wvua23.com
Thompson’s Tony Mitchell sticks with Alabama on signing day
Thompson High School’s Tony Mitchell says he never wavered on his commitment to Alabama football which is a testament to his character because he had plenty of chances have second thoughts. “It was crazy, you know. I got teams coming at me left and right, just showing me that...
Alabama picks up 27 recruits for National Signing Day
The University of Alabama picked up 27 recruits on National Signing Day for the recruiting class of 2023. The Crimson Tide scored the no. 1 recruiting class giving the Tide the best recruits. Six of the commits are five-star prospects including safety Caleb Downs, edge Keon Keeley, offensive tackle Kadyn...
Alabama’s Miller named SEC Freshman of the Week
Alabama forward Brandon Miller is the SEC Freshman of the Week for the second time this season. Miller scored a career-best 36 points against No. 15 Gonzaga in Saturday’s C.M. Newton Classic. The Crimson Tide lost to Gonzaga, 100-90. It’s the most points scored by an Alabama player in...
Tide women’s basketball team spreads holiday cheer
The University of Alabama’s Women’s basketball team recently volunteered at the West Alabama Food Bank packing food boxes for distribution. Head Coach Kristy Curry said it’s a great way for the team to bond while also giving back to the community. “There are a lot of children...
Former football player and coach Kenny Crowe passes away at 51 years old
WVUA 23 sports has some sad news to bring you. Former Hillcrest High football player and Holt head coach Kenny Crowe passed away Saturday, Dec. 17. Crowe was the head coach at Holt High School in Tuscaloosa County from 2012-2013. He most recently served as a teacher at Lloyd Wood Middle School in Tuscaloosa County and was an assistant coach at Sispey High School. Crowe was not currently teaching or coaching at the time of his death.
Seniors recognized at special luncheon
Several seniors gathered at the Benjamin Barnes Branch of the YMCA Wednesday to catch up with their neighbors and enjoy a good holiday meal. The seniors Christmas luncheon was hosted by Tuscaloosa City Councilman for District 1 Matthew Wilson, Ted and Leah Ann Sexton, and Spades Restaurant and Lounge. Besides...
PAL gives bikes away just in time for Christmas
Nothing says Merry Christmas to a young person better than a brand new bike. Last Friday the Police Athletic League (PAL) gym in Tuscaloosa was filled with gifts, bikes, and excitement. Every family that reached out to PAL was able to get a brand new bicycle. Thirteen bikes were given...
Residents rush to get heating systems checked before extreme weather comes
With a severe cold front quickly approaching many people are testing their heaters. Northport resident Gary Schneider noticed an issue with his home heating system earlier this week and called Jolly’s Heating and Air conditioning company to resolve the problem immediately, especially with a cold front coming. “Well what...
DCH reinstates mask mandate after transmission numbers rise in Tuscaloosa County
As of Monday DCH Health Centers which includes the DCH Regional Medical Center have reinstated their mask policy, meaning all patients, visitors and employees must wear a mask in all its facilities. The decision was made after Tuscaloosa County was noted as a region labeled “high in community transmission” by...
Be sure to do these things to protect your car in cold weather
With temperatures dropping it’s important to remember to take proper care of your vehicle. Cold weather can put extra stress on your car. The auto repair team at Warren Tire Pros in Tuscaloosa have some tips to share. Russ Warren said during the cold winter months drivers should make...
Cold weather takes an extreme hit on the homeless
Extreme cold temperatures are headed our way and that puts an extra strain on our homeless population. The Tuscaloosa Salvation Army and Temporary Emergency Services are staffing up to provide West Alabama residents with warming centers and necessities to survive the freezing weather. Salvation Army Core Officer Timothy Delaney said...
No injuries in Northport apartment fire
Four families are displaced less than a week before Christmas after the apartment complex they lived in caught fire. Thankfully, no one was injured in an early morning fire. Northport Fire Rescue got a call around 4:00 a.m. Monday reporting a fire at Saddlewood Apartments in Northport. When they arrived to the scene they were faced with lots of fire and smoke. Captain Roger Potter said a fire is bad at any time but especially overnight when people are sleeping.
“No Bill” returned in crash that killed three people
A Tuscaloosa County grand jury returned a “No Bill” Friday, Dec. 16 in the case involving a crash in Cottondale that killed three people. 34-year-old Braxton Connell faced three counts of criminally negligent homicide but the grand jury’s decision means the charges were dropped. Braxton was able to leave the courthouse a free man.
How you can help families displaced by Northport fire
Several organizations are reaching out to help the families affected in the Northport apartment fire. On Monday, a fire started overnight and burned four units at the Saddlewood Apartment complex. Those families are now without clothes and Christmas presents. Andrea Green lives in Northport. She heard about the families in...
