Norman North basketball: North boys focused on building confidence ahead of Crosstown Clash

Sooners sign 2022 ACC All-Freshman, former 5-star Payton Verhulst
NORMAN, Okla. — Jennie Baranczyk has scored a huge addition to her program. Sunday evening, she announced the signing of 2022 ACC All-Freshman recipient and former five-star prospect Payton Verhulst. "We are really excited to welcome Payton to our family," Baranczyk said. "She is a tremendous fit on and...
Daniel Parker, Brey Walker, Josh Ellison Practicing for Oklahoma
Two players in the transfer portal and one who was suspended indefinitely are currently practicing with the team as the Sooners prepare to face Florida State.
In Erik McCarty, Oklahoma Will Sign a Versatile Athlete Who 'Has a Gift'
The local prospect from McAlester will most likely begin as a safety, but he has shown the kind of big-play flexibility that is sure to get him on the field somewhere.
Report: Oklahoma LB Withdraws From Transfer Portal
Joseph Wete has been in and out of the portal several times already, but appears intent on sticking it out at OU for now.
Family mourning sudden death of OSU student
A metro family is mourning the unexpected death of a college student.
KOCO
Survey asks Norman community about potentially new arena
NORMAN, Okla. — A survey sent out in Norman this week introduced the idea of a new arena coming to the city. A group called Team Norman formed after the University of Oklahoma announced it will be moving to the SEC. It said the infrastructure for sports within the university needs to grow.
KOKI FOX 23
Brad Pitt born 59 years ago in Oklahoma, a look at the actor’s Oklahoma roots
TULSA, Okla. — 59 years ago, the acclaimed actor and producer Brad Pitt was born in the state of Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS). The OHS said Pitt was born on Dec. 18, 1963 in the city of Shawnee. Pitt’s Oklahoma roots can be traced as...
‘What better way to honor our student body,’ Westmoore High School coach supports team after teen dies in multi-vehicle wreck
Tim Grantham told KFOR he hopes serving will help his students with healing after losing one of their classmates Thursday.
Westmoore HS student killed in crash identified
Students and staff members at a local school district are dealing with heartbreak following a devastating crash just before winter break.
Oklahoma Mesonet: Metro at milk and bread emergency DEF-CON 4 for upcoming winter weather
According to the map, most of the Oklahoma City metro is sitting at DEF CON 4 - meaning you may want to stop for some supplies on your way home from work Wednesday, just in case.
KOCO
Oklahoma braces for negative temperatures later this week
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is bracing for the negative temperatures that will arrive later this week. KOCO 5 spoke with a property manager on how to keep your house warm despite the temperatures. Simple things such as keeping cabinet doors open to keep warm air on pipes or keeping faucets dripping will better prepare a home for the arctic blast.
News On 6
Edmond Public Schools Address Fight That Happened In Edmond Memorial Restroom
A fight in a restroom at Edmond Memorial High School has spurred questions from parents and a state official. It happened at the end of October, and Friday the district publicly addressed it. The three-page long police report is filled with several accounts of what happened. The questions from parents...
KFOR
Arctic Blast still on track for Oklahoma! Here’s a look at the latest snowfall forecast!
Here’s my latest snowfall forecast. The time line is late Wednesday Night through Thursday Morning and ending Thursday Afternoon to the northeast. There’s still some wiggle room for this to change slightly one way or the other. For OKC cold and wind big story but some light snow / flurries is likely Thursday Morning.
Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communities
An example of the T-38C Talon that could have flown over the region causing the sonic booms.Photo bySheppard Air Force Base. Around 1:30 PM on Friday, December 16, 2022 several reports came in on social media from several communities in the Cleveland and McClain Counties in Oklahoma about mysteries loud booms they had heard during the afternoon.
Funeral Being Held For Westmoore High School Student Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash
There will be a viewing Tuesday for the Westmoore High School student that was killed in a car wreck last week. 15-year-old Colby McCarron was one of four high school students involved in a crash along Southwest 134th and Penn. His celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday...
KFOR
The real deal Arctic Blast still on track to hit Oklahoma Wed Night / Thursday!
Get prepared for the real deal Arctic Blast that should reach OKC around Sunrise Thursday! The big story is the dangerous cold, strong winds and dangerous wind chill temps! Some light snow and flurries is likely with the front with up to 1/2″ acc in OKC. Watching!
Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing woman in SW Oklahoma City
UPDATE: The silver alert was canceled on Sunday evening after Wingo was located. OKLAHOMA CITY(KFOR)- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman in SW Oklahoma City. Sunnye Wingo, 80, was last seen at SW Medical Center around 3:30 pm and hasn’t been seen since. Wingo is 5 foot 8 and weighs 150 […]
blackchronicle.com
75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
news9.com
Air Force To Base 'Sky Warden' Aircraft In Oklahoma
A new combat aircraft, that is being built in Tulsa for the Air Force, is going to be based in Oklahoma. The "Sky Warden" is being built at Tulsa International Airport. It is a heavily modified, armed and armored crop duster with all kinds of sensors for use in special operations.
Take a Look Inside This EPIC $5,495,000 Oklahoma Estate That’s For Sale
Luckily it's still available and hasn't sold yet. This multi-million dollar mansion in Oklahoma is the very definition of an epic estate. If you're looking for something to spend your tax return on this could be it! Take a quick virtual tour of this incredible home and see what over five million dollars could buy you.
