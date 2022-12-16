Read full article on original website
Fantasy Podcast: Which bad-weather games should worry you in Week 16?
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. How does weather impact fantasy performance? (1:45) Which bad-weather games should you be worried about this week? (4:55) Who's the best Jalen Hurts replacement...
NHL Tuesday best bets: Jets to take flight in Winnipeg
We split our best bets to begin the week. The Boston Bruins took care of business in regulation but the Edmonton Oilers were unable to get past the Nashville Predators in overtime. Let's dive into a couple of games that stand out on Tuesday's eight-game slate. Senators (+130) @ Jets...
Friday's Lightning-Sabres game postponed due to incoming storm
Friday's game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Buffalo Sabres has been postponed due to a severe winter storm that's expected to impact western New York and surrounding areas, the league announced Wednesday. The game will instead be played on March 4. Additionally, the Sabres' original home game for...
Penguins' Letang: I watch division standings 'every day' amid tight race
Pittsburgh Penguins star defenseman Kris Letang admitted Tuesday he's keeping an early eye on the Metropolitan Division standings. "I'm watching them every day," Letang said following Pittsburgh's win against the New York Rangers, according to team reporter Michelle Crechiolo. "That's how tight it is. You see how we created a gap with that losing streak, and you're like, oh, shoot - we have to get going. You don't want to dig yourself too deep because it's too tough of a division and league."
2023 will be the year of the superlative draft talent
Scoot Henderson idolized the late Kobe Bryant because he admired his ruthlessness and iron will. But on the biggest night to date of his NBA draft season, Henderson channeled Michael Jordan's audacity. The G League Ignite point guard drove the lane in suburban Las Vegas on Oct. 4 against the...
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Nation's top QBs Manning, Nelson sign with Texas, USC
Texas and USC landed the two biggest prizes in the 2023 recruiting class when five-star quarterbacks Arch Manning and Malachi Nelson signed their letters of intent with the Longhorns and Trojans, respectively. Manning is the No. 2 overall prospect and second-ranked pocket passer this cycle, according to the ESPN 300....
Sarver selling Suns, Mercury for $4B to mortgage lender Ishbia
Longtime Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver reached an agreement to sell the majority stake of ownership to billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia, the 61-year-old announced Tuesday. Ishbia is paying $4 billion for more than 50% ownership of the Suns and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury. Included in the deal is all of...
Colts bench Ryan for 2nd time, Foles named starter
The Indianapolis Colts are replacing Matt Ryan with Nick Foles for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, head coach Jeff Saturday announced Wednesday. It's the second time this season the Colts have demoted Ryan. The plan is for Foles to finish out the season under center. "Ultimately, I...
Buddy Hield takes vulgar shot at former team Kings
The man nicknamed “Buddy Love” apparently has no love for his old team. Video went viral this week of Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield taking a vulgar shot at the Sacramento Kings while shooting around before a game against the Boston Celtics. As Pacers teammate Aaron Nesmith was being interviewed, Hield was in the background... The post Buddy Hield takes vulgar shot at former team Kings appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA strips Knicks of 2025 2nd-rounder for early discussions with Brunson
The NBA stripped the New York Knicks of their second-round draft pick in 2025 for entering into free-agency discussions with Jalen Brunson this past summer before the permitted date, the league announced Wednesday. The league made the ruling following an investigation into the team's signing of the 26-year-old, who had...
Exclusive: Brandon Boston Jr. Reacts to Winning G-League Showcase MVP
LA Clippers guard Brandon Boston Jr. led the Ontario Clippers to a G-League Showcase title
Swanson unsurprised by Braves exit: 'They were going to move on'
Newly signed Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson admitted Wednesday that he was disappointed but not surprised that a reunion with the Atlanta Braves wasn't in the cards. "I'd be lying if I said I didn't hope that I would be back home," Swanson said, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers. "Atlanta is where I always envisioned myself, especially after I got traded. I'm a homebody."
Oregon flips 5-star safety Bowen from Notre Dame
Five-star safety Peyton Bowen flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to Oregon on Wednesday. The Texas native gave his pledge to the Fighting Irish in January. Bowen was the highest-rated member of Notre Dame's 2023 class. Bowen is the No. 2 recruit at his position and the No. 14 overall...
Report: Royals, Lyles agree to 2-year, $17M deal
The Kansas City Royals and right-hander Jordan Lyles are in agreement on a two-year, $17-million deal, a source told Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Lyles, 32, is coming off a decent year with the Baltimore Orioles in which he posted a 4.42 ERA and 4.40 FIP over 179 innings in 32 starts.
Report: Titans' Tannehill likely done for season with ankle injury
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is likely to miss the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury, a source told The Athletic's Joe Rexrode. The Titans are unsure if his ankle will require surgery, Rexrode reports. Tannehill sustained the injury in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers....
Prescott: Eagles game 'about making a statement to ourselves'
Dak Prescott thinks Saturday's highly anticipated matchup against the 13-1 Philadelphia Eagles will be a great test for the Dallas Cowboys as they try to regain their confidence after a tough loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. "If anything, it's about making a statement to ourselves," Prescott said Wednesday, according to...
5-star safety Bowen signs with Oklahoma a day after committing to Oregon
Five-star safety Peyton Bowen is signing with Oklahoma a day after announcing his commitment to Oregon. The Texas native initially flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to Oregon on Wednesday. However, Bowen changed his mind just 24 hours later. "Soon after choosing Oregon yesterday morning, I came to the realization...
Ravens to start Huntley vs. Falcons with Lamar out for 3rd straight game
The Baltimore Ravens will start quarterback Tyler Huntley in Saturday's game against the Atlanta Falcons with Lamar Jackson still sidelined due to a knee injury, head coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday. It'll be Jackson's third consecutive missed contest. Huntley appeared on the injury report Wednesday with a right shoulder issue,...
TNF player props: Flying under the radar with Jaguars, Jets
Last season, we rocked and rolled our way to the Super Bowl with music-themed Thursday Night Football player props, joyfully celebrating the start of a new NFL week. This year, we'll use an episode from "Must See TV" cornerstone "Seinfeld" each week to remind us that betting is supposed to be fun, even when an absurd series of events leads to a losing bet.
