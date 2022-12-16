Editor's Note: The following article contains full spoilers for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.Dreamworks Animation has delivered no shortage of fantastic villains over its decades-long career, particularly from the Shrek franchise with Lord Farquard (John Lithgow), the Fairy Godmother (Jennifer Saunders), and Rumpelstiltskin (Walt Dohrn). There are of course examples from their other films as well, like the complex Ramesses (Ralph Fiennes) from The Prince of Egypt (1998) and the deranged Lord Shen from Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011). The acclaimed studio's latest critical hit, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022), is already worthy of being called a modern animated masterpiece for its gorgeous art style, hysterical sense of humor, and surprisingly mature themes on mortality, but the foes that Puss (Antonio Banderas) and his friends face pushes the sequel into a whole other tier altogether. The variety of the antagonistic forces is also a big plus, with the sympathetic Goldilocks (Florence Pugh) and her crime family of the Three Bears, the power-mad and irredeemable Big Jack Horner (John Mulaney), and one final main villain who completely steals the show.

19 HOURS AGO