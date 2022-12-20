‘Potential for hypothermia’: Sub-freezing temperatures could be deadly for homeless. Here’s how you can help

Good News at Noon's new shelter is nearing completion Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at 844 Dorsey Street in Gainesville. - photo by Scott Rogers

Temperatures in Hall County could plummet as low as 11 degrees next week.

For most people, that means cranking the heat, bundling up with some blankets and dripping the faucet at night to prevent freezing pipes.

But for people without housing, the sub-freezing temperatures aren’t just a nuisance — they can be deadly.

“This is a real healthcare crisis for our homeless,” said Jim Froehlich, a physician for Good News at Noon who is leading efforts to house homeless people during the cold spell. “It's a real deadly potential for hypothermia, which we saw some of last year.”

That’s why local nonprofits and churches are banding together to open a temporary shelter and provide cold-weather essentials like socks, gloves, blankets, sleeping bags and food.

Organizers hope to house as many as 40 homeless people in the old Set Free Ministry building in Gainesville. It is located across from the new Good News at Noon facility at 844 Dorsey St.

You can donate money, food or other items by calling Good News at Noon at 770-738-7868.

“It’s a drafty old warehouse,” Froehlich said. “It’s really expensive to heat.”

He said they will begin setting up the shelter on Wednesday and plan to keep it open as long as temperatures stay below freezing.

Katie Martin, a meteorologist for National Weather Service Peachtree City, said temperatures could drop as low as 18 degrees on Thursday night with a 30% chance of rain that could turn into show showers come Friday morning. Temperatures are expected to be below average through Christmas.

Who: Good News at Noon, 844 Dorsey St.

Phone: 770-738-7868

Mike Fisher, housing/program manager for Ninth District Opportunity, speaks Monday, Nov. 14, 2002, at St. Paul United Methodist Church at a memorial for homeless people whose lives have been lost. - photo by Ben Anderson

Mike Fisher, street outreach director for Ninth District Opportunity, a nonprofit that serves low-income families, is calling on the community to lend a hand to their homeless neighbors as they brave the frigid weather and face Christmas without a home.

“The cold brings nothing but misery and agony,” Fisher said. “This is not just a little bit cold — this is bitter cold.”

“People are not made for this,” he said.

Gainesville’s homeless population has jumped six-fold since 2019 as the cost of living rises and affordable housing becomes harder to find.

In November, Gainesville Mayor Sam Couvillon issued a written proclamation on homelessness that acknowledges the extent of the problem and pledges to address it.

In the county at large, Fisher said, there are officially 337 unsheltered homeless residents, though he said the actual number likely exceeds 500.

“How can we let them suffer?” Fisher said. “As people who take our faith seriously, how can we let people suffer?”