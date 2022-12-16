ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardner superintendent apologizes for calling snow day minutes before start of school

By Beth Germano
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 6 days ago

Gardner superintendent apologizes for calling snow day minutes before start of school 02:41

GARDNER - The Superintendent of Schools in Gardner is apologizing to parents after calling a snow day just minutes before the start of school.

Parent Kimberly Kendrick was making the most of it with her preschooler Anthony, only finding out school was canceled when she arrived at the doors and was told to go home. "I had to wake my youngest, get them up and get ready. It's a little frustrating having to turn around, they don't understand what's happening," said Kendrick.

What happened was snow that was forecasted for mostly rain. It forced Superintendent Mark Pellegrino to make that call at 7:05 a.m. "It said rain, no accumulation. Rain at 4:30, 5:00, 5:30, 6:00 no accumulation only rain," he tells WBZ-TV.

School buses on snow day in Gardner, MA CBS Boston

But by 6:30 a.m. roads were suddenly getting snow-covered and slick, the buses were already rolling and some students were already arriving. It's the biggest headache any superintendent faces.

"Our whole goal is to respond as quickly as possible. It doesn't work out perfectly and this is one of those times," said Pellegrino.

In fact, not too many in Gardner thought they'd be tackling heavy snow that brought out the heavy equipment. Amanda Hernandez, enjoying a snow day with her children, says she was caught off guard but is forgiving. "No one is perfect. You do the best you can, the weather is unpredictable," said Hernandez.

The superintendent could only send a letter of apology to his parents who had a disrupted morning routine. "I checked last night and every surrounding town already cancelled. I was waiting for Gardner to hurry up and catch the train," said Kimberly Kendrick.

