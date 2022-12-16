Read full article on original website
Visit the Best Antique Mall in South CarolinaTravel MavenLittle Mountain, SC
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
nbc16.com
'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan holds home intruder at gunpoint at his South Carolina home
KERSHAW, S.C. (WCIV) — WWE wrestler "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan thanked the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department for finishing the job after he caught a home intruder holding him at gunpoint until deputies arrived. Duggan said a man climbed over his home's fence in South Carolina and ran through the yard...
WLTX.com
Saturday High School Hoops
COLUMBIA, S.C. — BOYS PREP BASKETBALL. Andrew Jackson Academy 56, Patrick Henry Academy 53. Belmont South Point, N.C. 83, York Comprehensive 56. Hilton Head Christian Academy 59, Northwood Academy 52. Indian Land 72, Calvary, N.C. 69. Irmo 79, Chapin 53. James F. Byrnes 77, Cross Creek, Ga. 58. Manning...
wach.com
Kitts makes debut, Watkins makes history as Gamecocks handle Charleston Southern
(WACH) — A lopsided 87-23 win for No. 1 South Carolina Women's Basketball over visiting Charleston Southern came with plenty of storylines including a new Gamecock and program history. Cardinal Newman product Ashlyn Watkins became the first woman to dunk at Colonial Life Arena as she slammed home a...
5-star freshman Kitts adds punch to No. 1 South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Chloe Kitts was afraid to look around too much at Colonial Life Arena. She already was nervous in her first game for No. 1 South Carolina and didn’t want to lose her focus entirely. No danger of that. Kitts, an early enrollee, finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in her college debut to help the Gamecocks defeat Charleston Southern 87-23 on Sunday. “When I got out there, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh,’ and I was sweating already before I had even played,” Kitts said. “But it’s good when you have a good support system and all the girls around me were very supportive of me. It helped me be less nervous.” Kitts is a 6-foot-2 freshman who was considered among the top prospects in next year’s class. But she decided to finish prep school early to join the Gamecocks, who improved to 11-0 after beating Charleston Southern.
live5news.com
E. Carolina gets first win over S. Carolina since 1998
GREENEVILLE, S.C. (AP) — RJ Felton scored 21 points shooting 8 for 13 and East Carolina beat South Carolina 64-56 in the inaugural Greeneville Winter Invitational on Saturday. East Carolina (8-4) has won three of its last four following a two-game losing streak. South Carolina (5-6) has dropped back-to-back...
coladaily.com
South Carolina wins the Shrine Bowl
Midlands seniors closed out their high school football careers with a come-from-behind victory Saturday in Spartanburg. Running back Jarvis Green's one-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter gave the South Carolina Sandlappers the 17-13 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Shrine Bowl. It was the first contest...
Watch: Jaylen Sneed Looking Forward to Playing South Carolina
Hilton Head Island, SC native Jaylen Sneed will have an opportunity to play the flagship school of his home state – South Carolina – and talks about playing the Gamecocks, in addition to learning the linebacker position from Jamesï¿½
Cooke, Boston lead No. 1 Gamecocks to 87-23 win over Bucs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 16 points, Aliyah Boston had 10 points and 13 rebounds for her 67th career double-double and No. 1 South Carolina steamrolled Charleston Southern 87-23 on Sunday. The Gamecocks opened 11-0 for the second straight season and the fourth time in coach Dawn Staley’s 15 seasons in charge. Talaysia Cooper added 14 points while midyear enrollee Chloe Kitts had 10 points and seven rebounds in her college debut. This one appeared to be a mismatch from the start and quickly played out that way. South Carolina scored the first 11 points and rolled out to a 20-3 lead after the first quarter.
2 South Carolina Lottery Players Celebrating Christmas Early With Huge Wins
"I'm spending the fool out of my prize," said one lucky winner.
golaurens.com
Foggie named finalist for South Carolina Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022
The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame (SCFHOF) has announced the 25 Finalists that will determine the Class of 2022 to be enshrined at the 10th Annual Enshrinement Ceremony on April 21, 2023, at the Hilton Greenville. This year’s finalists consist of 22 modern era nominees of players, administrators, and...
abccolumbia.com
Richland School District One’s Hall of Fame inductees announced
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland School District One announced who will be inducted into the district’s Hall of Fame in March. The district’s Hall of Fame is an honor awarded to those of great influence and hard work. Four inductees were announced to enter Richland District One’s...
wach.com
Victim identified in Two Notch Road shooting Saturday morning
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Coroner say's they have identified the victim of a shooting early Saturday morning. Officials identified the victim as 34-year-old Terrell Bethel of Columbia. At around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, officials say Bethel was shot to multiple times. He would...
Transfer running back announces commitment to South Carolina
Shane Beamer’s first #WelcomeHome tweet from Dec. 17 was revealed the next day. Newberry transfer running back Mario Anderson Jr. will continue his college career at South Carolina. He committed to the Gamecocks on Saturday, about 24 hours after he was on campus to watch bowl practice. His announcement was posted on Twitter about 48 hours after the offer was received.
Wendell Gregory Currently Visiting South Carolina
Outside linebacker Wendell Gregory is visiting South Carolina. He has been a priority recruit for the Gamecocks for several months now.
Loggains describes the culture at South Carolina
South Carolina offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains could see from afar the culture and program that head coach Shane Beamer is building in Columbia and knew it was something he wanted to be a part of. Loggains, who was officially named the new Gamecocks’ offensive coordinator last week, makes his way...
WLTX.com
An Arctic blast on the way to South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a very cold start to the day across the palmetto state. The holiday workweek will start off dry, but rain returns to the area Tuesday. Some rain is possible Wednesday. Scattered showers are expected Thursday before some of the coldest air of the season moves into the state.
Keylen Adams Narrows Recruitment
Head coach Shane Beamer has made it known that he intends to compete on a national level. That means South Carolina must take the next step in recruiting, as your end product revolves around talent acquisition. Part of that equation is consistently recruiting high-level skill players. The ...
Coroner identifies 9-year-old killed in shooting in Lower Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A nine-year-old boy is dead after a shooting incident Monday night. The Richland County Coroner's Office identified the child Tuesday as Christopher Scott III of Hopkins. They did not give any details beyond confirming the child's identity. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said Monday night that...
Elementary school without water still hold classes
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Two disruptions to Eastover's water facilities created a headache for students and residents of the town. According to Eastover Mayor Phillip Gunter, the town wide loss of water pressure and discoloration began at 7am on Monday morning. He says a pipe burst but was resolved...
WIS-TV
Deadly shooting kills nine-year-old in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting in Richland County left a child dead Monday night. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were investigating a shooting that happened around 6:30 p.m. Investigators said the department received a call about a child shot in the 1000 block of Weston Rd.
