Paducah, KY

Longtime Kentucky journalist Jim Malone dies at age 70

PADUCAH — Longtime Kentucky journalist Jim Malone has died at age 70 at his home in Paducah. Malone, who died on Monday, was the western Kentucky bureau chief and an investigative reporter for the Louisville Courier Journal. Early on in his career, he worked as a reporter and photographer...
PADUCAH, KY
Scarf in the Park

'Christmas is truly about giving:' Scarf in the Park returns to Paducah. "It is the best of Christmas. It is the best of us." That's what community member Susan Guess says about Scarf in the Park, which is returning to Paducah for the sixth year in a row.
PADUCAH, KY
Mayfield church offering shelter

Local churches and businesses work together to open warming shelter in Mayfield. With bitter cold temperatures on the way, staying warm will be a priority for many. But for people with nowhere to go, that challenge will be even more difficult. With extreme cold coming later this week, the community is coming together to provide a warming shelter.
MAYFIELD, KY
Southern Illinois survives against Southeast Missouri, 70-68

PADUCAH, Ky. - Southern Illinois survived a late comeback attempt from Southeast Missouri to win 70-68 on Wednesday. Despite SIU leading by as much as seven with 28 seconds remaining, SEMO had a chance to win on a buzzer-beating three from Chris Harris. That missed three allowed the Salukis to...
CARBONDALE, IL
Police offer rides to Paducah Warming Center

Paducah Police Department providing transportation to warming center. Warming shelters across the Local 6 area are preparing to open. But some are battling a shortage of volunteers. In Paducah for example, there aren't enough people to transport those in need to the shelter.
Weather conditions result in early closures at city, county offices

PADUCAH — Impending weather conditions are leading to closures of city and county services in the Local 6 region, including the McCracken County Courthouse. This list will be updated as Local 6 receives notice of closures ahead of Thursday's forecasted winter weather. Kentucky. McCracken County Courthouse: The McCracken County...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Winterizing on a budget: DIY tips to keep cold out

PADUCAH — With frigid temperatures and snow headed to our region Thursday afternoon, now is the time to make sure you're prepared. If you haven't winterized your home, it might be a good idea to make a few last-minute adjustments — ensuring the warm air stays in and the cold air stays out.
PADUCAH, KY
Hearing date set for Paducah City Commissioner David Guess

PADUCAH — A hearing date has been set for Paducah City Commissioner David Guess after his fellow city leaders asked him to resign and approved a resolution accusing him of misconduct. Guess' fellow commissioners asked him to step down during a Paducah City Commission meeting last week. Guess declined.
PADUCAH, KY
Dishman has 17, Middle Tennessee defeats Murray State 83-67

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) - DeAndre Dishman's 17 points helped Middle Tennessee defeat Murray State 83-67. Dishman added six rebounds and six assists for the Blue Raiders. Camryn Weston scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Eli Lawrence had 15 points. Rob Perry finished with 15 points for the Racers.
MURFREESBORO, TN
58-year-old Paducah man located, sheriff's office says

PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking the for the public's help in locating a Paducah man last seen on Dec. 19. According to the department, 58-year-old James VandenBrook was last seen driving a white 4-door 2022 Subaru Legacy with a Tennessee license plate, in the Paducah area, on Dec. 19.
PADUCAH, KY
Obituaries Dec. 16, 2022

Linda Holman Jones, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. Born July 5, 1939, in Springfield, Tennessee, she was the daughter of William L. and Velma B. Krisle Holman. She was of Baptist faith. She enjoyed spending time with her family,...
MURRAY, KY
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Marion and Clay County during December. These ACE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving...
CLAY COUNTY, IL

