In the prime of the 90s, when people were swooning over Arnold Schwarzenegger’s action roles, he showed his fans that he could be equally good in comedy. That’s how we got some of the most raucous comedies of the 90s featuring the former Mr. Universe, like Twins, Junior, and the almost cult-like holiday movie, Jingle All the Way. It’s full of classic family fun, laugh-out-loud scenarios, as well as a generous dose of heartwarming moments, all of which make it just about right for this season. The plot follows Schwarzenegger as Howard Langston, a mattress salesman who desperately tries to buy a Turbo-Man action figure for his son, but has tough competition from the postal worker, Myron Larabee (Sinbad) who also wants to buy the same toy for his own kid. The movie is said to have been inspired by the real-life trend of the high sell-out of popular toys/games of its time, like the Cabbage Patch Kids, Tamagotchi, Tickle-me Elmo, et al.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO