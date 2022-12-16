Notre Dame Commit Drayk Bowen Named Indiana Mr. Football

Andrean linebacker Drayk Bowen, a Notre Dame commit, was named Mr. Football in Indiana

Notre Dame linebacker commit Drayk Bowen continues to rack up postseason honors as the Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean standout was named Indiana's Mr. Football.

Bowen was the best player for an Andrean team that went 10-4 and advanced to the state championship game. The 6-2, 230-pound standout was without question the best player in the state this season.

As a linebacker, Bowen racked up an impressive 144 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, five sacks, four forced fumbles and he intercepted two passes. He did that while playing on both sides of the ball. Bowen also rushed for 1,784 yards and 26 touchdowns as the team's primary ball carrier.

Bowen was always a talented, toolsy player on the gridiron, but as a senior his production and dominance took a major jump. The future Irish linebacker committed to Notre Dame last fall over programs like Clemson and Auburn. He developed into one of the leaders in the Irish class and ranks as the nation's No. 45 overall player by Rivals and No. 51 by Sports Illustrated.

He's the first future Irish player to win the award since current linebacker Jack Kiser won it in 2019.

The Andrean star was also recently named as the high school Butkus Award winner, which goes annually to the best high linebacker in the country. He's the fourth future Notre Dame player to win that award, joining Manti Te'o , Jaylon Smith and Prince Kollie .

Bowen is also a standout baseball player for Andrean.

