'My Own Husband Is A Predator': Wife Accuses Fellow LAPD Officer Spouse Of Distributing Her Intimate Photos Without Consent

By Haley Gunn
 6 days ago
A wife and Los Angeles police officer has accused her husband, a fellow member of the LAPD , of sharing explicit photos and videos of her to colleagues without her knowledge or consent, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Brady Lamas , 45, now faces six counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly distributing the intimate photos of his wife via a group chat sometime between December 29, 2021 and January 24, 2022.

Six days later, upon his wife's discovery of the photos on January 30, Lamas was placed on home assignment while an internal investigation was conducted.

Lamas' wife, who remains anonymous, claimed she faced harassment at work by fellow officers from the alleged photo distribution.

Lamas is accused of utilizing a group chat on the communication app, Kik, to distribute the explicit images.

The wife slammed her husband's "horrible disturbing acts."

According to a court filing , the wife claimed that she endured workplace harassment from fellow officers prior to her discovery of the photos and videos of her being shown.

The wife described other male LAPD officers "intently" staring at her, as well as hearing comments like, "Brady is a lucky man" and "he doesn't know how good he has it."

The female officer said at the time, she thought the interactions were "unusual," but she was unaware of the Kik messages.

"My own husband is a predator and he preyed on me," the female officer stated in the court document. "I would have preferred that he punched me in the face."

According to a press release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office, the 45-year-old policeman was criminally charged on December 15.

District Attorney George Gascón made a statement on the officer's arrest and ongoing investigation.

"The complaint alleges he should have known that distributing the image would cause the other person emotional distress," the press release stated.

"The conduct alleged in this case can cause lasting emotional distress. No one should be subjected to these cruel and invasive actions," DA Gascón continued in the statement. "As a law enforcement officer who encounters victims each day, he should know the trauma that is caused when someone's privacy is violated."

Lamas' bond was set at $20,000 and he is scheduled to be arraigned in a Santa Clarita office of the Los Angeles Superior Court next Tuesday, December 20.

CarloSalvi
3d ago

It seems to me that his charges are rather ridiculous. California passed a revenge law years ago that addressed this very situation and I'm almost positive that it carried more than disorderly conduct charges. As a matter of fact, it's a felony.

WonkaWillie
5d ago

Before we can form a position on an article like this, we really need to see the pictures.

EJ_WA
5d ago

Umm ladies… let’s get real for a sec. If you sent a naked pic to your man, and it was hot… he has shown it to his friends. ✋🏼 don’t say ‘my man wouldn’t’ he has. Trust me. I don’t care ‘he promised not to show’, he lied. If you are hot he proudly showed his friends. I’ve seen pics of all my coworkers and friends wife’s and gf’s and I’ve shown them my mine. That’s just how guys are. And it’s really a compliment, cuz it’s look how amazing my lady is.

