. In Joyride, Colman plays Joy, a solicitor who ends up in a cab with a baby next to her in the back seat and a 12-year-old as the driver.
How to Watch ‘Krampus’
There’s something eerily enjoyable about horror movies set around Christmas time. Fans of the genre would definitely agree. It’s kind of fun to watch spine-chilling, blood-curdling tales of monsters and dark elements, while the world outside is aglow in festive spirits. There are quite a few such movies that we can say are worthwhile to be watched as a holiday ritual every year. 2015’s Krampus makes it to that list. It’s essentially a Christmas horror comedy revolving around the titular demon who takes over a suburban neighborhood, with a particular target on the Engel family. Set against the backdrop of the brightest festival of the year, the film creates a grim atmosphere with scary creatures and gory fun.
The 'Gossip Girl' Reboot Doesn't Know What to Do with Zoya Anymore
When teachers Kate Keller (Tavi Gevinson), Jordan Glassberg (Adam Chanler-Berat), and Wendy (Megan Ferguson) decided to revive the Gossip Girl legacy made infamous by one Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley), they needed a hook to lure people in. What the original Gossip Girl (the show and the website) excelled at was the rivalry between frenemies Serena (Blake Lively) and Blair (Leighton Meester), whose turbulent relationship shook the Upper East Side of New York on practically a daily basis. Trying to follow in the footsteps of their predecessor, the teachers found their own rivalry to focus on in HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot: Queen of Constance Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander) and her long-lost younger sister Zoya Lott (Whitney Peak).
'The Simpsons' Producers Explain the Process Behind Their Famous Couch Gags
The Simpsons has been a decades-old television staple and is now in its 34th season, with Springfield's eponymous family bringing laughter to everyone's humble abode for 33 years now. It is, without a doubt, an animated series that has truly stood the test of time, thanks to its comedic characters, numerous spin-offs, and classic gags that made viewers laugh due to their creative execution. One of The Simpsons' "biggest moments" often occurs during couch gags, which has also contributed to the series' success by letting the show remain connected with the "new generation."
New 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Image Puts Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the Heart of the Adventure
There are a lot of films to get excited about in 2023, particularly in the summer movie season, which looks to be the most crowded in history. Arguably the most highly anticipated film next summer sees the return of the name of adventure, and its name is Indiana Jones. Everyone’s favorite Nazi-fighting archeologist is returning to theaters for one final adventure in June with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. With just six months until the film’s release, the marketing machine has been ramping up with Indy 5’s first trailer, poster, and a whole slough of new images. Now the latest image further teases Indy’s newest partner in crime for Dial of Destiny.
New 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Poster Shows Miles Morales' World Turned Upside Down
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is going to raise the stakes for Miles Morales in every way possible. After his maiden adventure, Gwen Stacy is returning to fetch Miles for another multiversal spin and fans aren’t complaining. The beauty of Sony’s animated movie lies in its myriad animation styles that accentuate every character. Producer-writer duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller made sure to make the upcoming feature more distinct with every attention to detail.
'Treason' Review: Everyone's Got a Secret in Charlie Cox's Spy Thriller Series
It’s no secret that Netflix likes to pump out content, for better or for worse. Critical and commercial success stories such as Stranger Things, The Sandman, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and now the explosive series Wednesday have dominated the original content charts for the streamer and helped it maintain its status as it competes with an ever-expanding lineup of streaming services. These TV shows stand out in a sea of constant new releases for Netflix that tend to rely on more generic plot lines and casts, the majority of which you haven’t even heard of or don’t stumble upon until long after they have ended naturally or by force. While Treason might not light Netflix on fire in the same way the Addams family or the residents of Hawkins, Indiana have, this succinct espionage thriller is certainly a worthy addition to your watch list.
10 Best Adult Animation Holiday Episodes and Specials, According to IMDb
Every Christmastime, specially themed episodes of animated shows for people of all ages grace our screens, hoping to become a new holiday staple. But if some think they’re limited only to the shows intended for children, they’d be sorely mistaken. Even adult animated shows such as The Simpsons, Family Guy, Rick and Morty, South Park, and others have created specials that are beloved by many—especially IMDB users.
