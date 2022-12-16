She’s now Major Scott! Spotsy Sheriff’s Office promotes Liz Scott. Major Elizabeth Scott started her law enforcement career in 1996 with the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office as a Deputy. She has held every rank with the Sheriff’s Office, to include Captain of the Patrol Division, Court’s Division, and Criminal Investigations Division. During her career, she has been the first and only female canine handler, working two K9’s, Spaz and Nero and the first female on the SWAT team. Major Scott was also a member of the Sheriff’s Office Bike Unit. In 2002, Major Scott was the recipient of the Sheriff’s Office K9 Handler of the Year. She has been a long time Defensive Tactics Instructor at the Rappahannock Regional Criminal Justice Academy. What makes Major Scott most proud is her family, her husband of 30 years, and her daughter. Major Scott credits her success at the Sheriff’s Office from her up bringing, born into a military family, public service has been a pivotal part of her entire family. Learning that hard work and a little tenacity pays off!

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA ・ 11 HOURS AGO