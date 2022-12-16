Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Putin says Russia wants end to war in Ukraine
Dec 22 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia wants an end to the war in Ukraine and that this would inevitably involve a diplomatic solution. Putin made the comments a day after U.S. President Joe Biden hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the White House and promised him continued and unwavering U.S. support.
Russia dismissive of Ukraine getting U.S. Patriot missiles
WASHINGTON/KYIV, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Russia said that Ukraine acquiring Patriot missiles from the United States, announced during President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's visit to Washington, would not help settle the conflict or prevent Moscow from achieving its goals.
North Korea denies media report it supplied munitions to Russia
SEOUL, Dec 23 (Reuters) - North Korea's foreign ministry denied a media report it supplied munitions to Russia, calling it "groundless," and denounced the United States for providing lethal weapons to Ukraine, the North's official KCNA news agency reported on Friday.
U.S. Senate committee asks carmakers about Chinese supply chain
WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Finance Committee has asked eight major automakers, including General Motors (GM.N), Tesla (TSLA.O) and Ford Motor (F.N), to disclose whether any of their components are linked to alleged forced labor use in China, according to letters made public on Thursday.
energyintel.com
Brazil Awards Four Frontier Exploration Blocks
Brazil has awarded four of the 11 offshore exploration blocks offered in the country's latest permanent bid round, with several supermajors and national oil companies adding to their acreage positions. Major blizzard knocks out an estimated 300,000-400,000 b/d of production as upstream activity grinds to a halt and storage tanks...
energyintel.com
Adnoc Buys Mubadala's Stake in Austria's OMV
Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (Adnoc) is expanding its international footprint by acquiring a 24.9% stake in Austrian oil, gas and chemicals producer OMV from Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co. Russian crude loadings dropped sharply after an EU embargo took effect Dec. 5, as buyers adjust to...
Westminster threatens to block controversial Scottish gender recognition law
Scotland has become the first part of the UK to approve gender self-identification plans that some applauded as a “historic day for equality”, while others protested over the rights of women and girls.The UK government has said it may block Scotland's controversial new gender recognition laws - but Holyrood has warned any attempt to do so would be “vigorously contested”.MSPs backed the proposals by 86 to 39 in the final vote in the Scottish parliament, making it easier and less intrusive for individuals to legally change their gender, while extending the system of self-identification to 16- and 17-year-olds for...
energyintel.com
The Death of Arms Control
The US and Russia have stopped all substantive cooperation in the field of arms control, in terms of both implementing existing treaties and negotiating future agreements. There is little likelihood that this cooperation will resume any time soon, leaving both nations locked in a potential nuclear arms race unconstrained by the limits of arms control treaties. The potential for nuclear conflict is greater, as a result, than at any time since the Cuban missile crisis of 1962.
energyintel.com
Price Controls/Windfall Taxes Are Probably Necessary
The EU agreed this week to a cap on natural gas prices. Governments across the EU are enacting taxes on energy companies, much to the chagrin of the industry. The free pass oil and gas producers have enjoyed from government intervention on the economic front has expired, probably for good. The transformation will probably boost economic growth. Taxes will be imposed on imports of energy-intensive products from countries unwilling to suppress the use of fossil fuels. Companies and nations that are invested in the production of oil and gas — and profit from high prices — will see their sales volumes and incomes cut.
energyintel.com
Basrah Exports Fall, But Iraq Eyes Capacity Fix
Iraq’s oil production fell in November by more than 100,000 barrels per day to 4.37 million b/d. Russia supplanted Iraq as India’s top supplier in November as the EU ban pushes more Russian Urals to Asia. Shipments of Basrah and Kurdish crude both edged down for the month,...
energyintel.com
LNG Market Indicators
Energy Intelligence takes a close look at the key details of the EU's "market correction mechanism" for natural gas prices. China has still shown no signs of a 2023 comeback into the spot LNG market. But Europe must prepare to compete for extra cargoes next year.
energyintel.com
More Gas Discovered Offshore Cyprus
More Gas Discovered Offshore Cyprus

Equinor plans to convert Hammerfest LNG to electric drive and extend plateau output in a dual effort to extend its lifespan while meeting decarbonization demands.
energyintel.com
CPC Shipments Drop in 2022
CPC Shipments Drop in 2022

Lower shipments via the Druzhba pipeline to Europe will hit Russian crude oil exports in the first quarter of 2023.
energyintel.com
Equity Markets, Dec. 21, 2022
Equity Markets, Dec. 21, 2022

State-led Mexican oil company — at last — flags a greater strategic role for environmental, social and governance matters.
energyintel.com
Novatek, Lukoil Go Arctic
Novatek, Lukoil Go Arctic

Lower shipments via the Druzhba pipeline to Europe will hit Russian crude oil exports in the first quarter of 2023. State-led Mexican oil company — at last — flags a greater strategic role for environmental, social and governance matters.
