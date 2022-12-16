Read full article on original website
Arbor Hospice without inpatient facility for first time in 24 years after Saline closure
SALINE, MI -- An Ann Arbor hospice care organization is without an in-patient facility for the first time in 24 years after it closed its hospice wing in a Saline senior center. Arbor Hospice, affiliated with Hospice of Michigan, closed its in-patient hospice care facility on Friday, Dec. 9. The...
The Oakland Press
Ascension Macomb Oakland Hospital consolidating its birthing services
Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital will be partnering with Ascension St. John Hospital and Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital to consolidate its labor, delivery and postpartum services at those sites of care starting in February. The collaboration will provide moms and babies access to the highest level of infant and obstetrical care including...
candgnews.com
Doctors develop new techniques for recovery from surgery
TROY — Those recovering from surgeries may soon have an easier time thanks to a new treatment plan developed by doctors at Corewell Health East in Troy. The treatment was recently given a statewide recommendation by the Michigan Spine Surgery Improvement Collaborative and has sparked interest from many other hospitals in the area.
WTOL-TV
This local doctor opened a bakery and fulfilled a dream | Good Day on WTOL 11
Claire Cameron-Ruetz used to be a doctor, but found her true passion as a baker. You can find her work at the Dollop Shop in Westgate.
2 more Ann Arbor schools closed Monday, Dec. 19, due to ‘very high’ staff absences
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor Public Schools has canceled classes at two of its buildings Monday, Dec. 19, due to a “very high” number of staff illnesses. The district is unable to ensure sufficient staffing at A2 STEAM K-8 school and Tappan Middle School on Monday, AAPS Superintendent Jeanice Swift said, marking this the third consecutive school day it has had to cancel classes at one of its buildings due to staff illnesses.
thesalinepost.com
Saline City Council Considers Proposals to Cut Spending
Expensive and unplanned-for construction projects have left the City of Saline scrambling to refill coffers. At last night's city council meeting, city staff presented ideas for generating revenue and cutting spending. City council has a policy that dictates if the city's unassigned fund balance falls below 15 percent of the...
Try these 5 eateries now that University of Michigan students are gone on holiday break
ANN ARBOR, MI - From Monday, Dec. 19 to Jan. 4, there are tens of thousands less people in Ann Arbor thanks to University of Michigan’s winter holiday break. That means a lot more space at popular student hotspots on South University Avenue and State Street. Restaurants packed with students during the fall semester now will have a little breathing room for a few weeks.
candgnews.com
Walled Lake Consolidated Schools introduces new superintendent
WALLED LAKE — After learning last summer that Walled Lake Consolidated School District Superintendent Kenneth Gutman would be stepping away from his role, John Bernia began watching for a posting about a job opening for the position “right away,” he said. Having worked in public education for...
Henry Ford Health in Detroit to Lead Clinical Trial on Heart Device
Henry Ford Health in Detroit will be spearheading a multi-center, first-of-its-kind national clinical trial dubbed the “CORRAL-AF IDE” study for a left atrial appendage occlusion device known as the LAmbre […] The post Henry Ford Health in Detroit to Lead Clinical Trial on Heart Device appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
CMU Graduation Ceremony Turns into Engagement Party
During Central Michigan University’s winter commencement ceremony on Dec. 17, David Shoemaker of Livonia proposed to Ryann Swann of Brighton … and she said yes!. The couple met in 2019 in the Towers residence hall, where David was working the front desk. They dated throughout college and both graduated this past May, David with a bachelor’s in entrepreneurship and Ryann with a bachelor’s in psychology and sociology.
candgnews.com
Dispose responsibly this holiday season
METO DETROIT — The most wonderful time of the year can also be the most wasteful time of the year. Local recycling and waste management agencies are reminding the public to be mindful of what they throw away this holiday season and how they dispose of it. Jeff McKeen...
44-acre property along Saline River could become latest Washtenaw County preserve
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A roughly 44-acre property along the Saline River could end up as Washtenaw County’s latest nature preserve, with possibilities to connect to city of Saline parks and nearby natural areas. Officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced on Thursday, Dec. 15, that the...
whmi.com
City Of Howell Launches New App
The City of Howell has launched a new app to help keep residents, businesses, and visitors in the know. The app, MY HOWELL MI, is free to download and people will get notifications sent to them on things like weather alerts, road closures, construction updates, festivals and events that are happening in the City, and downtown deals.
Dexter loses a restaurateur, environmentalist and one of its ‘most influential leaders’
DEXTER, MI - When Paul Cousins approached professors at Michigan State University’s hospitality business school with an idea for a gourmet restaurant in a historic home in Dexter, they told him to forget about it. How could a high school biology instructor who baked cakes for the teachers’ lounge...
wdet.org
Activists want the DIA to spend its $300 million on a ‘world class experience’
The Detroit Institute of Arts has collected nearly $300 million since 2012 from property taxpayers to provide services to Wayne, Oakland and Macomb County residents, and to keep the museum afloat. Outlier Media and Detroit Free Press reporter Miriam Marini says Detroit activists want to know how the money is...
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Dec. 18
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. North Fifth Avenue: The road from Detroit Street to Catherine Street will have a lane shift starting at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, and going through June 21, 2024.
13abc.com
Local doctor warns residents of tripledemic in our region
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cases of COVID-19, the flu, and RSV are all going up across the country. So what can you do to try to lower your chances of getting sick? We spoke with a local doctor about the tripledemic and its impact here at home. Dr. Brian Kaminski...
wemu.org
Flu and other respiratory illnesses on the rise in Washtenaw County
Washtenaw County Health Department officials say they cannot identify which respiratory illness is impacting Ann Arbor Public Schools, but they can say which one is currently the most prevalent in the community. The health department is reporting the number of hospitalizations caused by COVID-19 and RSV are down slightly, but...
wdet.org
Cutting ties with people and how to start new
People make up so much of our life. But sometimes those same people, and the organizations that they are part of, can be harmful. That harm can reach such a degree that we have to remove ourselves from the situation entirely. As a result, people all over America have been...
bridgemi.com
Foster children to Michigan: Remove barriers, help us graduate school on time
Christian Randle expected to spend his senior year in a dual enrollment program that allows Michigan students to receive college credit while still in high school. Instead, the Farmington 17-year-old is working toward just a high school equivalency certificate. Sponsor. He told the State Board of Education on Tuesday that...
