Villanova, PA

Dixon scores 18, Villanova defeats St. John’s 78-63

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP)Eric Dixon scored 18 points and Villanova won its Big East opener, defeating St. John’s 78-63 on Wednesday night. Dixon also contributed six rebounds for the Wildcats (7-5). Brandon Slater scored 16 points and Caleb Daniels added 13 points. The Red Storm (11-2, 1-1 Big East) were...
VILLANOVA, PA
Rutgers hosts Bucknell in pursuit of second straight win

For Rutgers, the solution to a pair of gut-wrenching losses was a complete performance against a quality non-conference opponent. Rutgers hopes to produce another complete showing Friday when it hosts Bucknell in Piscataway, N.J. On Saturday, the Scarlet Knights (7-4) responded to a controversial one-point loss at Ohio State (Dec....
LEWISBURG, PA

