Project Recovery to end in west Kentucky at end of month, services still available through Four Rivers
A crisis counseling program created with state grant money to help west Kentucky tornado survivors will end at the end of the year, but partner agency Four Rivers Behavioral Health says it will continue providing services to survivors. Patrick Kerr with Four Rivers Behavioral Health says the Project Recovery program...
Longtime Kentucky journalist Jim Malone dies at age 70
PADUCAH — Longtime Kentucky journalist Jim Malone has died at age 70 at his home in Paducah. Malone, who died on Monday, was the western Kentucky bureau chief and an investigative reporter for the Louisville Courier Journal. Early on in his career, he worked as a reporter and photographer...
Scarf in the Park
'Christmas is truly about giving:' Scarf in the Park returns to Paducah. "It is the best of Christmas. It is the best of us." That's what community member Susan Guess says about Scarf in the Park, which is returning to Paducah for the sixth year in a row.
Mayfield church offering shelter
Local churches and businesses work together to open warming shelter in Mayfield. With bitter cold temperatures on the way, staying warm will be a priority for many. But for people with nowhere to go, that challenge will be even more difficult. With extreme cold coming later this week, the community is coming together to provide a warming shelter.
Former Baptist Health Paducah COO Bonnie Schrock joins Lifeline Recovery Center board
PADUCAH — Bonnie Schrock, who recently retired as vice president and chief operating officer of Baptist Health Paducah, has joined the board of directors of Lifeline Recovery Center, the residential substance abuse treatment program announced Wednesday. Schrock left Baptist Health Paducah after 30 years at the hospital, working as...
Southern Illinois survives against Southeast Missouri, 70-68
PADUCAH, Ky. - Southern Illinois survived a late comeback attempt from Southeast Missouri to win 70-68 on Wednesday. Despite SIU leading by as much as seven with 28 seconds remaining, SEMO had a chance to win on a buzzer-beating three from Chris Harris. That missed three allowed the Salukis to...
Police offer rides to Paducah Warming Center
Paducah Police Department providing transportation to warming center. Warming shelters across the Local 6 area are preparing to open. But some are battling a shortage of volunteers. In Paducah for example, there aren't enough people to transport those in need to the shelter.
Local churches and businesses work together to open warming shelter in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — With bitter cold temperatures on the way, staying warm will be a priority for many. But for people with nowhere to go, that challenge will be even more difficult. In November, people in Mayfield raised concerns about no warming shelters being available in their city for...
Weather conditions result in early closures at city, county offices
PADUCAH — Impending weather conditions are leading to closures of city and county services in the Local 6 region, including the McCracken County Courthouse. This list will be updated as Local 6 receives notice of closures ahead of Thursday's forecasted winter weather. Kentucky. McCracken County Courthouse: The McCracken County...
Five men face thousands in fines for illegally guiding hunters in west Kentucky
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Four Kentucky men and a New Jersey man face thousands of dollars in fines after they pleaded guilty to multiple counts of illegally guiding hunters. One of the men also pleaded guilty to illegal use of bait. Altogether, Calloway County District Judge Randall A. Hutchens...
Winterizing on a budget: DIY tips to keep cold out
PADUCAH — With frigid temperatures and snow headed to our region Thursday afternoon, now is the time to make sure you're prepared. If you haven't winterized your home, it might be a good idea to make a few last-minute adjustments — ensuring the warm air stays in and the cold air stays out.
Hearing date set for Paducah City Commissioner David Guess
PADUCAH — A hearing date has been set for Paducah City Commissioner David Guess after his fellow city leaders asked him to resign and approved a resolution accusing him of misconduct. Guess' fellow commissioners asked him to step down during a Paducah City Commission meeting last week. Guess declined.
Dishman has 17, Middle Tennessee defeats Murray State 83-67
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) - DeAndre Dishman's 17 points helped Middle Tennessee defeat Murray State 83-67. Dishman added six rebounds and six assists for the Blue Raiders. Camryn Weston scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Eli Lawrence had 15 points. Rob Perry finished with 15 points for the Racers.
With travelers flying this holiday week, Barkley Regional Airport prepares for incoming weather system
PADUCAH — Christmas is approaching, and people from the Local 6 area are flying out to destinations to celebrate with loved ones. Winter weather is affecting places across the country, so the folks at Barkley Regional Airport are doing their best to prepare in Paducah. Airport leaders are paying...
58-year-old Paducah man located, sheriff's office says
PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking the for the public's help in locating a Paducah man last seen on Dec. 19. According to the department, 58-year-old James VandenBrook was last seen driving a white 4-door 2022 Subaru Legacy with a Tennessee license plate, in the Paducah area, on Dec. 19.
Obituaries Dec. 16, 2022
Linda Holman Jones, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. Born July 5, 1939, in Springfield, Tennessee, she was the daughter of William L. and Velma B. Krisle Holman. She was of Baptist faith. She enjoyed spending time with her family,...
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Marion and Clay County during December. These ACE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving...
Magnet Fisherman Pulls Live Grenade from Kentucky River
It’s not often that a road is closed and a bomb squad is called in after an angler hauls in their catch from the local river. But that’s what happened to an individual who was magnet fishing on December 4 in Cadiz, Kentucky, which is 85 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.
Fire and emergency management officials stress fire safety as community braces for cold weather event
BENTON, KY — When trying to keep your house warm this winter, it's important to do so safely. Home fires caused by space heaters are very common as temperatures drop. The Benton, Kentucky, Fire Department has already seen two fires in relation to electrical and space heater incidents in the past two weeks.
