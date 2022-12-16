ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

The Oakland Press

Ascension Macomb Oakland Hospital consolidating its birthing services

Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital will be partnering with Ascension St. John Hospital and Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital to consolidate its labor, delivery and postpartum services at those sites of care starting in February. The collaboration will provide moms and babies access to the highest level of infant and obstetrical care including...
ROCHESTER, MI
candgnews.com

Doctors develop new techniques for recovery from surgery

TROY — Those recovering from surgeries may soon have an easier time thanks to a new treatment plan developed by doctors at Corewell Health East in Troy. The treatment was recently given a statewide recommendation by the Michigan Spine Surgery Improvement Collaborative and has sparked interest from many other hospitals in the area.
TROY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

2 more Ann Arbor schools closed Monday, Dec. 19, due to ‘very high’ staff absences

ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor Public Schools has canceled classes at two of its buildings Monday, Dec. 19, due to a “very high” number of staff illnesses. The district is unable to ensure sufficient staffing at A2 STEAM K-8 school and Tappan Middle School on Monday, AAPS Superintendent Jeanice Swift said, marking this the third consecutive school day it has had to cancel classes at one of its buildings due to staff illnesses.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thesalinepost.com

Saline City Council Considers Proposals to Cut Spending

Expensive and unplanned-for construction projects have left the City of Saline scrambling to refill coffers. At last night's city council meeting, city staff presented ideas for generating revenue and cutting spending. City council has a policy that dictates if the city's unassigned fund balance falls below 15 percent of the...
The Ann Arbor News

Try these 5 eateries now that University of Michigan students are gone on holiday break

ANN ARBOR, MI - From Monday, Dec. 19 to Jan. 4, there are tens of thousands less people in Ann Arbor thanks to University of Michigan’s winter holiday break. That means a lot more space at popular student hotspots on South University Avenue and State Street. Restaurants packed with students during the fall semester now will have a little breathing room for a few weeks.
ANN ARBOR, MI
candgnews.com

Walled Lake Consolidated Schools introduces new superintendent

WALLED LAKE — After learning last summer that Walled Lake Consolidated School District Superintendent Kenneth Gutman would be stepping away from his role, John Bernia began watching for a posting about a job opening for the position “right away,” he said. Having worked in public education for...
WALLED LAKE, MI
9&10 News

CMU Graduation Ceremony Turns into Engagement Party

During Central Michigan University’s winter commencement ceremony on Dec. 17, David Shoemaker of Livonia proposed to Ryann Swann of Brighton … and she said yes!. The couple met in 2019 in the Towers residence hall, where David was working the front desk. They dated throughout college and both graduated this past May, David with a bachelor’s in entrepreneurship and Ryann with a bachelor’s in psychology and sociology.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
candgnews.com

Dispose responsibly this holiday season

METO DETROIT — The most wonderful time of the year can also be the most wasteful time of the year. Local recycling and waste management agencies are reminding the public to be mindful of what they throw away this holiday season and how they dispose of it. Jeff McKeen...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

City Of Howell Launches New App

The City of Howell has launched a new app to help keep residents, businesses, and visitors in the know. The app, MY HOWELL MI, is free to download and people will get notifications sent to them on things like weather alerts, road closures, construction updates, festivals and events that are happening in the City, and downtown deals.
HOWELL, MI
13abc.com

Local doctor warns residents of tripledemic in our region

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cases of COVID-19, the flu, and RSV are all going up across the country. So what can you do to try to lower your chances of getting sick? We spoke with a local doctor about the tripledemic and its impact here at home. Dr. Brian Kaminski...
TOLEDO, OH
wemu.org

Flu and other respiratory illnesses on the rise in Washtenaw County

Washtenaw County Health Department officials say they cannot identify which respiratory illness is impacting Ann Arbor Public Schools, but they can say which one is currently the most prevalent in the community. The health department is reporting the number of hospitalizations caused by COVID-19 and RSV are down slightly, but...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
wdet.org

Cutting ties with people and how to start new

People make up so much of our life. But sometimes those same people, and the organizations that they are part of, can be harmful. That harm can reach such a degree that we have to remove ourselves from the situation entirely. As a result, people all over America have been...
DETROIT, MI
bridgemi.com

Foster children to Michigan: Remove barriers, help us graduate school on time

Christian Randle expected to spend his senior year in a dual enrollment program that allows Michigan students to receive college credit while still in high school. Instead, the Farmington 17-year-old is working toward just a high school equivalency certificate. Sponsor. He told the State Board of Education on Tuesday that...
FARMINGTON, MI

