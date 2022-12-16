Read full article on original website
VDOT advises against traveling in Virginia Thursday: what to know about Northern Neck, Fredericksburg, & I-81 corridorWatchful EyeVirginia State
VDOT to start weather patrol in Fredericksburg & on I-95 at 8 p.m., advising drivers to stay inWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
The Confederate victory that caused the Union to reevaluate its strategyWilliam Saint ValFredericksburg, VA
Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year HiatusRob ThompsonManassas, VA
The Holiday Milkshakes at this Virginia Country Store are Bucket List WorthyTravel MavenFredericksburg, VA
She’s now Major Scott! Spotsy Sheriff’s Office promotes Liz Scott
She’s now Major Scott! Spotsy Sheriff’s Office promotes Liz Scott. Major Elizabeth Scott started her law enforcement career in 1996 with the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office as a Deputy. She has held every rank with the Sheriff’s Office, to include Captain of the Patrol Division, Court’s Division, and Criminal Investigations Division. During her career, she has been the first and only female canine handler, working two K9’s, Spaz and Nero and the first female on the SWAT team. Major Scott was also a member of the Sheriff’s Office Bike Unit. In 2002, Major Scott was the recipient of the Sheriff’s Office K9 Handler of the Year. She has been a long time Defensive Tactics Instructor at the Rappahannock Regional Criminal Justice Academy. What makes Major Scott most proud is her family, her husband of 30 years, and her daughter. Major Scott credits her success at the Sheriff’s Office from her up bringing, born into a military family, public service has been a pivotal part of her entire family. Learning that hard work and a little tenacity pays off!
Home of the Week: Cozy log cabin on Log Cabin Road
This is not a dream: Your cozy log cabin on Log Cabin Road awaits in Spotsylvania County!. Spanning three bedrooms and 1.5 baths, this gleaming and secluded rancher sits on three wooded acres. For country living, seclusion and seamless access to the broader region, this location is bliss. On the...
Expect I-95 S delays overnight this week in the Fredericksburg area
Expect I-95 S delays overnight this week in the Fredericksburg area. Travelers on Interstate 95 southbound are advised that lane closures and intermittent full traffic stops are scheduled overnight on the evenings of Monday Dec. 19 through Thursday, Dec. 22, ending by 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, for construction on the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.
Fredericksburg District: Prepared to adjust holiday week plans to avoid travel during potentially bad weather
Fredericksburg District: Prepared to adjust holiday week plans to avoid travel during potentially bad weather. Travelers are advised that hazardous road conditions may develop later this week in the Fredericksburg area along the Interstate 95 corridor and in the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula, and to prepare now to adjust holiday departure and arrival plans to avoid driving during inclement weather.
How to prevent frozen water pipes
As winter begins and the temperatures continue to drop, now is the time to start taking preventive measures to protect your pipes and water supply and help control your utility costs. When temperatures drop below freezing, homeowners need to take action in order to prevent pipes from freezing. When pipes freeze it creates a lot of pressure inside the pipe which can cause it to burst and can lead to serious flooding and expensive repairs. This damage is avoidable with the right preparation.
PHOTOS: New connection to the exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) off-ramp is now open
PHOTOS: New connection to the exit 133 (Falmouth/Warrenton) off-ramp is now open. VDOT says the exit point is again north of the Rappahannock River in Stafford, ending a temporary pattern that had northbound traffic exiting south of the bridge. The original northbound Rappahannock River bridge is now closed for maintenance. If you haven’t used the exit 133 interchange in several weeks, you will encounter a traffic signal that is now directing traffic entering and exiting I-95 northbound at Route 17 toward Warrenton and Route 17 Business. toward Falmouth.
Financial advisors from Fredericksburg to ring closing bell at stock exchange
Financial advisors from Fredericksburg to ring closing bell at stock exchange. Local financial advisors from Cary Street Partners will be ringing the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange Thursday. The firm, which is headquartered in Richmond but has a large presence in Fredericksburg, partnered with Fairlead Strategies to...
