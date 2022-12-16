Wisconsin offers a quarterback who is still in middle school

The Badgers’ new coaching staff continues to be aggressive on the recruiting trail this week, with offers and commitments pouring in.

The latest Wisconsin offer went to somebody still in middle school. Yes, still in middle school. The Badgers are in on a quarterback who is still in 8th grade. Wisconsin sent out an offer to 2027 quarterback Trent Seaborn.

The Alabama native has a few other offers at this extremely early stage in his recruiting process. Seaborn holds offers from Maryland, Marshall, Troy, and Northern Colorado while still being a middle school student.

He posted the offer on his social media earlier today: