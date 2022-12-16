Read full article on original website
What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Thursday, December 22
(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) The U.S. Commerce Department is scheduled to report the third-quarter gross domestic product likely remained unchanged at 2.9%. The Labor Department is scheduled to report initial jobless claims for the week ended Dec. 17 likely rose to 222,000 from 211,000 in the previous week. Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc is expected to settle a class action lawsuit accusing the social media giant of allowing third-parties, including Cambridge Analytica, to access users' personal information. Data from Mexico's national statistics agency INEGI is expected to show the country's annual headline inflation likely hit 8.34% in December compared with 8.66% in November. LIVECHAT - REUTERS GLOBAL MARKETS FORUM Steven Bell, chief economist, EMEA of Columbia Threadneedle Investments, discusses the economic outlook for 2023, path forward for central banks. (0500/1000) To join the conversation, click here (Compiled by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru; Edited by Shilpi Majumdar)
Amex, Wells Fargo Make Morningstar List of Best Stocks
With the S&P 500 having dropped 21% so far this year, now might be a good time to consider buying some stocks. Morningstar has a list of the “best stocks to own” in various industries. We’re focusing this story on the financial services sector. So how does...
Which ASX consumer stocks are in action this month
Star Combo reported 5.6% revenue growth, as well as new and improved distribution arrangements in Q1. Netccentric increased its shareholding in Plata & Punta, a growth-oriented performance marketing business. East 33, which has appointed a new independent chairperson, registered strong performance in Q1. Consumer stocks belong to companies engaged in...
UPDATE 1-CarMax pauses share buyback after quarterly profit plunges 86%
Dec 22 (Reuters) - CarMax Inc on Thursday paused share buybacks after reporting an 86% fall in quarterly profit, hurt by waning demand for used cars as inflation-hit consumers reined in discretionary spending. Shares of the largest U.S. used-car retailer were down 11.5% at $52.54 before the bell. While auto...
TSX posts biggest gain in six weeks, led by resource shares
TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rallied on Wednesday as higher oil prices boosted energy shares and investors took some encouragement from domestic data showing an easing in the annual rate of inflation. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 264.21 points, or 1.4%, at 19,571.10, its...
Which ASX tech stocks have surged over 100% in past five years?
ASX 200 All Technology index surged by 12.11% in the past five years. All Technology index increased by 1.35% on 22 December 2022. Meanwhile, ASX 200 increased by 0.49%. Australian all technology index S&P/ASX 200 All technology (INDEXASX:XTX) features technology companies across a range of sectors, according to ASX. At the time of launch on 24 February 2022, the index comprised 46 companies, and as of March 2022, the index has grown to 72 companies.
Gold steadies as firmer U.S. dollar caps advance
(Reuters) - Gold prices were unchanged on Wednesday, holding above the key $1,800 level, as expectations of slower U.S. rate hikes lent support, but a rise in the dollar capped any further gains in the non-yielding bullion. Spot gold was unchanged at $1,817.69 per ounce by 12:12 p.m. ET (1712...
