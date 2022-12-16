Four families are displaced less than a week before Christmas after the apartment complex they lived in caught fire. Thankfully, no one was injured in an early morning fire. Northport Fire Rescue got a call around 4:00 a.m. Monday reporting a fire at Saddlewood Apartments in Northport. When they arrived to the scene they were faced with lots of fire and smoke. Captain Roger Potter said a fire is bad at any time but especially overnight when people are sleeping.

NORTHPORT, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO