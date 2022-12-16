Read full article on original website
Can Minnesota schools do better at teaching kids to read?
Being able to read well is the foundation for so many things. If you can’t read well, you can’t do well in school, read a medical prescription or even manage a Google search. But one in three fourth graders in the United States and in Minnesota cannot read...
Walz fills out top agency posts ahead of second term
Gov. Tim Walz filled some key openings in his administration Wednesday as he prepares to start a second term next month, opting for a few state government insiders and some who have built up their professional reputation working elsewhere. The six new commissioners will replace agency leaders who stepped down...
Share your winter holiday traditions with us
No matter where you’re from or what holidays you celebrate, you probably have a tradition that you keep each winter. Maybe you make mochi with your friends and family for New Year's Day. Or maybe you watch movies in your pajamas with your family on Christmas Eve. Regardless of...
Are Minnesota's winters getting snowier? Well, yes, and no.
Paul Schurke watches snow levels much more closely than most across Minnesota. He’s a former polar explorer, after all. And his current business, Wintergreen Dogsled Lodge in Ely, requires snow to run sleds. Six years ago, Schurke wrote a letter to then-Governor Mark Dayton expressing his concerns about climate...
COVID nearly killed him, then the hard part began
Gabe Pastores is walking on a treadmill and cracking jokes. Given what he’s been through the past two years, he’d count those as giant steps. “Next, I’m gonna sing…‘Cover of the Rolling Stone,’” he half-seriously tells his pulmonary rehab specialist. Pastores, 58, loves classic rock, and the intro to that ‘70s song by Dr. Hook & The Medicine Show could not be more appropriate:
Tell MPR News: How is this winter storm affecting you?
A winter storm hit Minnesota Wednesday and is poised to develop into a potentially life-threatening blizzard for much of the state Thursday and Friday. Here at MPR News, we want to know how this is affecting you and your loved ones. There are a range of experiences. Some are frustrating,...
Updates: Travelers, schools affected as winter storm blankets Minnesota
Snow started falling Wednesday morning in parts of western Minnesota as the first waves of what's shaping up to be a major winter storm moved into the region. City, county and state plow crews were preparing for long shifts to clear highways across Minnesota. Many school districts canceled classes or announced they'll release students early on Wednesday. And utility companies were bracing for another round of possible power outages.
Here are MPR News reporters favorite stories from this year
While 2022 comes to a close, the MPR newsroom staff is looking back on the most exciting and fascinating stories we’ve covered this year. MPR News reporters Hannah Yang in Worthington, Dan Kraker in Duluth and Catharine Richert in Rochester joined host Cathy Wurzer to talk about their favorites.
Want to check out holiday lights in your area? Find the complete guide here.
See any good holiday lights on your block this week? It’s that time of year. And for some, it is a yearly tradition to check out the flashiest holiday lights in the area. Some folks even drive far out of town to see the best displays. KSTP Executive Producer...
Dangerous wind chills, blizzard conditions muscle into Minnesota
A strong low-pressure system will cause our winds to ramp up Thursday afternoon and the winds will stay strong through Friday and into early Saturday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale (NAM) forecast model shows the pressure pattern and the potential snowfall pattern from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Saturday:
State lawmakers weigh major overhaul for government office building near Capitol
ListenState lawmakers weigh major overhaul for government office building near Capitol. Minnesota lawmakers are considering a major overhaul for the 90-year-old State Office Building in St. Paul. The venerable old building is home to House members’ offices and many hearing rooms, but lawmakers say it’s in disrepair, and in need of major security and systems updates.
Where to grab a bowl of soup in the Twin Cities
Here in the cold dark expanse of Minnesota winter, soup season is upon us. There’s something about soup — maybe the endless recipe possibilities, or the compatibility with a thermos — that makes delicious, liquidized food the cornerstone of chilly-weather cuisine. If you don’t feel up for...
Critically ill mountain lion cub rescued in California
Wildlife officials rescued a critically ill mountain lion cub in Northern California and veterinarians named her “Holly” for the holiday season as they treat her in intensive care, the Oakland Zoo said Tuesday. A Santa Cruz resident noticed the cub on her property on Monday and alerted the...
DNA, genetic genealogy ID remains found more than 40 years ago in SW Minnesota
Investigators using DNA and genetic genealogy have identified a man whose remains were found more than 40 years ago in southwest Minnesota. The Rock County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced Tuesday that the remains found in March 1981 were those of Louis Anthony Gattaino of Omaha, Neb.
Track travel, storm conditions as winter blast barrels toward Minnesota
Another winter storm is heading for the Upper Midwest, poised to bring snow, wind and possibly blizzard conditions to much of Minnesota later this week along with bitterly cold temperatures — just in time to mess with holiday travel plans. The National Weather Service said travel across Minnesota later...
How much snow fell in your part of Minnesota? Snow reports from across the state
Parts of Minnesota saw a foot of snow Wednesday into early Thursday, adding to what’s already been a very snowy winter across much of the state. Here’s a roundup of snow totals reported by the National Weather Service, based on reports submitted by snow spotters across Minnesota and neighboring states, as of noon Thursday.
Blizzard conditions on the way for many Thursday into Friday
Gusty winds replace the falling snow Thursday. Winds will increase to 20-25 mph in southwestern Minnesota, gusting to 30 mph. Winds Friday will be even stronger. Wind chills will range from minus 30 to minus 45 early Thursday and Friday mornings. Blizzard conditions develop in many areas. Many areas saw...
Bitter cold, high winds, snow set to mess with holiday travel
Here we go again, Minnesota. Our next winter storm comes at a bad time for holiday travel. This major winter storm features drier, fluffy snow that will be lofted airborne easily as winds pick up Thursday and Friday. Travel conditions will deteriorate as snow moves in Wednesday, and then the...
Winter storm watch kicks in Wednesday; more snow and bitter cold ahead
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN 210 PM CST Mon Dec 19 2022. ...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AND DANGEROUSLY COLD AIR LIKELY LATER THIS WEEK... ...TRAVEL THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING... .Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring several inches of fluffy...
Cold, calm Tuesday; major winter storm Wednesday through Friday
Tuesday will be the cold, calm before the storm. Temperatures will average about 20 degrees below normal. Snow develops Wednesday with significant accumulation and high winds develop by Thursday and Friday along with extreme cold. Cold and calm Tuesday. It’ll be calm and dry Tuesday with peeks of sunshine, but...
