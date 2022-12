(IMPERIAL) Windsor High School senior Mia Steighorst, the number one singles player on the Windsor tennis team has been selected to the KTJJ/J-98 Girls Tennis Dream Team. Mia finished second in districts but unfortunately lost in the sectional round. Mia set the Windsor record of career wins with 58. She took fourth place in the Kennett Tournament and won first place at the Farmington Tournament. Mia says winning at Farmington is her greatest tennis memory.

WINDSOR, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO