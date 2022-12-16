Pittsburgh Penguins star defenseman Kris Letang admitted Tuesday he's keeping an early eye on the Metropolitan Division standings. "I'm watching them every day," Letang said following Pittsburgh's win against the New York Rangers, according to team reporter Michelle Crechiolo. "That's how tight it is. You see how we created a gap with that losing streak, and you're like, oh, shoot - we have to get going. You don't want to dig yourself too deep because it's too tough of a division and league."

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO