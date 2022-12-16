Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
The 10 Best 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Characters, Ranked By Likability
The long-awaited sequel to James Cameron's Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, is finally here. Fans have long been obsessed with the world of Pandora since its 2009 release. That year, the critically acclaimed sci-fi movie broke all box office records. It became the movie with the biggest box office haul ever. A hit with audiences and critics alike, Avatar won three Oscars, two BAFTAs, and many other awards.
Collider
10 Best Sci-Fi Movies That Were Ahead of Their Time
The science fiction genre typically imagines alternate futures that are made feasible by technological advancement. Sci-fi has been around for quite some time and one of the most popular film genres ever for decades. Moreover, science fiction narratives can challenge presumptions that might otherwise go unquestioned by posing what-ifs that are both far and close to home.
Collider
'The Simpsons' Producers Explain the Process Behind Their Famous Couch Gags
The Simpsons has been a decades-old television staple and is now in its 34th season, with Springfield's eponymous family bringing laughter to everyone's humble abode for 33 years now. It is, without a doubt, an animated series that has truly stood the test of time, thanks to its comedic characters, numerous spin-offs, and classic gags that made viewers laugh due to their creative execution. One of The Simpsons' "biggest moments" often occurs during couch gags, which has also contributed to the series' success by letting the show remain connected with the "new generation."
Mark Boal Turns His Focus to TV and Latin America with Apple TV+ Drama Kidnapping Thriller ‘Echo 3’: ‘We Spent a Lot of Energy Bringing Scope to It’
Mark Boal has focused much of his energy as a screenwriter on interpreting the geopolitical dramas of our times in the Middle East and Central Asia. For his new Apple TV+ series “Echo 3,” the two-time Oscar winner who wrote and produced 2008’s “The Hurt Locker” and 2011’s “Zero Dark Thirty” has turned his gaze to the United States’ neighbors to the south. The drama series, adapted from the 2018 Israeli series “When Heroes Fly,” revolves around a kidnapping of an American research scientist (played by Jessica Ann Collins) near the Colombia-Venezuela border and the rescue effort that ensues led by...
Collider
New 'The Last of Us' Image Teases Merle Dandridge’s Marlene in Live Action
Gamers are less than a month away from the release of HBO’s The Last of Us. The series premieres in mid-January and has seen a marketing explosion because of that. Leading up to the release, we have received countless new trailers, posters, and images for this highly anticipated horror adaptation. Now the series, based on the critically acclaimed PlayStation franchise of the same name, has revealed a new image that highlights one of The Last of Us’ most compelling characters.
Collider
Charlie Cox Reveals When 'Daredevil: Born Again' Will Film
Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again will shoot for almost a year, reveals the Man Without Fear himself, Charlie Cox. Cox also discussed the show's unprecedented 18-episode order, pondering what this could mean for the series structure during an interview with NME. Cox first played the blind vigilante Matt Murdock in...
Sorry, Cowboys: There Won’t Be An Original ‘Yellowstone’ Episode On Christmas Day
Nothing sounds sweeter than an hour-long visit with the Duttons on Christmas Day. Sadly, America’s favorite ranchers won’t be around: Paramount revealed today there is no original episode planned for Dec. 25. The eighth episode, which is called “A Knife And No Coin,” won’t air until New Years Day at 8 p.m. It’s also the midseason finale. In case anyone suffers from withdrawals, Paramount is airing a Dutton Family Holiday Marathon on Christmas Day starting at 10 a.m. ET/PT. The network will show episodes of Yellowstone, as well as the first episode of 1923 and episodes one and two of 1883....
Collider
'Scream's Kevin Williamson Reveals the Key Quality that Neve Campbell Created for Sidney
When it was first announced that the star of the Scream franchise, Neve Campbell, wouldn’t be returning for next year’s Scream VI, fans were understandably upset. The movies extended across nearly three decades, and Sidney Prescott (Campbell) remained a constant at keeping Ghostface coming for blood. So what made Sidney such a powerful protagonist in an ever-evolving cast of characters, and why is it so difficult for fans to see the title passed on? Collider’s Perri Nemiroff spoke with the original screenwriter, Kevin Williamson, who shared the secret to Sidney’s success, and how a lot of that came down to Campbell’s own ideas for her character.
Collider
'Reacher' Season 2 Release Date Teased by Amazon Studios Head of TV [Exclusive]
Fans of Reacher, the popular Prime Video series based on the best-selling Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child, have been anxiously waiting for news about the upcoming second season. Recently, Collider's own Steven Weintraub had the opportunity to talk with Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders about the success of The Rings Of Power, and asked him about the upcoming sophomore season of Reacher. Sanders answered the question by teasing fans with a possible 2023 return date.
Collider
New 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Poster Shows Miles Morales' World Turned Upside Down
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is going to raise the stakes for Miles Morales in every way possible. After his maiden adventure, Gwen Stacy is returning to fetch Miles for another multiversal spin and fans aren’t complaining. The beauty of Sony’s animated movie lies in its myriad animation styles that accentuate every character. Producer-writer duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller made sure to make the upcoming feature more distinct with every attention to detail.
