Detroit, MI

Playwright, Je’McClain Premieres ‘What About Christmas? Saturday Dec 17 At Detroit’s Senate Theater

By BLAC Staff
 6 days ago

Independent filmmaker , Je’McClain is making a name for herself on the silver screen, debuting her latest attention-grabbing Holiday film , “What About Christmas? “, on Dec. 17, 2022 at Detroit’s Senate Theater at 6424 Michigan Avenue.

“What about Christmas”? takes you through Travis (“TJ”) Jackson’s excitement for Christmas because for the first time, his family has a brand new home. Everything is not good at home because his parents don’t get along. His brother Anthony has self–esteem issues, his dad is a gambler, and his sister Jazmine is distant. However, Travis Jr. Is determined to have a good Christmas and he’s writes to Santa for help.

Behind the scenes of “What About Christmas?” Photo provided by “What About Christmas” Production

However, Santa is not the help he really needs. Will TJ’s prayers be answered in time? With Tommy Potter (Travis Sr.) Crystal Mckinney (Carla) Sonny Cruz (Joe)and  Introducing DJ Burch (Travis Jr. “TJ”)

Behind the scenes of “What About Christmas?” Photo provided by “What About Christmas” Production

This indie film is first time collaboration with Greater Than Me Films Production headed by screenwriter, Executive Producer, and Directed by Je’ McClain.  Produced by Blu Clover Studio and Damos Productions in association with C.S.J INC.

Je’McClain has been writing plays for 12 years, she has written thirty-six stage plays and has directed, produced, over fifty two shows,and five films to date. She’s work with the best from Carl Anthony Payne to legendary Grammy winner Ann Nesby. With consistent Sold Out shows,Je is a Detroit playwright to watch.

BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

