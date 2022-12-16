The Wisconsin Badgers are off to a hot start this season. They are undefeated in Big Ten play and have some quality non-conference wins. One aspect of their season that has been underrated is how good they are on the road. They are able to go into hostile environments and keep their poise. Last week, the Badgers made their debut in the AP Top 25 rankings. This week, the Wisconsin Badgers continue to climb the Top 25 rankings.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO