Not Interested: Fans Sound Off On Speculation Of Eva Marie WWE Return (And They Aren’t Happy)
That sounds negative. There have been a lot of WWE returns in recent months and there is nothing to suggest that they are slowing down. There are some stars who have garnered quite the positive reaction, but not everyone has been that well received. Now another name is being rumored for a return and the response on social media has been quite negative to say the least.
Homecoming: More Details On Surprise WWE Return
It’s all about the details. There have been several surprise returns to WWE this year, some of which have been almost shocking. It means a lot when a former star makes a return to WWE, and another one happened this week. Another former NXT champion made a surprise return, albeit this time on the main roster, and now we know a bit more about how everything went down.
WRESTLING RUMORS: Former WWE Star Teases Third Run With Company
One more time? There have been a lot of wrestlers coming in and out of WWE over the years, some of whom have had much better success than others. While some might not have done so well, they might have left quite the impression. Those are names who can be very noteworthy themselves, and one of the more noteworthy names might be teasing another WWE run.
REVIEW: New Year’s Revolution 2006: He Did It Before
Welcome to KB’s Old School (and New School) Reviews. I’ve been reviewing wrestling shows for over ten years now and have reviewed over 5,000 shows. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, I’ll be posting a new review here on Wrestlingrumors.net. It could be anything from modern WWE to old school to indies to anything in between. Note that I rate using letters instead of stars and I don’t rate matches under three minutes as really, how good or bad can something that short be?
Big Fans: Wendy’s Has A Prediction For AEW Best Of Seven Series
They have a fan. AEW has come a long way in just a few years’ time. The company was only announced at the beginning of 2019 and debuted later in the year, but is now the second biggest wrestling promotion in the United States. That is quite the impact, and it seems that they have gotten the attention of a rather large restaurant chain with a sense of humor.
Upgrade: Road Dogg Explains Changes Coming To NXT Call-Up System
That’s a better system. NXT has been a game changer for WWE, as the company now has its own developmental system to grow the next generation of talent. That is a rather important effort to make work and the right kind of process needs to be included. The process has been an issue over the years, but now things might be changing in a positive way.
Changeup: WWE Announces Very Special Edition Of Monday Night Raw
How to wrap things up. We are getting very close to the end of the year and than means it is time to look back at everything that happened over the course of 2022. WWE has had quite a collection of memorable moments and some of them are worth at least one more look. That is what we are going to be getting as WWE will be presenting a special edition of Monday Night Raw.
Not Him: WWE Pulls Hall Of Famer From ECW Tribute Show
They’re the big ones. WWE is the largest and most powerful wrestling company in the world, meaning they are where several wrestlers want to wind up. Some wrestlers are talented and valuable enough to keep around after their in-ring careers are over and get to stick with the company in a backstage role. One such star was unable to attend a special show as a result.
That’s Smart: Interesting Note On Roman Reigns’ Monday Night Raw Appearance
More than meets the eye. WWE runs a lot of television in any given week, with seven hours of national television between Monday Night Raw, NXT and SmackDown. That is a lot of material to cover and it means that WWE has its work cut out every time. Occasionally they have to mix things up a bit and that is what they did this week with a special editing trick to save themselves some time.
NXT Results – December 20, 2022
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We are almost done with the year and won’t have another live show until January, as this week and next week are taped in advance. The big story coming out of last week is Roxanne Perez winning the Women’s Title from Mandy Rose, who is already gone from the promotion in a surprise. That is going to lead to some fallout so let’s get to it.
Monday Night Raw Results – December 19, 2022
It’s the last show before Christmas and possibly the last show of the year depending on what they do next week. There is still a lot of time before the Royal Rumble but we have another big match coming up on December 30. John Cena is on his way back to WWE and that should have some people talking. Let’s get to it.
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Discusses Brock Lesnar Intercontinental Title Reign
That would be new. We are almost to the start of WrestleMania season and that could make for some interesting developments. As we move towards the biggest show of the year, some of the bigger WWE stars begin making more appearances. That can make for some unique stories and now WWE is at least talking about doing something that has never been done before.
That’s A Lot: Mandy Rose Reportedly Making Eye Popping Numbers On Subscription Site
That’s a lot. Wrestlers can do a lot of things to improve their standing in a promotion and, in theory at least, make more money. That is the kind of thing that can be rather tricky as wrestlers have to figure out what fans want and then act accordingly. Now another wrestler is doing just that, and it seems to be going incredibly well, even if it has nothing to do with wrestling whatsoever.
WATCH: Velveteen Dream Arrest Video Released
A serious situation. Wrestlers portray either heroes or villains in the ring, but that does not mean that they are the same way when the cameras stop rolling. You never know what you might be seeing behind the scenes, but every now and then, a glimpse comes through. Now we can see something else from a former wrestler in a serious situation and it is not the nicest thing.
