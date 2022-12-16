ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Where to buy tickets for PA Farm Show Rodeo 2023 events

By James Wesser
WTAJ
WTAJ
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xqVhH_0jlPJ5ZJ00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One of the most popular events is coming back to Harrisburg for the 2023 Farm Show.

The First Frontier Circut finals are coming to the Farm Show between Jan. 12 and Jan 14.

Pa. Farm Show: Discounts for veterans, families

The First Frontier Circuit is part of the circuit system devised by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA). The First Frontier Circuit consists of 13 states, including Pennsylvania.

Tickets for the event can be found here .

The top 12 cowboys and cowgirls of this circuit come together for three days to battle for the championship, according to the First Frontier Circut website.

Rodeo events include:

  • Bareback riding
  • Barrel racing
  • Bull riding
  • Tie-down roping
  • Saddle bronc riding
  • Steer wrestling
  • Breakaway roping
  • Team roping

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

All tickets to the event are final and non-refundable.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Santa’s Reindeer approved for Christmas flight in Pennsylvania

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Agriculture Secretary Russell Reading and Pennsylvania State Dr. Kevin Brightbill announced that Santa’s reindeer at Hersheypark have been cleared for their Dec. 24 take-off. Redding and Brightbill joined Santa Claus and his nine reindeer at Hersheypark Christmas Candylane on Wednesday to announce that the reindeer received a clean bill […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Former Impractical Joker coming to Pennsylvania on new tour

(WTAJ) — Impractical Jokers fans can rejoice! After nearly two years since leaving the show, fans have a chance to catch Joe Gatto on his ‘Night of Comedy’ tour that’s coming through Pennsylvania. The Joe Gatto Night of Comedy tour kicks off on Jan. 6 in Canada and will make its way into Pennsylvania this […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Gaming parlor opens in Cumberland County with casino-like skill machines that can pay cash

A central Pennsylvania business is bringing casino-style skill games out of backroom bars. Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor at 5001 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township opened in November at the former Bamboo Frozen Yogurt Cafe and specializes exclusively in skill games for money. The business is highlighting the electronic games, which are common at convenience stores, bars, truck stops and private clubs, in a more intimate setting.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Gettysburg National Park shares update on Little Round Top rehab project

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg National Park is five months into a nearly two-year-long restoration of Little Round Top. On Monday the park shared an update on the project. In a time-lapse video shared on social media, crews could be seen replacing a walking path that was overgrown. The original path was worn and overwhelmed […]
GETTYSBURG, PA
FOX43.com

Iron Valley Tubing will open for the season on Dec. 26

CORNWALL, Pa. — A Lebanon County snow tubing facility announced it will open for the season on December 26. Iron Valley Tubing, located at the Iron Valley Golf Club at 201 Iron Valley Drive in Cornwall, said it will open its tubing courses for the first time on the day after Christmas.
CORNWALL, PA
WTAJ

Make these holiday party boards for your next gathering

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Impress your guests at your next gathering with these festive holiday party boards from Martins Giant Food Stores. Registered dietician, Holly Doan stops by to show us how we can easily assemble our own boards at home. Fun and Festive Holiday Boards:  Building fun and festive boards is one of the […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Children’s Christmas party held in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 21st annual children’s Christmas party was held at John Harris High School on Sunday. The event for inner-city families was hosted by Estamos Unidos de Pennsylvania. it provides a cultural learning experience focused on the holidays, family, and transitions. But, they also handed out gifts, books, and food.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Susquehanna Township home explosion caught on video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Susquehanna Township family lost their home in a gas explosion last week, just minutes after they were warned to evacuate. The explosion was caught on a neighbor's Ring doorbell camera:. FOX43 spoke to two neighbors who were in their homes when the explosion happened.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg Walmart is giving away free Christmas trees

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg-area Walmart is giving away free Christmas trees Tuesday. "Your Harrisburg Walmart believes every family deserves a Christmas tree," the store posted on Facebook. The trees are available at the store's front entrance, while supplies last. The store is located at 6535 Grayson Road. Download...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Toy giveaway held at Salvation Army in York

YORK, Pa. — People got in line Tuesday for a special giveaway at the Salvation Army in York. More than 800 families are able to give their children presents for Christmas this year, thanks to a toy distribution. The distribution was made possible by donations, support from the community...
YORK, PA
WGAL

York County shelter providing a place to stay for people in need

YORK, Pa. — People living on the streets in York now have a place to sleep. On Tuesday night, the shelter saw over a dozen men come off the street. They were desperate to warm up and find a place to sleep. On "Code Blue" nights at Lifepath Christian...
PennLive.com

Lane restrictions planned Monday on I-83 bridge in Dauphin County: PennDOT

Motorists in Dauphin County are advised there will be lane restrictions Monday on northbound and southbound Interstate 83 at 13th Street in Harrisburg for a bridge inspection. Inspectors are scheduled to inspect the 13th Street bridge using a bucket truck on I-83 in both directions. Weather permitting, this work will be performed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, according to a press release.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Blaze rips through Edge of Town Plaza in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews are still on scene trying to subdue a large-scale working commercial fire that is tearing through the Edge of Town shopping plaza. The plaza blaze, located on the 5200 block of Baltimore Pike, alerted police at around 9:35 a.m. Dispatch says that...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/17/22)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 17. Jesse J. Sutch, 26, of Newport passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, as the result of an accident. The beloved son of David and Tammy Sutch, he was born Nov. 4, 1996, to Jamie McGran. David and Tammy adopted Jesse Nov. 16, 2012.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Historic Lancaster County church listed for sale

BAINBRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic church building more than 100 years old in Lancaster County is for sale, according to a recent Bennett Williams Commercial listing. Formerly known as the Ludwig United Methodist Church, the vacant church building is now on the market for $995,000. According to Bennett...
BAINBRIDGE, PA
abc27.com

Female body found at Harrisburg Sunken Garden

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A female body has been recovered in Harrisburg. According to Harrisburg Police, the body was recovered at the Harrisburg Sunken Garden on N. Front Street on Thursday. Officers were seen removing evidence from the area and deploying a drone over the garden. Police remain at...
WGAL

Fire destroys business in Adams County

LITTLESTOWN, Pa. — A fire gutted a business near Littlestown, Adams County. The fire at Ma's General Store in the 5200 block of Baltimore Pike was discovered around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Owner Cathy Briner said a passing driver spotted flames in the roof and alerted her and the other...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy