Law enforcement from all over country flood Bay St. Louis in support
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - When police officers are killed in the line of duty, the reaction is far reaching. The funeral of Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe didn’t just attract regional law enforcement, it brought officers in from throughout the country. Through the group Brotherhood...
New details of Amy Anderson’s behavior before fatal shooting revealed
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - There are still unanswered questions about the two officers’ deaths December 14, and the biggest one is “why?” Why was Amy Anderson at a Bay St. Louis motel, with her small child and a gun? Why did she turn on the police officers called to help her?
WATCH: Joint funeral honors fallen Bay St. Louis officers Sgt. Steven Robin, Officer Branden Estorffe
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The two officers shot and killed outside a Bay St. Louis motel December 14 were laid to rest Wednesday afternoon. Services for Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe were held at the Bay St. Louis Community Center, beginning with visitation at 9:30 a.m. Countless members of multiple communities gathered to pay their respects to the two men who lost their lives in the line of duty. Law enforcement agencies from across South Mississippi as well as members of the law enforcement community traveling from Alabama, Arkansas and the northeast were present to pay their respects.
Death penalty group to defend suspect in Covington homicide case
NEW ORLEANS — A lawyer specializing in capital murder cases is now defending the man accused of killing a priest and a church worker in St. Tammany Parish. Kerry Cuccia, with the Capitol Defense Project of Louisiana, has been assigned the case to defend Antonio Tyson. Tyson was arrested...
New details released after murder-suicide at Bay St. Louis motel
At 10 a.m., officials will release more details after an apparent murder-suicide that left three people dead, including two Bay St. Louis Police officers.
Woman who killed two Bay St. Louis officers didn’t commit suicide, investigators now say
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX News has learned several new, key pieces of information about the state’s investigation into the deaths of two Bay St. Louis Police officers, and an Ocean Springs woman. Amy Anderson believed she was being followed by a white truck, and asked the...
15 new Mississippi road projects were just approved. Is one of them in your part of the state?
From Marshall County in the north to Jackson County in the south, the Mississippi Transportation Commission at its December 12 meeting awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 15 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state. “A...
Family members reflect on the legacy of fallen hero Branden Estorffe
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulf Coast continues to remember two fallen Bay St. Louis officers, Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. Many are sharing stories of the act of heroism and ultimate sacrifice paid by two. “Nobody ever expects this to happen to their child,” said Ian...
18-year-old shot during argument in 7th Ward, New Oreans police say
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the 7th Ward Saturday morning that left an 18-year-old man injured. The shooting occurred at about 11:57 a.m. near the intersection of North Miro and Touro streets (map), according to authorities. The victim was driving a car with an unidentified person inside the vehicle.
Two shot on South Claiborne
New Orleans Police are investigating a double shooting on South Claiborne Avenue near the intersection of Jackson Avenue. Officers initially responded to reports of a man shot in the head at the scene around 1am.
Unidentified driver killed on I-12 in Covington
Louisiana State Police are working to identify a driver killed in a Covington crash on interstate 12.
JSU Student Killed Over Fight About Doughnuts
According to WLBT, a preliminary hearing Thursday explained the reason for the fight that lead to a Jackson State University student’s death. Hinds County Prosecutor Gerald Mumford said that after listening to testimonies, a fight about doughnuts allegedly caused the two students to fight. 20-year-old Randall Smith, from New...
Woman fatally shoots 2 officers before killing herself at motel in Mississippi
Two police officers were shot and killed at a Motel 6 in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, early on Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed. The officers were responding to a call for a welfare check made to the Bay St. Louis Police Department from the motel, which is located along a stretch of interstate Highway 90 that runs through the Gulf Coast city, officials said.The slain officers were identified as Branden Estorffe, 23, and Steven Robin, 34, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety confirmed in a statement.The officers arrived at the Motel 6 before 4:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday, the department...
Man found shot to death inside his car on Old Gentilly Road
Third District police officers who came to Old Gentilly Road and Providence Place to investigate a traffic accident Friday evening (Dec. 16) found instead a fatal shooting. A car had crashed into two other vehicles, the officers learned at about 5:45 p.m. Behind the wheel of that car was a 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
Eight injured in five-vehicle wreck on I-10 Thursday night
Eight people were sent to the hospital on Thursday night after a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 10. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said the Fire Rescue team, AMR and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident, which happened about 10:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes between Menge Avenue and County Farm Road.
First Alert: pipe-bursting cold, single digit wind chills possible Christmas Weekend
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An arctic airmass will invade South Mississippi Thursday night into Friday morning bringing pipe-bursting cold temperatures and bitter cold wind chill values in the single digits to the coast. The blast of cold air will send temperatures plummeting into the teens and 20s for three consecutive nights. Now is the time to winterize your home to protect plumbing and make sure pets and people have access to a warm place to stay.
Mississippi man arrested he swallowed cocaine, marijuauna while fleeing police
A man was arrested on multiple charges after trying to hide cocaine and marijuana in his mouth during a police pursuit. On Dec. 8, at 10:30 p.m., officers with the Picayune Police Department Neighborhood Enhancement Team attempted to contact someone riding an electric scooter on Jackson Landing Road near Beech Street, obstructing traffic.
