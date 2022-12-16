Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Decatur Salvation Army inches closer to goal
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Salvation Army Christmas campaign is nearing the end. The Salvation Army's goal this season was $600,000. The funds raised go towards programming and assisting families in need throughout the year. >> Where to warm up in central Illinois. "A lofty goal because the needs...
WAND TV
Decatur Elks help terminally ill mother pay off mortgage
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A family going through a difficult time has one less thing to worry about thanks to help from a local organization. Crystal Gordon was diagnosed with Terminal Esophageal Cancer in February. To ensure that her two sons had a home after she was gone, her...
WAND TV
WAND TV
Faith Fellowship Christian Church hosting Christmas dinner
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Faith Fellowship Christian Church in Decatur is hosting a Christmas dinner. All are welcome to attend. It is being held December 21 at noon at 2701 E. Faries Parkway. The dinner will go until 2 p.m.
WAND TV
Champaign PD officer retires after 22 years of service in CPD
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A Champaign police officer retired from the force just in time for the holidays. Officer Jeffrey Creel retired this week after a 22 year stint in the Champaign Police Department. His career began in 1993 with the Polk County Sheriff's Office in Des Moines, Iowa....
More than $50,000 worth of toys given back to Toys for Tots in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Two days after thieves stole 90% of the Christmas gifts donated to Toys for Tots, the community replaced them and then some. More than $50,000 worth of toys were given back to Toys for Tots at a Walmart in Urbana on Sunday. The same trailer that was found nearly emptied was full […]
WAND TV
Local cities make room in budget as price of road salt increases
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — The cities of Champaign and Urbana are making room in their budgets to accommodate the higher cost of road salt this season. Champaign planned to purchase road salt for $66.49 per ton but now they will have to pay $104.51 per ton. “Once we sign...
WAND TV
Mt. Zion declares snow emergency
MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND)- The Village of Mt. Zion has declared a snow emergency, until further notice, due to the current Winter Storm Warning that has been issued for Macon County. According to Officials, during the snow emergency parking is prohibited on all Village streets. No person shall park, cause...
WAND TV
Confronting domestic violence during the holidays
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Experts warn cases of domestic violence increase during the holiday season. Rachel Heicher, Director of Community Engagement with HOPE of East Central Illinois, said the increase is caused by several factors which can include kids being home from school, having a survivor and perpetrator together for long periods of time, or monetary issues.
WAND TV
Paris man dies of hypothermia
PARIS, Ill. (WAND) — Edgar County Coroner, Scott Barrett released details regarding a man who died of hypothermia on Wednesday morning. 911 dispatchers were called around 6:30 a.m. by a man who found his friend, George W. Heath, unresponsive. Paris Police and Horizon Health Ambulance responded to the call on North Austin St. and summoned the coroner after reviewing the scene.
WAND TV
Two Champaign teenagers arrested in relation to deadly Rantoul shooting
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) — Two Champaign teenagers have been arrested in relation to the shooting death of 34-year-old DeCarlo Douglas on November 20, 2022. On Tuesday, the Rantoul Police Department, along with the US Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Unit, arrested a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old for the offenses of murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
WAND TV
Crash reported on I-57 near Rantoul
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police were called out for a property crash involving a commercial vehicle on Interstate 57 northbound near milepost 248 just south of Rantoul Thursday morning. Both north and southbound lanes may be slowed. Drivers are told to expect delays and seek an alternate route...
WAND TV
Closings and cancellations across central Illinois ahead of storm
(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather. Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home. Listed below are just a few...
WAND TV
Preparing for winter travel
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — When road conditions are rough and visibility is limited, there are actions that drivers can take to prepare for winter travel. Adjusting drive time, winterizing vehicles, and preparing travel kits are just a few examples of winter readiness. "You need to be prepared ... Make...
WAND TV
Champaign PD seeks assistance in bank robbery investigation
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The Champaign Police Department has asked for public assistance on a December 19 bank robbery investigation. CPD officers responded to the First Financial Bank, 1205 S. Neil Street, for reports of a robbery around 9:11 a.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, officers were told that a suspect entered the bank, showed a note indicating the presence of a handgun, and demanded money. The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
WAND TV
Local farmer in need of kidney
MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
newschannel20.com
Man steals from Walmart then batters worker
SAVOY, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in solving a retail theft and a battery to a store employee at the Walmart in Savoy. We're told on December 15, a suspect entered Walmart, placed a hoverboard and scooter into a cart, and started walking toward the exit.
WAND TV
Illinois football adds 21 players on National Signing Day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illinois football team added 21 players on National Signing Day. Seven of the signees are from the state of Illinois. That includes ALAH star Kaden Feagin who totaled 2,300 total yards and 37 touchdowns during his senior season. The 21 players are from nine different...
25newsnow.com
First Alert: Latest update on the incoming Winter Storm
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Today is the true calm before the storm, with highs in the low 30s under cloudy skies. Dry weather will persist through the evening hours, with just a slight chance for a few snowflakes by daybreak Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Bureau and Putnam counties ahead of the incoming storm system that looks to bring accumulating snow, blizzard-like travel conditions, and bitter cold to central Illinois over the next few days. A Winter Storm Watch Remains in effect for the rest of the 25 News Viewing Area.
WAND TV
Man hit while crossing the street in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man was hit while trying to cross the street in Danville Tuesday night. Danville Police were called to the 3600 block of N. Vermilion St. around 6 p.m. They found a 65-year-old man lying in the street after being hit by a vehicle traveling northbound...
