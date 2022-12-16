ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irmo, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLTX.com

Saturday High School Hoops

COLUMBIA, S.C. — BOYS PREP BASKETBALL. Andrew Jackson Academy 56, Patrick Henry Academy 53. Belmont South Point, N.C. 83, York Comprehensive 56. Hilton Head Christian Academy 59, Northwood Academy 52. Indian Land 72, Calvary, N.C. 69. Irmo 79, Chapin 53. James F. Byrnes 77, Cross Creek, Ga. 58. Manning...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Associated Press

5-star freshman Kitts adds punch to No. 1 South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Chloe Kitts was afraid to look around too much at Colonial Life Arena. She already was nervous in her first game for No. 1 South Carolina and didn’t want to lose her focus entirely. No danger of that. Kitts, an early enrollee, finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in her college debut to help the Gamecocks defeat Charleston Southern 87-23 on Sunday. “When I got out there, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh,’ and I was sweating already before I had even played,” Kitts said. “But it’s good when you have a good support system and all the girls around me were very supportive of me. It helped me be less nervous.” Kitts is a 6-foot-2 freshman who was considered among the top prospects in next year’s class. But she decided to finish prep school early to join the Gamecocks, who improved to 11-0 after beating Charleston Southern.
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

E. Carolina gets first win over S. Carolina since 1998

GREENEVILLE, S.C. (AP) — RJ Felton scored 21 points shooting 8 for 13 and East Carolina beat South Carolina 64-56 in the inaugural Greeneville Winter Invitational on Saturday. East Carolina (8-4) has won three of its last four following a two-game losing streak. South Carolina (5-6) has dropped back-to-back...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

South Carolina wins the Shrine Bowl

Midlands seniors closed out their high school football careers with a come-from-behind victory Saturday in Spartanburg. Running back Jarvis Green's one-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter gave the South Carolina Sandlappers the 17-13 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Shrine Bowl. It was the first contest...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Associated Press

Cooke, Boston lead No. 1 Gamecocks to 87-23 win over Bucs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 16 points, Aliyah Boston had 10 points and 13 rebounds for her 67th career double-double and No. 1 South Carolina steamrolled Charleston Southern 87-23 on Sunday. The Gamecocks opened 11-0 for the second straight season and the fourth time in coach Dawn Staley’s 15 seasons in charge. Talaysia Cooper added 14 points while midyear enrollee Chloe Kitts had 10 points and seven rebounds in her college debut. This one appeared to be a mismatch from the start and quickly played out that way. South Carolina scored the first 11 points and rolled out to a 20-3 lead after the first quarter.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland School District One’s Hall of Fame inductees announced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland School District One announced who will be inducted into the district’s Hall of Fame in March. The district’s Hall of Fame is an honor awarded to those of great influence and hard work. Four inductees were announced to enter Richland District One’s...
RICHLAND, WA
wach.com

Victim identified in Two Notch Road shooting Saturday morning

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Coroner say's they have identified the victim of a shooting early Saturday morning. Officials identified the victim as 34-year-old Terrell Bethel of Columbia. At around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, officials say Bethel was shot to multiple times. He would...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
247Sports

Transfer running back announces commitment to South Carolina

Shane Beamer’s first #WelcomeHome tweet from Dec. 17 was revealed the next day. Newberry transfer running back Mario Anderson Jr. will continue his college career at South Carolina. He committed to the Gamecocks on Saturday, about 24 hours after he was on campus to watch bowl practice. His announcement was posted on Twitter about 48 hours after the offer was received.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Loggains describes the culture at South Carolina

South Carolina offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains could see from afar the culture and program that head coach Shane Beamer is building in Columbia and knew it was something he wanted to be a part of. Loggains, who was officially named the new Gamecocks’ offensive coordinator last week, makes his way...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

An Arctic blast on the way to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a very cold start to the day across the palmetto state. The holiday workweek will start off dry, but rain returns to the area Tuesday. Some rain is possible Wednesday. Scattered showers are expected Thursday before some of the coldest air of the season moves into the state.
COLUMBIA, SC
Gamecock Digest

Keylen Adams Narrows Recruitment

Head coach Shane Beamer has made it known that he intends to compete on a national level. That means South Carolina must take the next step in recruiting, as your end product revolves around talent acquisition. Part of that equation is consistently recruiting high-level skill players. The ...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Elementary school without water still hold classes

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Two disruptions to Eastover's water facilities created a headache for students and residents of the town. According to Eastover Mayor Phillip Gunter, the town wide loss of water pressure and discoloration began at 7am on Monday morning. He says a pipe burst but was resolved...
EASTOVER, SC
WIS-TV

Deadly shooting kills nine-year-old in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting in Richland County left a child dead Monday night. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were investigating a shooting that happened around 6:30 p.m. Investigators said the department received a call about a child shot in the 1000 block of Weston Rd.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy