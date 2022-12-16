Read full article on original website
Related
New Credit Law Allows On-time Rent Payments, Cell Phone Bills And Utilities to Increase Your Credit Score
New Credit Law Allows On-time Rent Payments, Cell Phone Bills And Utilities to Increase Your Credit Score: By Clarence Walker. New Credit Scoring Model For Rent Payments, Utilities and Cell Phone BillsPhoto byFree Image: Pabitra Kaity: Pixabay.
If Your Credit Score Is Under 670, Make These 5 Moves Now
Many people struggle to maintain a healthy credit score, with the average person's credit score being 698, according to Equifax. Take a Look Back: 2022 Year in ReviewTips: 3 Easy Tips To Turn Your...
Your Equifax settlement payment won't be $125 because too many people wanted the money
People have been getting payments as low as $5.21 because of the sheer number of people who filed claims for money over the 2017 data breach.
KTNV
Best Bad Credit Loans Guaranteed Approval In USA From Top Online Lenders Of December 2022
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KTNV. — Best Bad Credit Loans Guaranteed Approval In USA From Top Online Lenders Of December 2022. Did you recently request a bank or credit union loan and got rejected?...
Medical Debt On Your Credit Report Will Disappear in 2023
Photo courtesy of KHOU.com/Medical DebtPhoto byKHOU-11 Starting in the first half of 2023, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion will no longer include medical debt in collections under $500 on credit reports.
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: SSI recipients will receive rare double payments in December worth $1,755
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second of two December payments in three weeks, closing out the 2022 calendar and kicking off the next year's payment schedule. Eligible recipients will receive their first payment of $841 on Dec. 1 and their second payment of $914 on...
Social Security: Not Everyone Will Receive Increased Payment in 2023; Here’s Why!
Those who receive Social Security will soon learn what their new monthly benefits will be in 2023 once the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) of 8.7% takes effect. The Social Security Administration will start distributing beneficiaries’ COLA notices in December with information on the amounts of their payments for the next year.
Surprise $1,400 Stimulus Checks: Who Will Receive the Federal Payment Before the End of the Year?
Unexpected money is always a wonderful thing, right? It mostly entails sending extra stimulus checks to people who meet a very specific criterion. No, there isn’t anything here that would count as a fourth stimulus payment. And the payment for the sixth and final child tax credit installment of 2021 is due in less than a month. Here is how some of you will still receive a $1,400 stimulus check in 2022 after all of that.
Student Loan Forgiveness: There’s a Way To Cancel Your Debt Within 2 Weeks
The White House continues to encourage qualified borrowers to submit debt relief claims even while legal objections to President Joe Biden’s proposal to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt are being heard in courts. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that the temporary order does...
How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times
Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are...
Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits
Social Security serves mostly older retirees, but also the disabled through Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program gives extra help to the most...
5 Things You Should Always Pay For With Cash
Banks issue rewards credit cards for all kinds of spending categories, from flights, hotels, rental cars and entertainment to groceries, dining, warehouse clubs and e-commerce. With all of those ways...
IRS: $600 transaction no need to be reported
People who use payment applications like Venmo, PayPal, and Cash App may need to record some transactions totaling more than $600 to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Not all payments app transactions exceeding $600 require IRS reporting. Income must be reported, but if you receive a 1099-K form, you might need to show that a transaction was not profitable.
CNBC
A $7,000 penny could be hiding in your pocket—here's how to identify it
You may want to think twice before tossing out your loose change — one of your pennies could be worth $7,000. That's if you have a 1983 Lincoln penny, says Blake Alma, whose "CoinHub" TikTok account has over 850,000 followers. In 2017, the rare penny was auctioned for $7,050, according to Professional Coin Grading Service, one of the most popular third-party coin grading and authentication companies.
CNET
Received Your Social Security COLA Letter in the Mail? Don't Lose It
If you receive Social Security benefits, keep an eye out for a letter in the mail regarding the cost of living adjustment coming in January. Don't throw it out. You may need it for a number of things, including proof of benefit amount when applying for loans or energy assistance.
Why Did I Get Two Social Security Checks This Month?
Social Security is generally a once-per-month proposition. However, in certain cases, Social Security beneficiaries can receive more than one check per month. For some this is a normal occurrence, but...
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December
Berkshire Hathaway owns small stakes in these two blue-chip stocks.
SSI Payments: Who will receive $941 before December 30?
Beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments will receive their second monthly payment of $1,755 on December 30. When December 30th rolls around, SSI recipients’ bank accounts will be credited with $914. Who Is Eligible For $941 SSI Payments?. As a result of rising inflation, the Social Security Administration...
What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Age 70?
Social Security was never meant to replace 100% of a worker's income in retirement. However, among elderly Social Security beneficiaries, about 12% of men and 15% of women still rely on Social...
Comments / 3