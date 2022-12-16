Read full article on original website
WKRC
Local nonprofit opens as warming center despite city pushing back shelter's opening
DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WKRC) - A Kentucky nonprofit has faced countless obstacles trying to open its homeless shelter. Now with nasty weather on the way, the people who run Corine's House are doing what they must do to save lives. Dry Ridge administration has pushed back the opening of Corine's...
WKRC
Local mother loses twins, hospital loses their remains
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local family is grieving the loss of their twin girls, and were grieving again over the disappearance of the girls' remains. The hospital informed them over the weekend, it had lost the remains and then informed Local 12 Tuesday afternoon that it had located the remains of the twins, who had been delivered stillborn last month.
WKRC
Colerain Township turns churches, libraries, Northgate Mall into warming centers
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - With extremely low temperatures and possible flash freezes forecast, Colerain Township is providing additional warming centers as part of its Community Action Plan. Northgate Mall, White Oak Christian Church, Vineyard Northwest Church, Groesbeck Public Library, and North Central Library will be open as warming centers...
WKRC
What to have in your emergency kit if you're trapped in the cold weather
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Winter weather and holiday travel are expected to collide, and road crews want you to be ready. One thing you can do is have an emergency kit in your car. Filling it can be as easy as looking through your house and garage. What is on AAA’s...
WKRC
CVG airlines, airport officials prepare as travelers scramble ahead of storm
HEBRON, Ky. (WKRC) – Christina Moore flew to the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport from Florida Wednesday morning to meet her cousin April Howard to fly back to Florida with her for Christmas. Given the scene she encountered in on her way out in Orlando, she feels lucky to have...
WKRC
Report: New COVID-19 variants responsible for 70% of new infections
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A warning about the newest omicron variants now circulating nationwide. The CDC reports that two of them are now responsible for at least 70% of all new infections. Infectious disease specialists say these new omicron variants, now known as BQ and XBB, are a serious threat to...
WKRC
'Texas Turnaround' opens in Northern Kentucky; should help ease traffic congestion
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The new Texas Turnaround interchange at Pike St. in Covington opened at 5 a.m. Wednesday, according the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials. It should be safer and help a little with traffic congestion in the area. Drivers enter the highway without any traffic lights and will not need to merge with any traffic upon entering the highway.
WKRC
Medpace to invest $150M in Madisonville HQ, add more than 1k jobs
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Medpace announced a massive expansion effort in Cincinnati that includes 1,500 new jobs and another supersized addition to its global headquarters in Madisonville. The clinical contract research company pledged to add 1,500 jobs with an associated payroll of $90 million over the next six years....
WKRC
Covington Police issue golden alert for missing man with dementia
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Covington Police have issued a golden alert for a missing man who has dementia. Edward Wischer, 76, was reported missing by family members Wednesday night. They say he was last seen at the Walmart in Ft. Wright, Ky. Monday around 1:45 p.m. He is described as...
WKRC
Getting your home winter ready ahead of potential severe winter blast
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Severe winter weather has held off in the Tri-State for most of the year. Much of the country including the Tri-State expects a cold blast in less than 48 hours. Local 12 asked experts what families should do to get their home winter ready. "Look at your...
WKRC
DEA: More fentanyl seized in 2022 than 2021
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced that they have seized over 379 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl in 2022. The DEA said in a release they have confiscated over 50.6 million fentanyl-laced, prescription pills, more than double the number of pills confiscated in 2021. Over 10,000 pounds of fentanyl powder were seized this calendar year, as well.
WKRC
Some Cincinnati traditions being cancelled due to the arctic weather
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The bitter cold weather could be throwing a wrench in some beloved Cincinnati holiday family traditions. The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s Festival of Lights is one of the most popular Christmas traditions in the Tri-State but because it is nearly all outdoors, it could mean a miserable and even dangerous night for anyone with tickets for Friday.
WKRC
AAA: Holiday travelers should be prepared for busy roads, dangerous weather
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Anyone traveling over the holiday weekend is urged to plan ahead and be prepared for hazardous travel conditions. AAA is expecting this season to be the third busiest year for holiday travel since record keeping began in 2000. Friday is likely to be the busiest travel...
WKRC
1 twin infant found, 1 still missing in Ohio AMBER Alert
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - An AMBER Alert has been issued after a woman took off in a running car with twin babies inside. One of the babies was found at the Dayton International Airport. A traveler heard the baby's cries and found him in a car seat in a parking...
WKRC
Kason Thomas: Parents take search for missing baby boy to Dayton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of 5-month-old Kason Thomas told ABC 6 on Wednesday that they are living a nightmare. Chez and Wilhelmina spent the afternoon and evening driving from Columbus to Dayton and all around the city, looking for their little boy after he and his twin brother Kyair were abducted when the car they were in was stolen in the Short North area Monday night.
WKRC
Moving company leader sentenced for scams, holding possessions hostage
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Miami man was sentenced to six years in prison for moving company scams that defrauded more than 1,000 victims out of at least $2.4 million. Some of the victims were in the Tri-State. Serghei Verlan was sentenced in a federal courtroom in Cincinnati Tuesday. Verlan and...
WKRC
Ambulances called to I-275 EB for crash in Kenton County
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - First responders were called to the scene of a crash in Kenton County Tuesday. Officials say that there was a crash on I-275 East at Mineola Pike. Ambulances were called to the scene but the severity of the injuries are unknown.
WKRC
Kroger's Chef Aaron shares some festive recipes
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Food is at the center of a lot of Christmas memories. Chef Aaron from Kroger stopped by the Local 12 studio Thursday to share some festive recipes.
WKRC
Cincinnati Zoo closed Friday due to impending inclement weather
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden will be closed on Friday due to severe weather expected in the area. The Zoo was already scheduled to be closed on Saturday and Sunday for the holiday. If visitors were planning to visit with Santa before he heads back to the...
WKRC
Why some Duke Energy electric customers will see higher bills come January
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Duke Energy customers in Southwest Ohio should expect to see slightly higher prices on their electric bills in January. Ohio's utility regulator this past week formally approved a distribution rate increase, which will provide an additional $22.6 million in annual state revenue. This will make the cost...