Collider
Daniel Craig Reflects on How James Bond Ended Where it Started for Him: With 'Casino Royale'
The final outing for Daniel Craig as James Bond in last year's No Time to Die was memorable for many reasons, most notably for the fact that the film did something no villain had managed to do in over sixty years of the franchise — kill him. The conclusion of the film saw Bond, mortally wounded on an island (that also happened to be the lair of a supervillain, naturally) blown to smithereens by a naval bombardment.
Collider
Whatever Happened to Disney's 'Tron 3'?
When it arrived in theaters in December 2010, there was hope that Tron: Legacy, like many movies that cost over $150 million to make, could spawn a new endlessly lucrative franchise for its financiers. A sequel to the 1982 movie Tron, Tron: Legacy was aiming to exploit the cult following of its predecessor and use it as a springboard towards getting the kind of massive fanbase that Star Wars has. It's now been over a decade since Legacy was released, and that sequel has never come to fruition, though not for a lack of effort. In fact, there have been several attempts to get the Tron franchise up and running again, but none of the incarnations of Tron 3, as of this writing, have ever gained enough momentum to actually exist.
Collider
10 Best Adult Animation Holiday Episodes and Specials, According to IMDb
Every Christmastime, specially themed episodes of animated shows for people of all ages grace our screens, hoping to become a new holiday staple. But if some think they’re limited only to the shows intended for children, they’d be sorely mistaken. Even adult animated shows such as The Simpsons, Family Guy, Rick and Morty, South Park, and others have created specials that are beloved by many—especially IMDB users.
Collider
Why the Big Bad Wolf From 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' is the Best Dreamworks Villain
Editor's Note: The following article contains full spoilers for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.Dreamworks Animation has delivered no shortage of fantastic villains over its decades-long career, particularly from the Shrek franchise with Lord Farquard (John Lithgow), the Fairy Godmother (Jennifer Saunders), and Rumpelstiltskin (Walt Dohrn). There are of course examples from their other films as well, like the complex Ramesses (Ralph Fiennes) from The Prince of Egypt (1998) and the deranged Lord Shen from Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011). The acclaimed studio's latest critical hit, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022), is already worthy of being called a modern animated masterpiece for its gorgeous art style, hysterical sense of humor, and surprisingly mature themes on mortality, but the foes that Puss (Antonio Banderas) and his friends face pushes the sequel into a whole other tier altogether. The variety of the antagonistic forces is also a big plus, with the sympathetic Goldilocks (Florence Pugh) and her crime family of the Three Bears, the power-mad and irredeemable Big Jack Horner (John Mulaney), and one final main villain who completely steals the show.
Collider
Charlie Cox Is Flattered By James Bond Fancasts, But He's Not Interested in Playing Him
While Charlie Cox fans would love to see the English actor playing the world’s most famous spy, it seems like the star is not interested in the role of James Bond. In an interview for NME, Cox also discussed what he would love to see in the next iteration of 007.
Collider
New 'Jack Ryan' Season 3 Images Take Fans Behind the Scenes of the Spy Drama
Prime Video has shared new images for Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan a day after the series' third season made its debut on the streaming service. These new images take fans behind the scenes as we see how the show is made as well as how the cast spends their downtime together.
Collider
Why Ben Affleck's Direction Would Be a Good Thing for the DCU
The DC Extended Universe, along with its parent company, Warner Bros, has experienced a tumultuous 2022, from canceled projects, mixed reception of tent-pole releases, and massive executive changeover. Perhaps the lone bright spot in the midst of their creative and financial turmoil was the recent announcement that, along with Peter Safran, James Gunn would be in charge of DC Studios, overseeing all future studio productions. This is a step in the right direction for Warner Bros. With a filmmaker like Gunn rather than a business executive at the creative helm of these projects, the films of the DCEU have the chance to break out of their rut. A move that shows that DC is ready to succeed again is the latest comment from Gunn, where he has expressed interest in getting the Zack Snyder-verse's Batman, Ben Affleck, in the director's chair.
Collider
How to Watch ‘Krampus’
There’s something eerily enjoyable about horror movies set around Christmas time. Fans of the genre would definitely agree. It’s kind of fun to watch spine-chilling, blood-curdling tales of monsters and dark elements, while the world outside is aglow in festive spirits. There are quite a few such movies that we can say are worthwhile to be watched as a holiday ritual every year. 2015’s Krampus makes it to that list. It’s essentially a Christmas horror comedy revolving around the titular demon who takes over a suburban neighborhood, with a particular target on the Engel family. Set against the backdrop of the brightest festival of the year, the film creates a grim atmosphere with scary creatures and gory fun.
Collider
From 'Cheers' to 'The Simpsons': The 10 Greatest TV Theme Songs of All Time
We may be in the golden age of television, but there's an argument to be made that the golden age of TV theme songs has sadly come and gone. In fact, some modern shows, such as Netflix's smash hit series Cobra Kai, have bygone theme songs altogether. And we just can't accept a world without theme songs.
Collider
'Terrifier 2' Yule Log Warms Hearts With Catchy "Clown Café" Tune
SCREAMBOX has a holiday treat for Terrifier 2 fans straight out of the Clown Café. The horror streamer released an hour-long Yule Log featuring everyone's favorite demonic clown Art and the earworm of a tune from The Clown Café to ring in the holidays. Now, you can celebrate the festive season with an iconic song from one of the most surprising success stories of the year.
Comments / 0