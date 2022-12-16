Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Man charged after woman found dead on Mifflin County road, officials say
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania State Police say a man has now been charged in connection with the death of a 25-year-old woman who was found dead on a Mifflin County road. According to police, 44-year-old Michael Jason Kennedy, of Yeagertown, is charged with Criminal Homicide, Aggravated...
WGAL
Police investigating shooting in Middletown, Dauphin County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Police in Middletown, Dauphin County, are investigating a shooting. Officers responded to Vagabond Road for a gunshot victim around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said the 19-year-old victim gave several versions of what happened, finally saying an unknown person jumped in the passenger seat of his parked vehicle and shot him in the leg.
local21news.com
10-year-old driver leads police on chase, crashes with 6-year-old brother in SUV: police
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Adams County say a 10-year old crashed an SUV in Gettysburg just before midnight on Thursday, following a police chase. According to The Pennsylvania State Police-Gettysburg, Troopers saw a red Ford Explorer driving on York Street without the headlights on. Police say the SUV then went the wrong way around the traffic circle in Gettysburg Borough.
WJAC TV
Troopers: Woman was shot & killed in Mifflin County; man in custody
Mifflin County, PA (WJAC) — Pennsylvania State Police provided an update Wednesday in the investigation of a woman who was found dead last Friday in Bratton Township. Troopers now say that 25-year-old Paige Kibe was found with multiple gunshot wounds and her death has been ruled a homicide. Authorities...
wkok.com
Crash in Union County Injures Northumberland County Man
WINFIELD – In Union County, a one car crash near the Route 15/CSVT interchange injured a man from Northumberland County. State police tell us, 36-year-old Roger Rosancrans of Sunbury was driving north on Route 15 near County Line Road. They say he crossed both soundbound lanes and hit an embankment.
PennLive.com
Fire breaks out at Cumberland County home
Firefighters are battling a house fire Wednesday morning in New Cumberland. Cumberland County dispatchers said the blaze was reported just before 8 a.m. on the 200 block of Market Street. Dispatchers said they have not received reports of injuries or entrapment. Additional details were not immediately available.
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Quigley Pleads Guilty to Involvement in Laundromat, Skills Machine Break-in
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A former Woodland man pleaded guilty Tuesday for his involvement in the break-in of a laundromat and Pennsylvania Skills machine. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) According to police, in the early hours of February 2, 2020, Derek Zane Chadd Prince, 36,...
local21news.com
Crews respond to deadly fire in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Crews have responded to a deadly fire in Chambersburg on Brumbaugh Avenue. Officials said the first calls were made around 11:00 p.m. Monday. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire, the name of the victim has not been released. CBS 21 has a...
Teen Reported Missing At Pine Grove Furnace State Park After Dog Came Home Without Him Found
Update:Luke Rissler has been located safely on Tuesda, Dec. 20 and no additional information was released. Cumberland County missing male update: RISSLER has been located safely. Thank you for everyone who shared or helped. No further information will be provided.— Trooper Megan Frazer (@PSPTroop…
Susquehanna Township home explosion caught on video
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Susquehanna Township family lost their home in a gas explosion last week, just minutes after they were warned to evacuate. The explosion was caught on a neighbor's Ring doorbell camera:. FOX43 spoke to two neighbors who were in their homes when the explosion happened.
therecord-online.com
Mill Hall man charged with home repair fraud
MILL HALL, PA – Mill Hall police report that Gene Raymond Lagoe Jr of Mill Hall/Oswego, NY was taken into custody Tuesday evening on Mann Ave. in the borough on felony charges of home improvement fraud and related offenses,. Police said Lagoe had fled the area when he learned...
Portion of White Deer Pike to close on Wednesday in Union and Northumberland counties
White Deer, Pa. — A portion of Route 1010 (White Deer Pike / West Brimmer Avenue) will be closed Wednesday in White Deer Township, Union County and Watsontown, Northumberland County for a utility project. On Dec. 21, White Deer Pike will be closed between Route 1011 (Old Route 15) in White Deer Township, Union County and Route 405 in Watsontown while Windstream replaces wires across the roadway. A detour using local roadways will be in place while crews work. The detour will be in place between 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., weather permitting. Drivers are cautioned to be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.
Altoona man accused of stealing urn with children’s ashes
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An urn with the ashes of a child in it was reportedly stolen from an Altoona woman and used as collateral by her ex. Police were called to a home on Beale Avenue in November after a woman alleged that her ex, 28-year-old Brandol Miller, forced his way into her apartment […]
Route 322 closed between Mifflin, Centre counties
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A section of U.S. 322 westbound was closed between Mifflin and Centre counties due to a disabled commercial vehicle, PennDOT said on Thursday morning. As of around noon on Thursday, 511PA was no longer showing the road as closed. The road was closed between Milroy, Mifflin County, and Potters Mills, Centre County, […]
local21news.com
FOUND: 12-year-old Swatara girl
SWATARA TWP., Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Officials have safely located and returned Gurung to her family. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | The Swatara Township Police Department has asked for the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old girl. Officials said Manjilla Gurung rode the school bus to Central Dauphin Middle...
All 10 counts bounds over for trial of inmate involved with Corrections Officer
Williamsport, Pa. — A judge at the Lycoming County Courthouse ordered all ten charges against current inmate James King to be bound over for trial. King is accused of using a sexual relationship with a corrections officer to gain access to a phone and narcotics he in turn sold to various inmates. Related reading: Corrections officer accused of sexual acts with inmate ...
local21news.com
Blaze rips through Edge of Town Plaza in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews are still on scene trying to subdue a large-scale working commercial fire that is tearing through the Edge of Town shopping plaza. The plaza blaze, located on the 5200 block of Baltimore Pike, alerted police at around 9:35 a.m. Dispatch says that...
WGAL
Woman found dead in Mifflin County
State police are investigating a woman's death in Mifflin County. According to state police, the woman was identified as 25-year-old Paige Nikole Kibe. They say she was located on River Road in Bratton Township. State police say there is no known threat to the public at this time. An investigation...
local21news.com
One killed, two firefighters injured after fatal Chambersburg fire
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Officials have released more details regarding the fire that happened last night in Chambersburg at around 10:42 p.m. According to Chambersburg Fire Department, the blaze occurred at a one story, single family residence on the 100 block of Brumbaugh Ave. Upon arrival, neighbors alerted...
wkok.com
Firefighters Battling Commercial Structure Fire in Shamokin
SHAMOKIN – Numerous fire companies and other first responders were called to fire in a series of businesses and apartments on East Independence Street in Shamokin. No injuries were reported in the fire that hit Oliver’s Cigar Lounge and the OIP restaurant in the 100 block of East Independence Street. Officials say as many as a dozen residents are left homeless by the fire.
