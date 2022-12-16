ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Inmate 'Baked To Death’ In Overheated Prison Cell, Lawsuit Says

By Jovonne Ledet
BIN: Black Information Network
 6 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

44-year-old inmate Thomas Lee Rutledge "literally baked to death" i n an Alabama prison cell after guards ignored a faulty heating system, a lawsuit alleges.

In a 58-page complaint updated earlier this month, lawyers argue that Rutledge's death in William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility was no accident as prison guards knew the heating system in his cell was faulty and had previously caused other men to die from extreme heat, per Al.com .

According to an autopsy report, the 44-year-old was found with a body temperature of 109 degrees on December 7, 2020 “in his cell sitting near the window of his cell with his head/face out the window believed attempting to breath/obtain cool/cold air.” The lawsuit alleges that prisoners voiced their concerns about excessive heat the weekend before his death. Still, the heating system in Rutledge’s unit surpassed 130 degrees.

"He was literally baked to death in his cell,” the lawsuit states.

According to the suit, "human beings cannot survive without remedial measures in temperatures above 101-104 for extended periods of time.” Rutledge was also taking psychotropic medications, which can impair the body’s regulation of temperature.

A Psychotropic Medications and Heat Policy at the corrections facility requires staff to move inmates to a cooler cell and notify shift officials and health services if temperatures rise above 90 degrees. Rutledge's lawyers claim the wardens and officers failed to institute this policy and wardens failed to require training.

The lawsuit was initially filed in Feb. 2021, alleging cruel and unusual punishment in violation of the Eighth Amendment.

Comments / 63

Pat Zimm
5d ago

Hello lawsuit. The worthless guards should pay for it out of their pockets and be sentenced to 90 days I'm the same cell under the same conditions.

33
Jimmy passione
5d ago

No one deserves to be cooked to death. If there were a definition of cruel and unusual punishment, that would definitely fit.

22
Guinevere Evans
5d ago

the heat index is so extreme that you have to put your clothes in the toilet and put them on soaking wet especially until you can have a fan!!!! and plenty of drinks...frfr

10
BIN: Black Information Network

