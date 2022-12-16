ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Local mother loses twins, hospital loses their remains

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local family is grieving the loss of their twin girls, and were grieving again over the disappearance of the girls' remains. The hospital informed them over the weekend, it had lost the remains and then informed Local 12 Tuesday afternoon that it had located the remains of the twins, who had been delivered stillborn last month.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Report: New COVID-19 variants responsible for 70% of new infections

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A warning about the newest omicron variants now circulating nationwide. The CDC reports that two of them are now responsible for at least 70% of all new infections. Infectious disease specialists say these new omicron variants, now known as BQ and XBB, are a serious threat to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

'Texas Turnaround' opens in Northern Kentucky; should help ease traffic congestion

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The new Texas Turnaround interchange at Pike St. in Covington opened at 5 a.m. Wednesday, according the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials. It should be safer and help a little with traffic congestion in the area. Drivers enter the highway without any traffic lights and will not need to merge with any traffic upon entering the highway.
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Medpace to invest $150M in Madisonville HQ, add more than 1k jobs

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Medpace announced a massive expansion effort in Cincinnati that includes 1,500 new jobs and another supersized addition to its global headquarters in Madisonville. The clinical contract research company pledged to add 1,500 jobs with an associated payroll of $90 million over the next six years....
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Covington Police issue golden alert for missing man with dementia

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Covington Police have issued a golden alert for a missing man who has dementia. Edward Wischer, 76, was reported missing by family members Wednesday night. They say he was last seen at the Walmart in Ft. Wright, Ky. Monday around 1:45 p.m. He is described as...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

DEA: More fentanyl seized in 2022 than 2021

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced that they have seized over 379 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl in 2022. The DEA said in a release they have confiscated over 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, prescription pills, more than double the number of pills confiscated in 2021. Over 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder were seized this calendar year, as well.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Some Cincinnati traditions being cancelled due to the arctic weather

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The bitter cold weather could be throwing a wrench in some beloved Cincinnati holiday family traditions. The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s Festival of Lights is one of the most popular Christmas traditions in the Tri-State but because it is nearly all outdoors, it could mean a miserable and even dangerous night for anyone with tickets for Friday.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 twin infant found, 1 still missing in Ohio AMBER Alert

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - An AMBER Alert has been issued after a woman took off in a running car with twin babies inside. One of the babies was found at the Dayton International Airport. A traveler heard the baby's cries and found him in a car seat in a parking...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKRC

Kason Thomas: Parents take search for missing baby boy to Dayton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of 5-month-old Kason Thomas told ABC 6 on Wednesday that they are living a nightmare. Chez and Wilhelmina spent the afternoon and evening driving from Columbus to Dayton and all around the city, looking for their little boy after he and his twin brother Kyair were abducted when the car they were in was stolen in the Short North area Monday night.
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Ambulances called to I-275 EB for crash in Kenton County

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - First responders were called to the scene of a crash in Kenton County Tuesday. Officials say that there was a crash on I-275 East at Mineola Pike. Ambulances were called to the scene but the severity of the injuries are unknown.
WKRC

Cincinnati Zoo closed Friday due to impending inclement weather

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden will be closed on Friday due to severe weather expected in the area. The Zoo was already scheduled to be closed on Saturday and Sunday for the holiday. If visitors were planning to visit with Santa before he heads back to the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Why some Duke Energy electric customers will see higher bills come January

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Duke Energy customers in Southwest Ohio should expect to see slightly higher prices on their electric bills in January. Ohio's utility regulator this past week formally approved a distribution rate increase, which will provide an additional $22.6 million in annual state revenue. This will make the cost...
CINCINNATI, OH

