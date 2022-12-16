ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin offers a quarterback who is still in middle school

By Asher Low
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06RLoI_0jlPUZp700

The Badgers’ new coaching staff continues to be aggressive on the recruiting trail this week, with offers and commitments pouring in.

The latest Wisconsin offer went to somebody still in middle school. Yes, still in middle school. The Badgers are in on a quarterback who is still in 8th grade. Wisconsin sent out an offer to 2027 quarterback Trent Seaborn.

The Alabama native has a few other offers at this extremely early stage in his recruiting process. Seaborn holds offers from Maryland, Marshall, Troy, and Northern Colorado while still being a middle school student.

He posted the offer on his social media earlier today:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Football: Badgers land two big surprises to 2023 class

Wisconsin football was scheduled to sign at least 12 scholarship players to their 2023 class today, but there were a few names to watch for in the final hours of Signing Day. One of those names was 4-star cornerback Amare Snowden out of Roseville, Michigan. Coming into today Snowden was down to five schools in Wisconsin, Colorado, West Virginia, Howard, and Cincinnati. In the end, Snowden chose the Badgers giving the 2023 class a huge bump. Snowden was previously committed to Cincinnatti under Luke Fickell so it was not a huge surprise that he chose Wisconsin, but it certainly is a big win.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin hoops cancels upcoming game amid frigid weather conditions

Wisconsin basketball won’t be playing its latest game at the Kohl Center. The state of Wisconsin will be bracing for a snowstorm in the coming days, which could bring blizzard conditions and potentially have power knocked out. Along with that, the Badgers will not be playing their game against Grambling State, announcing it has been canceled as of Thursday morning.
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Football Recruiting: Signing Day Expectations

It’s hard to believe it, but the early signing period for college football will be here on Wednesday. That means the Wisconsin coaching staff (whoever is on it and isn’t on it we still haven't quite heard) will begin to receive letters of intent from commits to make things “officially official”.
MADISON, WI
footballscoop.com

Stanford's defensive coordinator will reportedly come from the Big Ten

Troy Taylor has reportedly found his defensive coordinator. Bruce Feldman tweets this afternoon that Wisconsin outside linebackers coach Bobby April III is expected to be the new defensive coordinator at Stanford. April spent the past five seasons in Madison under Paul Chryst after previously spending six seasons in the NFL...
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

REPORT: PJ Fleck Accuses Wisconsin Badgers Of Recruiting Malpractice

The Wisconsin Badgers and Minnesota Gophers are long-standing rivals. The two Universities have played each other 132 times and are currently dead even. Their overall record is 62-62-8. New Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell has already had a taste of the rivalry and the two teams haven’t even taken the field yet. PJ Fleck has reportedly accused Wisconsin of “negative recruiting.”
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Luke Fickell responds to PJ Fleck's claims of negative recruiting

New Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell is defending himself and his stance on recruiting in response to Minnesota coach PJ Fleck’s comments. Earlier during Wednesday’s Early Signing Period, Fleck stated that Fickell and the Badgers tried to negatively recruit and flip Martin Owusu away from his pledge to the Gophers. A 3-star prospect out of Prior Lake, the Badgers offered Owusu on Dec. 20 despite being committed to Minnesota since June.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Former Badgers head coach Bret Bielema signs six-year deal with Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Badgers fans will have to get used to seeing their former head coach on the opposing sideline. Bret Bielema signed a new six-year contract with the University of Illinois, Illini Athletic Director Josh Whitman announced Tuesday. Bielema was Wisconsin’s head coach from 2006 to 2012 and led the Badgers to three-straight Big Ten titles.
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Madison’s Hilemon nears record after 55-point game

Sometime during the 40 minutes of basketball it took Madison to finally put away Tuscola on Thursday, Caden Hilemon lost track of the numbers. He knew he’d had a good shooting night, but when the double-overtime buzzer sounded on the Patriots’ 90-82 win, Hilemon figured he’d finished with about 35 points, a strong but not unusual output for the senior guard who Averaged more than 22 points per game last year.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Longtime NBC15 Weather Director Elmer Childress passes away at 92

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former NBC15 Weather Director, radio and television show host, TV personality, and musician Elmer Childress died on December 6. He was 92 years old. Childress passed away one day before his 93rd birthday. According to his obituary, Childress was born in Bauxite, Arkansas, and started out...
MADISON, WI
wclo.com

DNR stocking areas with pheasants this week

25 state properties in central and southern Wisconsin, including three in Rock County, will be seeing an increase in the amount of pheasants as part of a DNR program. DNR State Game Farm Manager Kelly Maguire says they’re adding 2,800 pheasants to properties across the state to increase the hunting opportunities during the holiday season.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Leave it to Evers: Tony’s Doing the Left Thing tour

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers launched his liberal wish list road trip last week, his biennial listening session he’s calling the “Doing the Right Thing” tour. Evers, of course, will be doing the “left thing” when he moves into his second term in a couple of weeks and begins writing his next two-year budget proposal. Why change now? He’s governed from the hard left for four years. Besides, his second term comes thanks in large part to the rabid, radical left in Madison, which turned out their mail in-ballots in Dane County and at the University of Wisconsin in incredible numbers. (UW-Madison issued over 7,000 student voter ID cards between Sept. 1 and Election Day, over half of which were printed on Election Day, according to data from BadgersVote.)
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, Dane County closing non-essential government offices due to winter storm

MADISON, Wis. — Both the City of Madison and Dane County will close non-essential government offices Thursday afternoon and Friday due to the upcoming winter storm. The county is closing non-essential operations at 2 p.m. Thursday through the end of Friday. Essential services will still operate, the county said. The city is also closing offices at 2 p.m. Thursday through...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Woman killed in Verona crash ID’d

VERONA, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a crash in Verona last week. Nichole Warner, 35, of Verona, died at the scene of the crash on the County Highway M bridge over U.S. Highway 18/151 on the city’s south side Thursday evening. In a news release Tuesday, the medical examiner’s office said...
VERONA, WI
nbc15.com

Cross Plains first responders fight house fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cross Plains emergency responders fought a fire that started Sunday afternoon at a home, Dane County Dispatch said. According to dispatch, the fire started just after 4 p.m. and Cross Plains Fire Department and Police Departments responded to Gil’s Way to fight the structure fire.
CROSS PLAINS, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Fentanyl found in drugs linked to man’s death

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fentanyl was found in drugs linked to the death of a 39-year-old man who was found unresponsive on Madison’s north side over the weekend, the Madison Police Department reported. An MPD statement indicated a woman called for help after finding him at an apartment in...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Woman dies following weekend crash in Sauk County

LA VALLE, Wis. — A La Valle woman died after crashing into a tree along State Highway 33 in rural Sauk County over the weekend, the county’s sheriff’s office said Monday. The crash happened shortly before 2:40 p.m. Saturday on Highway 33 east of Emerald Drive between La Valle and Reedsburg. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said deputies...
SAUK COUNTY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

191K+
Followers
246K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy