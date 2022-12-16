Read full article on original website
Related
KULR8
Senior girls basketball relying on senior leadership with new roster
Billings Senior surprised some people last year in the state tournament. But they're rebuilding their roster and leaning on leadership of their three senior captains.
KULR8
Gary Roller to retire as general manager of Billings Mustangs
BILLINGS, Montana – Fresh on the heels of winning the McCurdy Cup recognizing demonstrated continued excellence both on and off the field, the Billings Mustangs announced today that the club’s general manager for the past 19 years, Gary Roller, has decided to retire. Roller will remain as general manager until a successor is named.
KULR8
Several incidents reported on roadways throughout Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting several incidents on roadways throughout Montana Wednesday as severe winter weather continues. On I-94 westbound near Miles City, the passing lane is partially blocked due to a commercial vehicle crash on the shoulder at mile-marker 140. On I-90 westbound, a...
KULR8
Billings Public Schools will be closed Thursday, Dec. 22
BILLINGS, Mont. - Due to forecasted frigid temperatures, Billings Public Schools will be closed Thursday, Dec. 22. Scheduled activities on Wednesday and Thursday, including practices, are canceled and may be rescheduled at a later date, Superintendent Greg Upham said. Building administration and custodians will report to their respective buildings in...
KULR8
Shelter opening in downtown Billings Wednesday night
BILLINGS, Mont. - ShelterFirst in downtown Billings is opening Wednesday night and will be open nightly until April 30, 2023. The low barrier shelter can sleep up to 31 people nightly and is located at the First Congregational Church, 310 N 27th St. in Billings. Seven nights a week, guests...
KULR8
Montana Rescue Mission hosting Christmas feast
Billings, MT. - Volunteers at Montana Rescue Mission are preparing for a feast to be served on Christmas Day. "It's all food donated by members of the community," said Matt Lundgren, the Director of the Billings Leadership Foundation. Over the last few months, MRM has put 400 people in more...
KULR8
Man taken to hospital, suspect in custody following shooting in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A man was shot on King Arthur Dr. Wednesday in Billings. The Billings Police Department reports officers responded around 5:00 pm. The man was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time. A suspect was taken into custody at the scene and there...
KULR8
Water main break causes some flooding by Canyon and Wheatstone in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A water main break by Canyon Dr. and Wheatstone Dr. is causing flooding issues, police say. It happened at 3:16 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21. Sgt. Schwartz with the Billings Police Department told NonStop Local via text a water department crew member is responding to the break and a police officer is handling traffic control.
KULR8
Influenza, COVID-19 taking toll on Yellowstone County residents
Billings, MT – Influenza continues to hit Yellowstone County hard and early. So far this season, at least 1,111 flu cases have been confirmed in county residents. Fifty-eight people have been hospitalized and two have died. The most recently reported death occurred on Dec. 14. A woman in her...
KULR8
Man dies at hospital after shooting on south side of Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Police are investigating a deadly shooting which took place along South 27th street late Wednesday night. According to a tweet from Sergeant Harley Cagle, around 8 p.m. police responded to a report of a man who was shot on the 200 block S. 27th Street in Billings.
KULR8
Snow removal business see need for services in community
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Magic City is reminding residents about their responsibility to remove snow. "We've been out a little more this year than in previous years," said Josh Greni, the owner of The Grass Patch in Billings. "The last few years the snow has been slow but it's starting to turn around more so than we have in the last few years."
Comments / 0