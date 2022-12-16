ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin offers a Pac-12 transfer defensive lineman

By Asher Low
 6 days ago
The Badgers and new head coach Luke Fickell are continuing their aggressive recruiting blitz. On Friday, the new staff offered Arizona transfer defensive lineman Paris Shand. The former consensus three-star recruit officially visited LSU this week, and has been getting a ton of high-profile interest.

This season, Shand started seven games and had a career-best 23 total tackles as well as 2.5 sacks. He played heavily in each of his two years with the Wildcats. Shand forced two fumbles on the season, and recovered one.

In high school, Shand held offers from the likes of Rutgers, Vanderbilt, and Virginia.

He posted the official offer on his person Twitter account earlier today:

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

