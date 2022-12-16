ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Blogging Big Blue

Surprise $1,400 Stimulus Checks: Who Will Receive the Federal Payment Before the End of the Year?

Unexpected money is always a wonderful thing, right? It mostly entails sending extra stimulus checks to people who meet a very specific criterion. No, there isn’t anything here that would count as a fourth stimulus payment. And the payment for the sixth and final child tax credit installment of 2021 is due in less than a month. Here is how some of you will still receive a $1,400 stimulus check in 2022 after all of that.
Blogging Big Blue

IRS: $600 transaction no need to be reported

People who use payment applications like Venmo, PayPal, and Cash App may need to record some transactions totaling more than $600 to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Not all payments app transactions exceeding $600 require IRS reporting. Income must be reported, but if you receive a 1099-K form, you might need to show that a transaction was not profitable.
CNBC

A $7,000 penny could be hiding in your pocket—here's how to identify it

You may want to think twice before tossing out your loose change — one of your pennies could be worth $7,000. That's if you have a 1983 Lincoln penny, says Blake Alma, whose "CoinHub" TikTok account has over 850,000 followers. In 2017, the rare penny was auctioned for $7,050, according to Professional Coin Grading Service, one of the most popular third-party coin grading and authentication companies.
CNET

Received Your Social Security COLA Letter in the Mail? Don't Lose It

If you receive Social Security benefits, keep an eye out for a letter in the mail regarding the cost of living adjustment coming in January. Don't throw it out. You may need it for a number of things, including proof of benefit amount when applying for loans or energy assistance.
Blogging Big Blue

SSI Payments: Who will receive $941 before December 30?

Beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments will receive their second monthly payment of $1,755 on December 30. When December 30th rolls around, SSI recipients’ bank accounts will be credited with $914. Who Is Eligible For $941 SSI Payments?. As a result of rising inflation, the Social Security Administration...
OHIO STATE

